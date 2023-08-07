Thanks to yesterday’s airing of the Global News/Corus Entertainment Your Province, Your Premier radio show, we now have a little more insight into the United Conservative Party’s plan to create a “specialized prosecution unit to address deteriorating safety in Alberta’s major urban centres.”

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith (Photo: Alberta Newsroom/Flickr).

“Public Safety” Minister Mike Ellis (whose portfolio’s title definitely requires scare quotes) was supposed to sit in for Premier Smith until the renewable-energy-generation moratorium started making waves and she changed her mind, uncancelling her previous cancellation.

However, Mr. Ellis tagged along when Premier Smith decided to show up to do damage control on the renewable-energy file.

As suspected, he revealed that the unit will operate only in Calgary and Edmonton – more evidence that its purpose is entirely political as it’s hard to pretend there are no drug and crime problems in such Alberta communities as Grande Prairie, Red Deer and Lethbridge. Indeed, Lethbridge was ranked No. 1 in Canada last year on Statistics Canada’s Crime Severity Index.

“We’re ultimately gonna have, uh, we’ll call it, uh, zones around Calgary and Edmonton which are really your two areas that have the highest propensity to have violent crime,” Mr. Ellis said.

As noted previously in this space, professional analysis of urban and rural crime rates on the Prairies suggests this statement is false.

“We’re gonna make sure that we have dedicated prosecutors that are going to actually do the bail hearings,” the former police officer, who is one of Ms. Smith’s two deputy premiers, added. “So we’ll not become the let’s-make-a-deal sorta game that’s been occurring right now in the court system.

“So,” he added, gratuitously, “for any of you defence attorneys who are listening right now, make sure you sharpen your pencils and are prepared to do bail hearings.”

I’m sure Alberta’s defence lawyers can be depended upon to do just that, and look up some legal precedents as well.