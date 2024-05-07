Seven years ago yesterday, Alberta’s NDP government announced the location of a desperately needed new hospital in South Edmonton.

Keep your eye on this still-empty field, where no hospital will likely ever be built. (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

Roughly halfway through the Notley Government’s term in office, it was a warm and sunny spring day when the announcement was made at the 130-hectare site owned by the province near the intersection of Ellerslie Road and 127th Street.

“With a projected 350 to 500 beds, the new hospital will provide expanded health-care delivery to a city that is seeing some of the highest population growth in the country,” said the government’s news release that day. It would cost $400-million, the government said.

“Southwest Edmonton has seen significant growth in recent years and this trend is expected to continue through to 2030,” it continued. “Over the next decade, the largest growth rate of seniors will occur in the Rutherford area of southwest Edmonton.”

“Our government is proud to make the dream of a new Edmonton hospital a reality,” said premier Rachel Notley at her outdoor news conference.

The project, added health minister Sarah Hoffman, “is another example of our government’s commitment to supporting the critical frontline services Albertans depend on.”

Former premier Jason Kenney, who was determined to undo everything the NDP did in its four years in power, no matter how much sense it made (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

It would be, observed Brian Mason, the infrastructure minister of the day, “the first hospital to be built in Edmonton in over a generation.”

The media that turned up that day mostly wanted to ask Ms. Notley questions about what she was going to do about the B.C. government’s concerns with the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion Project, so the next day’s reports mostly treated the announcement as a done deal.

Unfortunately, like Rome, modern hospitals can’t be built in a day. So while some prep work started on the site, the South Edmonton Hospital project hadn’t gotten very far when the newly formed United Conservative Party led by Jason Kenney handily won the general election on April 16, 2019.

Trump-like, Mr. Kenney was determined to undo everything the NDP government had done in its four years in the driver’s seat, no matter how much sense it made or how much value it added.

In those pre-pandemic days, Mr. Kenney was already making it clear to his supporters he planned to cut health care workers’ salaries and reduce spending on government services of all sorts – especially health care.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who apparently thinks South Edmonton residents should drive to Red Deer if they need an Emergency Room (Photo: Alberta Newsroom/Flickr).

The South Edmonton Hospital was just one of the first victims of Mr. Kenney’s promised “Summer of Repeal,” although the new UCP premier didn’t quite dare to kill it off completely. Instead, his government said the opening of the new hospital would be delayed for three years, from 2027 to 2030.

That would have gotten him through another election, perhaps, with the possibility of a few seats in Edmonton had the Summer of Repeal not been followed by the Summer of COVID, which resulted in Mr. Kenney being sent packing by his party’s MAGAfied Take Back Alberta faction.

After the 2023 election, with Danielle Smith at the helm of the UCP and not a single government seat in Edmonton, the project was in real trouble. Ms. Smith, as was obvious even before the vote on May 29, 2023, was not a leader for all Albertans, and if there’s one thing the UCP understands, it’s revenge.

On Feb. 27, Health Minister Adriana LaGrange brought up the unbuilt hospital and said the UCP would be “pausing to have a more comprehensive look at how we can better serve the needs of Edmontonians and all of the north of Alberta that utilizes facilities within Edmonton.”

On March 1, the provincial budget made the obvious official – the UCP was pulling the plug on the South Edmonton Hospital. There was nothing in the budget for the project, on which $69 million had already been spent.

A variety of creative excuses were offered, including that costs keep going up – which is certainly true. That’s what happens in inflationary times. But what it illustrates is the UCP’s irresponsibility in dropping the project for purely political reasons in 2019.

That doesn’t matter to the UCP, though. They’ve killed it deader than the proverbial mackerel.

Premier Smith cheerfully suggested that if South Edmonton residents were in a hurry to visit an emergency ward, maybe they could drive to Red Deer, 150 kilometres to the south, which will be getting a new hospital.

In fairness, Red Deer needs a new hospital as badly as South Edmonton does. The difference, of course, is that from the government’s perspective the smaller city’s residents have a better track record of voting for the right party.

Chances are very good now that the South Edmonton Hospital will never be built.

Keep your eye on that valuable parcel of land at Ellerslie and 127th, though.

What do you want to bet that the UCP would just love to sell it off to a friendly developer, if they can only figure out a way to do it without anybody noticing?