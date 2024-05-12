Were the presidents of Alberta’s two largest universities pushed to use cops dressed up as stormtroopers to violently clear campus encampments used by students for a few hours to peacefully protest the continuing deadly assault on Gaza?
Or did they jump of their own accord when they asked police to clear the campus demonstrations Thursday night in Calgary and early Saturday morning in Edmonton?
If they jumped they should be held responsible, for it was a foolish decision that runs counter to the traditions of the academy and will likely make the protests bigger, more aggressive, and potentially much more dangerous – especially if police continue to overreact and the wholesale slaughter of Palestinians continues into the fall when students return to campus in large numbers.
Most university degrees nowadays don’t require proof of competence in second language, so perhaps modern administrators like University of Alberta President Bill Flanagan and University of Calgary President Edward McCauley don’t understand that the phrase in loco parentis is Latin, not Spanish.
It doesn’t mean university leaders should act like deranged parents who attack their own children, or encourage others to do so.
Yes, most university students are legally adults, but university teachers and administrative leaders nevertheless have a parent-like moral responsibility to defend their young charges, not facilitate assaults upon them, and to promote the tradition of free expression associated with scholarly pursuits, not undermine it.
Certainly many parents of university students who have paid their tuition will be just as unhappy with these administrators as growing numbers of faculty members appear to be.
Some of them will be lawyers or can afford to hire members of that profession. This too is a reason the decision was not a wise one, no matter whose idea it was. After all, if the universities had just left things alone, chances are a good many campers would have dispersed with the end of term, at least for the time being.
President Flanagan’s claim the encampment “put the university community’s safety at risk,” doesn’t wash and doesn’t change a thing.
As for his assertion “the University of Alberta has been clear that violation of the law or policies of the university goes beyond the parameters of freedom of expression,” that is in fact not clear at all. As the Calgary Herald reported yesterday, at least some legal scholars say otherwise.
The Herald quoted Osgoode Hall Law School constitutional law professor Bruce Ryder observing that “it looks to me like they’ve engaged in kind of a mass violation of protesters’ constitutional rights.”
Who knows? Mr. Flanagan and Dr. McCauley may find that the courts agree. Then what?
Naturally, we are going to hear a lot of claims like Mr. Flanagan’s in the next few days that many of the occupants of the tents on the two Alberta campuses were not students. Inevitably, they will be called squatters.
Don’t believe it. The encampment strategy to defend Gaza’s civil population is a student movement in North America, although there are certainly non-students horrified by ethnic cleansing and genocidal behaviour who have joined them.
Indeed, if one were looking for a way to encourage larger crowds to come to campus with more people who are not students, then setting cops with flash-bang grenades and rubber bullets on a few dozen students in tents would certainly be an excellent way to go about it.
If the presidents were pushed, though, we need to know by whom.
While there is no proof, yet, it is natural to assume the United Conservative Government of Premier Danielle Smith had a hand in demanding the foolish hard-line response to the campus protests in Calgary and Edmonton.
After all, there can be no question that contempt for academic inquiry, free speech, and the rule of law are all on brand for the UCP Government and the political staff in the Premier’s Office.
There is no question Premier Smith herself was delighted by the violent police response in Calgary. She said so Friday.
“I’m glad that the University of Calgary made the decision that they did,” the premier said at an unrelated news conference that day. “I think what they found in Calgary is that a large number who were trespassing were not students, and we have to be mindful of that.” (Note the similarity of Ms. Smith’s talking point to Mr. Flanagan’s.)
She added: “I’ll watch and see what the University of Alberta learns from what they observed in Calgary.” One wonders if she already knew something.
It is ironic, of course, that the same UCP government does nothing about squatters building semi-permanent structures from which to obstruct public highways as long as they are flying F-Trudeau flags and waving Axe-the-Tax placards. Apparently, they even get friendly visits from UCP MLAs.
Similarly, there is some irony in the fact the same government bullied Alberta universities into adopting the Chicago Statement on Free Expression, which demands “free, robust, and uninhibited debate and deliberation,” including the right of students to publicly confront people with whom they disagree on campus.
Except, I guess, when the potential for free, robust, and uninhibited confrontations venture into arguments the UCP doesn’t like. Then someone dials 9-1-1.
Edmonton-Strathcona Member of Parliament Heather McPherson, a New Democrat, said on social media she was “appalled by the actions of the University of Alberta and the Edmonton Police Service.”
“Using militarized police to violently attack and break up a peaceful protest goes against everything the University is supposed to stand for,” she tweeted. “The protesters were not a threat to anyone and they were not preventing any university activities. … The U of A betrayed its students, faculty, and its mission.”
This statement is difficult to dispute.
A joint statement yesterday by Opposition Leader Rachel Notley, NDP Justice Critic Irfan Sabir, and Advanced Education Critic Rhiannon Hoyle called the police response “completely disproportionate” and noted “it would be remiss to not contrast the police response in the last two days to the response to other current protests, on Alberta public property, that have not resulted in evictions, arrests or injuries.”
By noon Saturday, there had been another demonstration on the Quad at the U of A. I doubt it will be the last.
I expect many faculty members at the two universities opposed to the roust and suppression of the protest are mulling their next moves.
In an apparent effort to do some damage control, Mr. Flanagan published another statement this morning, repeating his talking points, adding a new one about “potential weapons,” and claiming a “fundamental commitment to freedom of expression.”
The hypocrisy of the UCP knows no bounds. Goons in riot gear are called in to crack heads at university campuses while the clowns camped on public property for weeks on end beside Hwy 2 put up buildings. Maybe the students should have displayed a few F*** Trudeau flags so they would be left alone.
PS: Given the Canadian government’s response to the horror in Gaza, arguably F-Trudeau flags would have been entirely appropriate. DJC
What a disgrace, and what an embarassment for U of A alumni!
Of course, on a lighter note, I was reminded of this scene from Mike Nichols’ The Graduate (1968)
Berkeley landlord (Norman Fell) to Benjamin Braddock (Dustin Hoffman):
“You’re not one of those outside agitators, are you?”
Braddock: “No.”
Berkekey landlord: “‘Cause I won’t stand for that.”
As an alleged journalist, what evidence do you have that the Universities were pushed by the Provincial government other than it being a convenient narrstive?
The U of A and U of C had the luxury of time lag to see what happened at other schools. Student encampments grew as they attracted professional protestors, homeless people, drug addicts and other troublemakers. Better to shut it down early as waiting would only increase risk.
When is a protest no longer a protest? I would argue that blockades of any type and occupations of private property cross the line and should face severe legal consequences. Alberta’s Critical Infrastructure Defence Act is absolutely appropriate.
Excellent post, David. Those presidents should have read historian Kevin Kruse’s article a few weeks ago about how the killings at Kent State and Jackson State in 1970 inflamed the situation and grew the antiwar movement in the US.
https://kevinmkruse.substack.com/p/bloodlust
“Student strikes that May affected some 350 colleges, and estimates put the number of students involved in the demonstrations at around 2 million, which was 25% of the university students in America, by far a record high. Thirty ROTC buildings were burned or bombed.”
President Flanagan was on the job. “…we found potential weapons, including hammers, axes and screwdrivers, along with a box of needles.” Luckily Edmonton’s finest showed up in full riot gear. Those “potential weapons” could have sparked outbreaks of violence like roof shingling, wood splitting, window installation and most dangerous of all, a quilting bee.
Flannagan and the UCP and the EPD are all using the safety cotton mouthed crap that justifies a “measured response” and a “right to defend themselves” that are the crux of what is being protested.
Slimmy abusers working their way up to justifiable accidental deaths .
The smirk beneath the helmet pic kinda says it all .
Dannie the mindless reminding us to be mindful is rather telling also.
60 plus rogue terror organizations in the convoy and that was all good.
How anyone can defend any nation or people or faith that answers 38 criminal child deaths with 14,000 child deaths and blanket withdrawal of ALL means of survival and no escape for anyone inside the prison is beyond me.
Call me what you have to as I watch 1/2 hide under nation and 1/2 hide under religion but none rise to the basic humanity / empathy / compassion required to join the human race and all claim they are Gods chosen.
Every Israeli should be required to adopt a gazan young or old and provide them with every comfort and opportunity and as a moslem for the rest of their lives.
There is no justification for the 80 year crime spree of murder , torture, deprivation and death that the chosen have visited on the innocent.
https://www.capecentralhigh.com/ohio/kent-state-never-forget/
Things have changed since those days. In 2024, police wear black gloves. Sap gloves, made with steel knuckles and disguised to look like ordinary leather gloves, deliver similar results to brass knuckles, but hidden. They’re for hand-to-hand combat, to deliver concussive force. No one wears them to diffuse a situation peacefully. Are those sap gloves in the photo?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Weighted-knuckle_glove
Quite a different reaction when the protesters were against Trudeau. The famous freedom convoy that was not just way more disruptive but even included weapons and attacks on the prime minister was ok to stay and even had visitors from our legislature. This UCP is a disgusting mafia.
Carlos: I think Take Back Alberta is behind this. There seems to be double standards here, and the author of the blog covered that. I have other comments, and I’ll post them down on this blog.
Remember when the anti-vaxxers were walking into stores and harassing store employees in Calgary? Remember when the convoy idiots drove into and around the Beltline every weekend for months, making life miserable for the people who lived there? And the police were useless, just as they are against the recent homophobic protesters.
That the right-wing snowflakes don’t understand how the protests force them to see “ideas and perspectives at odds with their own” – the very embodiment of their dear Chicago Principles’ opposition to intellectual safe spaces – tells you a great deal about UCP’s sincerity and the integrity of their principles.
Personally, I think that Take Back Alberta is behind this. I sense that they are. Under the UCP, there seems to two sets of standards. The UCP had MLAs who were supporting the Freedom Convoy, and the border blockades. Weapons were found there by the police. Danielle Smith in her less than infinite wisdom thought she could pardon Artur Pawlowski, who supported this border blockade, and had some type of speech, which mentioned the Alamo. Those border blockades and Freedom Convoy protests were very costly, and very disruptive with the prolonged honking of the horns. What’s going on at these university campuses in Alberta reminds me of Kent State in America, in 1970. I fear that this will get worse, because one side, or the other, will feel that their concerns aren’t being heard, and someone will do something worse to get the attention of people. There are one too many wars going on in the world right now, and what good is it to see all the senseless death, suffering and destruction?
Leave a comment