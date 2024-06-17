If Jyoti Gondek took off her shoes one summer day and walked across the Glenmore Reservoir, Rick Bell’s next column would probably say it proved she can’t swim.
Ms. Gondek, of course, is the mayor of Calgary. Mr. Bell is a veteran journalist and political commentator employed by Postmedia as the Calgary Sun’s political columnist.
Mind you, the difference between the Calgary Sun and The Calgary Herald is nowadays largely fictional – so Mr. Bell’s columns appear on both of Postmedia’s Calgary publications’ websites, which even in the twilight of the newspaper business gives his thoughts a certain cachet.
Mr. Bell’s beat includes Calgary City Hall in addition to provincial politics, so it is quite properly within his job description to write critical columns about the city’s chief magistrate from time to time.
But Mr. Bell, 69, writes so many critical columns about Mayor Gondeck that it’s starting to, shall we say, raise eyebrows.
How many negative columns? Well, as of last Thursday, Mr. Bell had published 89 columns since the start of 2024. It would be fair to call 39 of them hostile to Ms. Gondek. We can round that up to 44 per cent of his output so far this year. A couple more mentioned her but struck a more neutral tone.
His critiques, delivered in his distinctive bullet-point writing style, often seem unreasonable to the old journo who writes this blog – as in, “Gondek hits new low, slams Smith, plays politics in water crisis.” (How dare she point out the province has been under-funding municipal infrastructure in a crisis caused by crumbling infrastructure!)
This kind of sustained negativity by a newspaper columnist is highly unusual, or used to be, anyway, back before newspapers became websites and turned to clickbait to survive.
Since Thursday, Mr. Bell has published at least one additional column about Ms. Gondek. Unsurprisingly, it was critical of her too. Wait! There’s another one this morning. Looks like it is too.
Mr. Bell’s second favourite topic is Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, about whom he takes quite a different tack.
He’s praised the premier in 24 columns (28 per cent as of Thursday) and been more neutral about her 10 times (12 per cent). Now and then – five times – he’s had something to say about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, too, in the context of Alberta issues. Those nine columns were all critical, too, of course. Readers will get the general picture.
Every time Mr. Bell publishes a column, he posts about it several times on social media. He’s posted more than 550 times about all his columns so far this year on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter. So, lots of negative tweets about Ms. Gondek, too.
This pattern is starting to attract more than just attention. It includes some very sharp commentary on social media, especially in light of the recently growing awareness of the pattern of harsh attacks on women in positions of political authority, especially those with progressive views like Ms. Gondek and former NDP environment minister Shannon Phillips, who announced last week she’d had enough.
For his part, Mr. Bell is not apologizing for his constant criticism of Mayor Gondek.
“I will not be deterred by those who believe any naysaying of the mayor, city council and city hall is just not appropriate,” he huffed in a June 10 column, which was critical of Ms. Gondek.
Well, in half-hearted defence of Mr. Bell, he does have a more personal interest in the performance of his city’s mayors, whoever they may be, than most city newspapers’ political columnists.
After all, he once ran for the job himself, in the 1998 civic election.
His employer, in those days Sun Media Corp., let him do it while he continued to write columns, which isn’t something you used to see very often in the newspaper business either, back when it was still halfway viable. That wasn’t a conflict, he argued at the time, because the paper hadn’t endorsed him or given him any money other than his paycheque.
The election campaign was just a year before the strike at the (then) rival Calgary Herald, where I worked as night city editor.
With a little database digging, one can still find a copy of The Herald’s profile of “The Dinger,” as Mr. Bell then liked to be known, by my former colleague Juliet Williams, who went on to a great career in the United States with the Associated Press and the San Francisco Standard, where nowadays she’s the opinion editor.
“As he parades the streets of Calgary in the ‘Dingermobile’ a large 1979 Lincoln Continental Towne Car with hood horns and faded flames, people honk at the Calgary Sun columnist,” Ms. Williams wrote in The Herald on Oct. 11, 1998, eight days before the election.
As an aside, most news organizations no longer have enough reporters on staff to write stories about fringe candidates, let alone those who are columnists for competing publications. But in 1998, The Herald had more than 130 employees in its editorial department alone. It probably has about a dozen now.
Judging from Mr. Bell’s responses to Mr. Williams’ questions, he seemed to think the attention he was getting was going to give him a chance to emulate Ralph Klein, another former reporter who became the mayor of Calgary, and actually win.
“It’s those people who are the key to getting him elected,” Ms. Williams wrote, paraphrasing Mr. Bell’s analysis of how horn honking and waves were going to turn into votes, “because ordinary citizens have lost faith in the ability of politicians to represent them.”
“You’d be surprised at how many votes I’m going to get,” Mr. Bell told her. “The one advantage that I do have is that a lot of people know me. I think they know a lot more about who I am than they know about who Al Duerr is. Or who Ray Clark is.”
And it’s true, it was surprising how many votes he got: 20,812, or 8 per cent of the vote, as reported by The Herald on election night. Still, that put him far back in third place.
Alas for The Dinger, Al Duerr, the popular if low-key mayor who was seeking his fourth term, did a little better – 182,780 votes, or 73 per cent of the ballots cast, down from an astonishing 92 per cent in the previous election. Proof, I guess, that colourful doesn’t always trump colourless when voters are paying attention.
As for Mr. Clark, he came second with a little more than double Mr. Bell’s votes.
Well, that was then and this is now. But still, if Calgary’s current mayor makes him so mad, Mr. Bell could always dust off his old campaign fedora and take another run at her job.
If he’s going to keep writing political columns, though, maybe he should find a few more things to write about!
People are starting to talk.
He really loves the sound of his own voice, too. Seeing him yaddle on and on and on about his ‘understanding’ of AB politics on P&P (CBC) is mind numbing. The worst part of the program.
About the picture of Marlaina
Zip, nope, nada ……
But thanks for the Monday morning eye opener…lol
Journalistic ethics have been pretty much abandoned by the writers with Postmedia. It’s a very troubling state of affairs when editors allow such politically and personally biased columns by a has-been hack like Bell. We’ve entered the age of gutter journalism.
This article is the quality of journalism that we need, and should be seeing from all media outlets.
He keeps singing the same old tune. How is he still employed? Okay, so his piece is as a critic, from what I understand, a bit of bias is understood, however, it goes over the top. I miss objectivity in journalism.
The rabid vitriol that passes for journalism at The Calgary Herald seems to hit a new low with every passing week. My condolences to Mayor Gondek.
Condolences also to The Herald for the loss of its journalistic standards, reputation, and readership.
As for Mr. Bell:
Have
you
no
sense
of
decency,
sir?
P.S. Mr. Bell’s malignancy may be congenital. What is Don Braid’s excuse? Are they in competition for the Yellow Vest award? What a pair of wasps.
The guy sounds like a rejected stalker, not a journalist/reporter. The citizens of Calgary don’t appear to agree with him, given they did elected the current Mayor. Perhaps Mr. Bell needs a new assigment so he can get over his “stalking” behaviour of politicians he doesn’t like.
when a cities infrastucture fails massively, as in Calgary it is usually the lack of action for a few decades and several levels of government.
Bell is a has-been at best and a partisan hack at worst. I do wonder how much of his anti-Gondek/pro-Smith columns are personal opinion or simply marching orders from the propaganda arm of the UCP (aka Postmedia)?
FoF: This is an excellent question. DJC
“As an aside, most news organizations no longer have enough reporters on staff to write stories about fringe candidates, let alone those who are columnists for competing publications.”
Very nice shade thrown here.
Couldn’t happen to a better dingle-Bell.
Don Braid’s column yesterday was better in dealing with technical questions, although it does veer to the political by arguing the City learned in 2004 that the pipes might be a problem, but did not have the courage to ever stop and empty the Bearspaw main line in order to check it. This leaves room for partisan trolls to blame Bronconnier, Nenshi, and Gondek, but also every city council member from 2004 to the present including Ric McIver, Joe Ceci, Druh Farrell, etc.
It would take some research to find if and when doing that was ever discussed by the council.
Also, have there been many other pipes that needed replacing in the last 20 years for the same reason as the one Braid talks about? Or was it rare enough that no one felt urgently worried about it?
Shouldn’t such a sad sack “Wimpy” get an edit for his nickname? Dinner Bell rings true? He’ll gladly pay you Tuesday for a hamburger today! https://youtu.be/wtFgJUPVaUo?t=7
Just one reason why we stopped subscribing to, or reading the Herald.
The Herald, IMHO, was a substandard ‘feel good’ newspaper when we moved here in 2000.
Hard to comprehend…but it has only gone further downhill since that time.
I have no doubt that the best use for it would be found in a fish and chip shop.
Hello DJC and fellow commenters,
Although Mr. Bell may be repetitive, I would have to agree that Mayor Gondek is tone deaf about the effect of the water shortage and restrictions in Calgary. This morning, in her update, Mayor Gondek praised someone who washed their hair in rainwater. Depending on the circumstances, that may not be in one’s best interests with regard to health. This little anecdote was presented, but there was no discussion about any measures that the City could consider to move water from the Bearspaw water treatment plant to parts of the City that are suffering water shortages. The Mayor said several days ago that overland water pipes could be considered to move water, but nothing has been said since. This is a very serious situation and the Mayor does not seem to understand the difficulties of residents oo the City nor does she seem to be addressing ways to solve the problem. In view of the kind of pipe and its failure, it would seem reasonable to think that such failures will happen again and that they may occur in the near future. In addition, since we have only the Glenmore water treatment plant providing most of Calgary’s water, a failure of that plant would leave Calgary and some other nearby municipalities with no means of delivering water at all. Consequently, I think that arranging other ways to distribute water at this time is veryimportant, even if only to see how it could work in the event of failure of the Glenmore water treatment plant.
NOTE: The eight-month Calgary Herald strike, which I lived through in 1999 and 2000 as the vice-president of Local 115-A of the Communications Energy and Paperworkers Union of Canada, was a year and a few weeks, not merely a few weeks, after the 1998 municipal election. A misstatement about the timing of that event slipped into an early version of this story and has now been corrected. DJC
