Well, farewell Rachel Notley.

Ms. Notley’s official portrait is unveiled in the Alberta Legislature Building on Dec. 8, 2022 (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

Yesterday marked the real end of the line for Alberta’s first – and, so far, only – NDP premier, who brought the nearly 44-year Progressive Conservative dynasty founded by Peter Lougheed to a crashing halt in 2015 only to see it replaced four years later by something considerably worse, the so-called United Conservative Party Government then led by Jason Kenney.

Ms. Notley announced on Jan. 16 this year that she would step down as leader of the NDP and the official Opposition as soon as a replacement could be found.

So with the ballots for the vote to choose her successor showing up in the mailboxes of NDP members this week and the final day of Alberta’s spring legislative session wrapping up yesterday – probably not so coincidentally on the first anniversary of the re-election of the UCP as government and the election by more than just party members of Danielle Smith as premier – Ms. Notley really has very little of importance left to do.

Yes, she’ll hang around for a few more weeks as the lamest sort of lame-duck leader until the final farewell parties can be organized and the tribute speeches drafted.

And it remains unclear what Ms. Notley will do after the winner of the party’s leadership election has been revealed to the public on June 22, or what she aspires to do now that she can walk away from her 16-year career as an Alberta MLA with nothing to apologize about.

Ms. Notley’s most likely successor as Alberta NDP leader, former Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi (Photo: Cindy Hierlihy).

Not so long ago, the possibility that she might stick around a little longer to guide her successor from the floor of the Legislative Assembly was deemed by Alberta’s political cognoscenti as something that might easily happen.

After all, she’d kept the NDP Caucus under a tight rein since she was sworn in as premier on May 24, 2015, and it was not inconceivable that one way or another she might be tempted by the role of eminence grise like the post-prime ministerial Stephen Harper or some kind of political tandemocracy like Vladimir Putin trading jobs with Dmitry Medvedev.

But with former Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi heavily favoured to win the party leadership vote, quite possibly on the first ballot, neither seems likely.

Mr. Nenshi, after all, is a person who knows his own mind and will have his own ways of doing the leadership gig, for good or for ill.

And as for hanging around while Mr. Nenshi is on the conductor’s stand to play second fiddle – or, worse, fourth trombone like poor old Joe Clark after the 1983 federal Tory leadership convention – that’s unlikely to appeal to either Ms. Notley or her most likely replacement.

Former B.C. NDP Premier John Horgan, now ensconced as Canada’s ambassador in Berlin (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

So, on the balance or probabilities, it seems like it won’t be long before she resigns her seat in the Legislature and opens the way for a nomination battle more exciting than the leadership race – her Edmonton-Strathcona riding, after all, being the safest NDP seat in the province, and possibly on the planet.

I always thought that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau might name Ms. Notley ambassador to some pleasant little country – Ireland, perhaps. Alas, the timing appears all wrong for another diplomatic posting for a former NDP premier so soon after the prime minister sent former B.C. premier John Horgan to the top job in the Canadian Embassy in Berlin.

Well, perhaps a pleasant academic sinecure awaits, leadership of a national advocacy organization, or just a long holiday at the cottage, but it seems unlikely Ms. Notley will disappear completely from public life the way Mr. Kenney did after the UCP base grew tired of him or Alison Redford after her removal by her PC Caucus for political sins that seem positively quaint compared to the stuff Ms. Smith gets up to now.

After all, Ms. Notley will depart a hero to New Democrats – despite some mild grumbling about the result of the 2023 election – and no longer a threat to her Conservative opponents.

Ms. Notley’s portrait already hangs on the wall of the Legislature Building in Edmonton, so, really, other than a couple of farewell fund-raisers, about all she has left to do is to collect her Order of Canada.