When at least five United Conservative Party MLAs turned up for an “Injection of Truth” vaccine misinformation town hall last Monday sponsored by their party’s Calgary-Lougheed Constituency Association it sparked an immediate uproar on social media.

Calgary-Lougheed UCP MLA and town hall organizer Eric Bouchard (Photo: United Conservative Party).

Seemingly the brain-child of Calgary-Lougheed MLA Eric Bouchard, the event at the Southside Victory Church was expected to be pretty bad. It turned out to be worse than anticipated.

Bad enough, that is, that Canadians in other provinces now have to be wondering: Are you alright, Alberta?

And if we’re not OK, they’ll be delighted to offer jobs to our physicians, doctors being in short supply everywhere in the Dominion.

For a town hall organized by a UCP constituency association and featuring a group of discredited anti-vaxx physicians, “Injection of Truth” attracted surprisingly little interest from mainstream media at first. Maybe it just seemed too kooky to bother with. The pandemic, after all, is officially over, even if COVID-19 continues to spread.

What got things really buzzing was not the size of the audience – about 500 UCP members, organizers claimed, although it looked like less in the pictures online – but a bizarre statement by the keynote speaker, non-practising physician Viliam Makis, that the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta ought to be renamed “the college of pedophiles and child sex abusers of Alberta.”

Independent Lacombe-Ponoka MLA Jennifer Johnson, the poop cookie commentator (Photo: RD News Now).

A partial audio clip of the proceedings published by one of the few news organizations to cover the meeting indicates that as soon as those words were uttered by the physician, whose permit to practice has been suspended by the college, a raucous cheer arose from the crowd.

“That way, they can keep their letters CPSA and it’ll be much more, you know, indicative of what they’ve been doing for the last four years,” continued the former Cross Cancer Institute nuclear medicine practitioner, who has been declared a vexatious litigant by the courts.

This seems like a peculiar detour for someone whose main beef with AHS was supposed to be its past policy of mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for staff during the pandemic, but it turned an easy-to-dismiss oddity into a controversy that can be expected to haunt the UCP.

According to Katie Teeling, former editor of the University of Alberta’s student newspaper who live-tweeted the event, Dr. Makis appeared to be “accusing the college of reinstating licenses to doctors and physicians who are, in his words, proven pedophiles, and saying that everyone within AHS and the college are ‘NDP allies’.”

Before the event, Premier Danielle Smith, misrepresenting the panelists recruited to take part, told her weekend free radio show that she supported Mr. Bouchard’s effort. “Sometimes you need to hear the contrarian voices,” she chirped, claiming the MLA was merely “hosting a variety of doctors to give their perspective, so I’m quite happy to let him continue on with that.”

UCP Whip Shane Getson, who RSVPed his intention but apparently didn’t turn up at the controversial town hall (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

Lending their support from the pews – or rather, the stacking chairs – were those UCP MLAs.

In addition to Mr. Bouchard, the gathering attracted Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul MLA Scott Cyr, Calgary-Fish Creek MLA Myles McDougall, Airdrie-East MLA Angela Pitt, Red Deer-South MLA Jason Stephan, and Jennifer Johnson, the UCP-adjacent Independent MLA from Lacombe-Ponoka.

Readers will recall how Ms. Johnson notoriously compared trans children in school to excrement in cookie dough while running as a UCP candidate in the 2023 election. When the citizens of her riding elected her anyway, she was disinvited to sit with the UCP in the Legislature, although it’s widely assumed she will be welcomed back into the bosom of the party as soon as the premier concludes she can get away with it.

In addition, Mr. Bouchard told the crowd that Lac Ste. Anne-Parkland UCP MLA Shane Getson had RSVPed that he was coming. However, Mr. Getson appeared never to have arrived, Ms. Teeling noted. I suppose we could surmise that the sometime convoy blockade enthusiast received a reminder from someone that as Government Whip he had an obligation to appear a little less dull-witted than the average government MLA.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who gave her blessing to the anti-vaxx get-together (Photo: Alberta Newsroom/Flickr).

Outgoing Opposition Leader Rachel Notley said in a statement emailed to media soon after that “the spectre of the governing party fundraising off events where physicians are attacked in such a hateful way, along with the endorsement of those views by the attendance of five government MLAs … will jeopardize the recruitment and retention of physicians and, consequently, the very health and safety of all Albertans.”

“Failure to take responsibility would demonstrate a profound failure of leadership by Smith,” added Ms. Notley – who knew, presumably, that the premier had in effect endorsed the town hall before it got under way and was unlikely to apologize.

An open letter to the premier written before the event by the Edmonton Zone Medical Staff Association and signed by 125 Alberta interdisciplinary experts called the event “an example of fear-mongering by anti-vaccination proponents informed by hearsay and innuendo.”

Former Progressive Conservative deputy premier Thomas Lukaszuk (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

And former Progressive Conservative deputy premier Thomas Lukaszuk said the embarrassing town hall illustrates the bizarre turn toward medical conspiracy theories taken by the UCP after former premier Jason Kenney made a pact with the conservative movement’s far-right fringe.

“Jason Kenney, in his desperate desire to ‘unite the right,’ reached out to the unhinged far-right, comprised of conspiracy theorists, and anti-vaxxers,” Mr. Lukaszuk explained. “He soon realized that the insane have taken over the asylum.”

“Danielle Smith doesn’t have that problem,” he added in a direct message on X. “As much as she protests too much to seemingly distance herself from the UCP’s lunatic events (always after, but never before they take place), she has a well-documented history of making identically outrageous statements.”

Smith’s direction to the UCP’s anti-vaxxers is clear, Mr. Lukaszuk said: “Do it. I’m with you, but if you get caught, I’ll have to distance myself.”

Based on Ms. Smith’s past record of COVID denial and enthusiasm for quack COVID cures as a talk radio host, which clearly continues to influence her policies as premier, it hardly defies credulity to suggest she might be a covert member of the party’s informal anti-vaxx caucus.

So are we alright in Alberta?

Not really.

There’s no way this isn’t going to hurt physician recruitment and retention, doubtless to the delight of hard-pressed health officials elsewhere in Canada.

NOTE: Remember, today’s the day the NDP will announce the winner of its election to replace Rachel Notley as leader. As this was written last night, though, like the Edmonton Oilers, all four remaining candidates were still in the finals. That will change this afternoon. Notley Crue T-shirts are already officially collectors’ items. DJC