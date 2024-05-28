All of a sudden, Ted Morton’s back!

Dr. Morton, as he obviously liked to be seen, in 2007 (Photo: Wikipedia, creator not clearly identified but probably Chuck Szmurlo).

Frederick Lee “Ted” Morton has written a book – apparently to remind political Alberta that back before Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube made sedition fashionable, he was one of the authors of the notorious Firewall manifesto that now animates the United Conservative Party’s sovereignty-association agenda.

In other words, it sounds as if the retired University of Calgary political science professor and politician wants to make sure we all remember he’s one of the guys who came up with some of the worst of Premier Danielle Smith’s many terrible ideas!

Before you think about buying his book, or even do the sensible thing and borrow a copy from the public library, all you really need to remember about the retired University of Calgary political science professor and politician is that he’s the worst premier Alberta never had. Twice!

Mercifully all but forgotten by most Albertans until last week, in 2006 the California-born, Wyoming-raised Montana resident was one of eight candidates to replace Ralph Klein as Progressive Conservative Party leader and Alberta premier.

Media took him seriously as the favourite of the party’s then still-not-completely insane right wing. The self-styled Man with the Plan was in second place on the first ballot, a good position to knock off front-runner Jim Dinning who’d been annoying his fellow Tories by acting like the PC Dauphin for months.

Eventual PC leader Alison Redford at the September 2011 Red Deer debate (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

Instead, when the dust had settled, the only other candidate on the second ballot, Ed Stelmach, emerged as the winner.

Not a bad choice, under the circumstances. Mr. Stelmach turned out to be one of the best premiers in recent Alberta history, and Alberta dodged the Morton bullet the first time.

Mr. Stelmach, a man who deserved the nickname Honest Ed, honorably but perhaps foolishly kept the PC MLA for Foothills-Rocky View in Cabinet. In 2010, Dr. Morton was promoted to the finance portfolio, and when Alberta’s roller-coaster economy took a downward turn, he was a leader of the faction demanding deep cuts. Premier Stelmach first balked, then on Jan. 25, 2011, announced he was finished with politics.

“A confrontation was inevitable, and it’s said to have been led by finance minister Morton,” conservative commentator Colby Cosh wrote of what he called the “Prairie Putsch” in Maclean’s Magazine in February that year. “Morton wouldn’t confirm that he had threatened to resign, although he did leave cabinet on Jan. 26.”

Whatever happened, Dr. Morton strutted back onto the stage as a candidate to lead the PCs. Ah, but he was soon to be disabused of the notion the one who puts a knife into Caesar can get to be Caesar. His 2011 I’m-Supportin’-Morton campaign was a disappointment. He finished fourth on the first ballot with only 11.7 per cent of the vote.

Premier Ed Stelmach in his office at the Alberta Legislature Building in March 2010 (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

So Alberta dodged the bullet a second time.

If it hadn’t, Dr. Morton would have been a disaster. How much of one? Just look at the Smith UCP Government, which has taken up his ideas.

The man is a deep well of terrible ideas, a self-described “every liberal’s nightmare — a right-winger with a PhD.”

While he got a relatively meaningless start in politics in 1998 running as the Reform Party’s “Senator-in-Waiting” candidate in the Klein Government’s fatuous Senate nominee election, his most famous bad idea was the notorious Firewall letter, of which he was one of the six signatories.

That screed – published in January 2001 in The National Post – urged premier Klein to “build firewalls around Alberta” by pulling out of the Canada Pension Plan, abandoning the Canada Health Act, and getting rid of the RCMP while replacing it with a provincial police force.

2006 PC leadership candidate Jim Dinning (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

It got more attention than it deserved because among its six signers was former MP Stephen Harper, at the time the director of the so-called National Citizens’ Coalition, but nevertheless recognized as a rising star on the political right. Mr. Harper became the leader of the Canadian Alliance Party in March that year and returned to Parliament in a by-election on May 13, 2002. We all know what happened after that.

Mr. Klein, who has now passed into history and been sainted by the same United Conservatives now pushing the manifesto’s sovereignty-association agenda, sensibly tossed the letter in the trash can and ignored it. As a result, Alberta has been a happier place for the past 23 years.

This should all sound familiar. Thanks to Premier Smith and the UCP, though, the Firewall manifesto is now back like the proverbial bad penny. And so is Dr. Morton.

Warren A. Morton, speaker of the Wyoming House of Representatives (Photo: Casper College Western History Centre).

Last Thursday, a Postmedia political commentator devoted a column to breathlessly quoting Dr. Morton crowing that his ideas “have gone from fringe to mainstream” and pumping the tires of “Strong and Free; My Journey in Alberta Politics” (eyeroll) for when it hits the shelves next fall.

Dr. Morton was born in Los Angeles in 1949 and raised Casper, Wyoming, where his daddy, a “proudly conservative” oilman named Warren A. Morton served for a spell as the Republican Speaker of the Wyoming House of Representatives and ran unsuccessfully for governor of the state. So the nut didn’t fall far from the tree.

Educated in the United States and Ontario, Dr. Morton earned his PhD at the University of Toronto and joined the U of C as a political science professor in 1981, where he soon fell in with the so-called Calgary School (after the Chicago School, one supposes) of right-wing professors and their hangers on.

Firewall manifesto signer Rainer Knopff (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

Two other Firewall signers were also U of C professors – Tom Flanagan and Rainer Knopff. The then chair of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, Andrew Crooks, and conservative political operative Ken Boessenkool also lent their names to the screed. I can’t explain why the Calgary Herald column said there were seven signatories.

In September 2011, investigative journalist Charles Rusnell reported for the CBC that Dr. Morton used a covert government email account for internal communications when he was a member of Mr. Stelmach’s cabinet “to evade political scrutiny.”

Dr. Morton used the name Frederick Lee, his legal first and middle names, on an official government email address, Mr. Rusnell reported.

In his leadership platform, Dr. Morton had called for more transparency and less secrecy.

Apparently this kind of thing is still common in Conservative circles.