Danielle Smith’s Dance of the Thousand Mandate Letters continues.

Now you see something; now you don’t.

Then again maybe you just thought you saw something, and really saw nothing at all.

It’s all very confusing. It’s intended to be. And it’s rather clever, giving the impression the government is doing something when it’s doing nothing, and vice-versa.

It’s rather like Kremlinology, back in the bad old days when the Soviet Union was “a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma.”

Well, no one is going to call the United Conservative Party or Premier Smith enigmatic, I guess, but to continue channelling Winston Churchill, while it’s very difficult to forecast the action of the Smith Government, perhaps there is a key. The key is understanding who benefits.

Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis (Photo: Alberta Newsroom/Flickr).

Consider two of the UCP’s least popular policies, both inspired by the 2001 separatist musings of Stephen Harper and his fraternity brothers at Firewall House: the related ideas of replacing the RCMP with a provincial police force and grabbing Albertans’ contributions to the Canada Pension Plan.

Yesterday. Dean Bennett of The Canadian Press reported that the government has all but abandoned its plan to send the Mounties and the horses they rode in on packing and replace them with provincial police.

There’s nothing about it in either Justice Minister Mickey Amery’s mandate letter or that of so-called Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis beyond a vague request that Mr. Ellis support municipalities “with the community policing options they believe will best serve their populations.”

CP quoted Mr. Amery casting these pearls of wisdom before the media: “We are going to continue to listen to Albertans, to learn about their needs and their challenges and their concerns, and then bring that back to [cabinet] and to caucus for further contemplation.”

Meanwhile, over at Postmedia’s Calgary Herald, political columnist Don Braid informs us that Ms. Smith and the UCP have “fully revived” their plan to create a provincial pension plan.

Canadian Press journalist Dean Bennett (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

Using Finance Minister Nate Horner’s mandate letter as his text and quoting anonymous sources, Mr. Braid says breathlessly that the government is planning a full court press to capture the pension – including a thought they might even ask the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board handle the money.

So the Mounties are in and the CPP is out, then?

Well, maybe. But don’t count on it.

The federal government is known to be contemplating getting the 150-year-old RCMP out of the business of provincial and municipal contract policing and turning it into “the FBI of the North.”

That might take a few years, but why break into a sweat if you’re going to get what you want anyway – with a lot less complaining about either the cost or the lost iconography of those red serge tunics if the change appears to be forced upon Alberta.

Calgary Herald political columnist Don Braid (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

Meanwhile, the UCP would very much like to get its paws on the huge pot of money Albertans’ CPP retirement savings represent, there’s no doubt about that.

But the idea is so scary, and so unpopular right now, it has to be considered a long shot. Mr. Braid is just performing to specifications and running the idea up the proverbial flagpole to see who salutes, or floating the proverbial balloon to see who shoots at it – choose your metaphor.

The unlikely idea of letting the CPP Investment Board manage the funds after the takeover is just testing a wild promise to see if there’s anything they can say to persuade a few more nervous seniors to go along with the scheme.

Don’t bet on it working, though. Seniors’ retirement savings will probably turn out to be too tough a nut to crack, even with a crooked referendum campaign.

The smart money, it’s said here, should be on a provincial police force sooner or later, and an Alberta pension plan probably never.

But who really knows? Certainly not us voters.