Sooner or later, every news organization gets sucked in by a questionable story.
Best practice suggests the appropriate way to deal with this is to admit everything as soon as you realize what happened, say you’re really, really sorry, and then try extra hard thereafter to ensure it never happens again.
It’s embarrassing, and not very pleasant, but it enhances your credibility in the long run – or, at least significantly reduces the damage to your reputation.
CTV Calgary seems to have missed this essential lesson when it got fooled by claims about a robocall poll that purported to show, in the words of the broadcaster’s original online story, that a majority of Albertans think minors seeking abortions should be required to tell their parents.
Given the murky story that has emerged since CTV published that report, it seems unlikely that the release of the interactive voice response technology poll at a time Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and her United Conservative Party were pushing anti-trans measures, including a plan to make schools to inform parents if children want to change their names or pronouns, was entirely coincidental.
When CTV filed its original story early Monday afternoon, there had already been negative online commentary suggesting something was wrong with the poll, so there was really no excuse for the network not to have been suspicious of the claims by a company calling itself “National Public Research Canada.”
Consider what a polling company called Canadian National Public Research and its parent company PrimeContact Research Group then had to say:
“We at PrimeContact and its subsidiary Canadian National Public Research, are compelled to publicly denounce a recent poll disseminated by CTV, sharing a polling company’s name that is very similar to our company name,” a statement says.
“It is our opinion that CTV has irresponsibly published findings from a highly dubious source, identified as ‘National Public Research Canada,’ a ‘company’ with absolutely no ties to our organization, Canadian National Public Research.”
Accusing CTV of “audacity” for circulating a survey that “blatantly lacks … methodological rigour and transparency,” the statement continued: “We categorically refute any association with this poll and cast serious doubt on the existence and ethical standards of the so-called ‘National Public Research Canada.’”
This is a position that doesn’t really require colourful adjectives to describe!
The legitimate pollster included a copy of its complaint Monday afternoon to CTV, which suggested the network retract the story, and the reporter’s entire embarrassing response: “I wrote the article at the recommendation of my boss, Dawn Walton.”
Respected Alberta pollster Janet Brown added her two bits on social media: “Strong and justified condemnation of @CTVCalgary and @ctvedmonton. Thank you @PrimeContact.”
On Tuesday afternoon, CTV published a substantial rewrite of its original story, with a new headline reading “Questions raised over survey on parental consent for abortions in Alberta,” including a note explaining that the man behind Alberta Blue Strategies, Richard Dur, is also the director of the Pro-Life Alberta Political Association.
Pro-Life Alberta is the “political party” set up to allow Albertans to get tax credits for making donations to the anti-reproductive-rights organization that is allowed to exist by Elections Alberta. As an aside, some legislative change is obviously required to remedy that situation – change that the UCP is unlikely to be enthusiastic about, since Pro-Life Alberta doesn’t run candidates against it in most ridings and in effect acts as an auxiliary to its campaign machine.
One minute before it published its revised version of Monday’s story, CTV also posted a new story that began, “A province-wide poll on parental rights for minors in Alberta seeking abortions was conducted by a company belonging to a Calgary-based conservative call centre, CTV News has learned.”
That story quoted a statement it received from Mr. Dur’s polling organization defending the survey and making clear its leader’s anti-abortion beliefs. “Anyone who questions the veracity of the results is welcome to put their money where their mouth is and see for themselves: a majority of Albertans recognize that parental rights should include consent and/or notification when their minor child wishes to undergo the irreversible surgical procedure of abortion,” it said.
Meanwhile, independent journalists and researchers were also looking into the poll.
Duncan Kinney at The Progress Report published a story saying corporate documents show “National Public Research Canada” is a subsidiary of Alberta Blue Strategies, which he described as “a conservative voter contact firm and call center run by Richard Dur.”
“National Public Research Canada is not a member of the Canadian Research Insights Council, the industry body for polling firms in Canada,” Kinney also noted, quoting CIRC CEO John Tabone saying “this research clearly does not comply” with the organization’s standards.
As reported by Mr. Kinney, Anti-Hate Canada also dug in to the metadata attached to the announcement of the poll and tied it to Alissa Golob, executive director of another anti-abortion group, RightNow.
In its rewrite of Tuesday’s story, CTV quoted Ms. Golob defending seeking parental consent for abortion. There was no mention of her possible connection to the poll.
“CTV Calgary have still not properly explained themselves for this shambolic debacle of journalism malpractice,” Mr. Kinney commented in his story.
As of this morning, there has been no apology or additional explanation from CTV for its original story and no promise to try to do better.
Alberta tax dollars helped fund this so-called poll. That’s because, unlike other advocacy groups, contributors to the Pro-Life Alberta Political Association receive generous political tax credits. They even brag about this on their website.
For years, this bogus political party has been raising more tax-creditable dollars than any other party not named the NDP or the UCP. What used to be a slight edge over the smaller political parties grew to a yawning chasm last year. As reported to Elections Alberta, in calendar year 2023, the Pro-Life APA raised 452K from contributors, compared to Alberta Party (105K) and the Alberta Liberals (99K).
The smear campaign on MSM continues, the seeds being planted to discredit are sprouting up like mold spores.
PP during his presser when asked about his position on Marlaina’s policies said to the reporter, “even you the media are spreading misinformation”…
if CTV wants to regain their credibility, I would think that they would do some actual investigation on the 5W’s as to how this story started.
So the story of no rats in Alberta is no longer true??
And while we’re at it, PP has now shown his true colors, wait black is not a color is it.
Compassion for the unwashed masses….hey ho Pinocchio!!!
Drink your own medicine David Climenhaga. The Canadian Anti-Hate Network issued an apology and retraction last night for getting this story wrong. Stop quoting them as a credible source of information when they are not.
Pierre: The story I linked to includes the apology and has been corrected. Nothing in my story refers to the matter that was corrected and apologized for. DJC
If you follow the link that was provided you will see the error (which had nothing to do with DC’s story) was acknowleged and corrected very quickly. This is how a proper journalistic operation handles errors. Compare to alternative right wing based media outlets that never admit errors and typically double down on easily provable misinformation.
Hey Pierre, I’ll make it easy for you. Here’s a quote from the header of the antihate.ca story:
“Correction: A previous version of this story suggested that Campaign Life Coalition posted a report based on the parental right’s poll on or around February 1st, before it was public. We did research, but ultimately misinterpreted, how Google ascribes dates to its search results and made an error on that basis. To be clear, we have no evidence to suggest that Campaign Life Coalition had any foreknowledge of the poll. This error appeared online for fewer than three hours. We care deeply about journalistic ethics, which is why we are addressing this quickly, comprehensively, and transparently. We genuinely apologize for the mistake.”
The link to Google re dates is :
https://developers.google.com/search/blog/2019/03/help-google-search-know-best-date-for
There! That’s how competent, responsible, ethical journalists do it.
Richard Dur.
Now he looks like a delightful person. No doubt homeschooled in the ways and means of the Lord, to be his soldier in His cause on earth…and Heaven.
I find that the abundance of neck-beards that flood the ranks of these Pro-life/Christian/Weirdo brigades causes me to believe that the only way these guys can get a date/married is via arranged-marriage or forming some political activist group, inspired by the templet of Gilead.
Only in ‘Berta? Yes.
CTV Calgary has shown its bias. As for the reporter, sometimes you have to make tough calls in life. If your boss tells you to do something that’s unethical or puts you in harm’s way, you have the right to challenge the order and refuse. If your boss fires you, you have the right to sue for wrongful dismissal. If you go along with your boss’s orders, then it’s on you. You own it. From the partial admission, it seems this was not a complete rewrite by an editor after the story was submitted. Being a pushover has consequences.
Preschoolers blame their invisible friends. This is not a good look for an adult in a position of responsibility working at a news outlet.
Since CTV Calgary has opted for the gaslighting option and not apologized in any meaningful way, nor shown contrition, we know who butters their bread. The weasel words indicate they are not reputable and should not be trusted from now on.
We are living in 1984.
Love the yellow phone! Its almost an antique, its certainly “vintage”. Its clearly a good example of the mind sets of CTV who published this “poll”. Who were they trying to kid? Who would even believe a poll like that? I’m no journalist and the closest I’ve ever come to it is writing letters to the editor. What I do know is reputable media check their facts and then check them again, especially if the information is a tad “off”.
By just typing in number of abortions in Alberta a C.B.C. article dated 3 May 22 informed readers, “74,000 surgical abortions in Canada in 2020 almost 12,000 of which happened in Alberta.” That alone would have caused me to check further and even go ask some others the question.
Was this sloppy journalism? Was this an attempt to change the narrative on abortions in Alberta? Was this the start of an attempt to restrict abortions in Alberta? Of course it does make one wonder if any UPC types helped this along or knew about it, etc.
It is much like the issue you wrote about recently, parents being notified about children using another name more consistent with who they felt they were. What is scaring these UPC types about “children” having the same human rights as adults? As I understand it, kids are classified as adults at 18 in Alberta. Doesn’t make sense to invade a person’s privacy at 17, or 16, etc. when on their 18th birthday it no longer applies.
A lot of parents do not want to know their child is pregnant and a lot of people under 18 don’t want their parents to know they are pregnant. We all have heard of teenagers coming out and being thrown out of their homes by their parents or beaten up, etc. Those same style parents would do the same thing if their child was pregnant.
It reads more like these UPC types are in favour of placing children in dangerous situations which could leave them beaten and/or homeless.
What is the UPC really up to? Controlling “children” seems a tad off. There are more pressing issues regarding children. Why doesn’t the UPC do a little work to assist families to live above the poverty line? Why doesn’t the UPC ensure children with disabilities receive the health care they require in a timely manner and offer diagnosis for such things as autism, etc. at an early age. How about affordable quality day care for children? No, No, No. Not happening in Alberta. they have more pressing things to do like try to control the bodies and lives of people under 18. Wonder if their next proposal will include being able to beat their children or declare them property of their parents. Perhaps if the laws were changed parents could have control over the inheritances their grandparents left the child, excluding the parent of the child.
Does make me wonder what these people are really up to and what the game is. Wonder if any one at CTV Alberta will be looking for a new job?
Perhaps this was a method to provide information to a national party who isn’t all that “progressive”–trial balloon……..
Everyone who denounced the poll should take him up on this: “…put their money where their mouth is and see for themselves: a majority of Albertans recognize that parental rights should include consent and/or notification when their minor child wishes to undergo the irreversible surgical procedure of abortion…”
“National Public Research Canada”? That makes it sound like a Crown corporation.
