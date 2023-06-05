CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. – It’s ironic how, despite complaints from the left about the Alberta NDP’s undeniable shift to the right, it was the party’s sole left-wing policy concession that appears to have sunk its chance to win the election.
This could have been meant as a gesture to placate the party’s traditional left or just been a moment of careless inattention. Whatever it was, it had a fateful impact.
Don’t take my word for it – there are plenty of people who think I’m wrong to have argued the unforced error that contributed the most to the NDP snatching defeat from the jaws of victory in the May 29 election was its foolish decision to talk about a 3-per-cent tax increase for the province’s largest corporations.
Consider instead what the denizens of the United Conservative Party election War Room have to say.
A report in the Globe and Mail published Friday describes how UCP staffers combing through the NDP platform-costing estimates released by the NDP on May 18 – just as the UCP campaign was at its lowest ebb – reacted when they saw the NDP’s corporate tax plan.
“I was like: ‘Oh my goodness, it is Christmas,’” the Globe’s reporters quoted the UCP campaign’s issues management director saying.
“This is something that we need,” Erika Barootes remembered thinking, “to turn the page.”
“They gave us a gift,” UCP Campaign Manager Steve Outhouse said in the same story. “We were able to very quickly incorporate that into our advertising.”
As former Alberta NDP leader Brian Mason said of the Globe’s story: “It’s interesting that, despite the assertions by some that the @AlbertaNDP’s loss should be blamed on its attempt to attract former PC voters, UCP insiders credit the corporate tax hike.”
Now, the UCP is not always truthful in its accounts and analysis, but I see no reason for them to lie about this particular point – indeed, I’m sure they’d be delighted if the NDP would stick with policies that scare the bejesus out of many Calgary voters.
Say what you will about the need for the NDP – federally and in Alberta – to do the work to build support for more genuinely progressive economic policies, May 18 was the moment the NDP campaign faltered and fear in Calgary that modest tax increase on the most profitable corporations was the reason it faltered.
It doesn’t matter that the fear is unjustified by economic reality, it has been nurtured literally for generations by Conservative politicians and their enablers and supporters and is believed with reverence by a majority of voters in Calgary and everywhere else in Canada.
Anyway, whether the NDP a genuine social democratic party or just another centre-right party that is progressive enough to advocate neoliberalism with a human face doesn’t really matter. (Regular readers of this blog will know where I stand on this question.)
The immediate reality is that the NDP had a rare chance on May 29 to beat the Conservatives, thanks to that party’s decision to choose as a leader a person who is both a dangerous ideological extremist and a serial liar who keeps getting tangled in her own web of tall tales. But in a moment of strategic insanity the NDP tossed that chance away.
Journalist and commentator Nora Loreto wrote in her Substack the night after the election that, “the truth is that no amount of work during an election period can unseat a party that has rock-solid support in a majority of ridings. It’s impossible. And lying about it being possible burns volunteers, gives people false hope and makes it look like a party is deeply unserious.”
The real problem, Ms. Loreto concluded, is that “the NDP is not a serious party.”
The NDP, in Alberta and elsewhere, she argues, has failed to organize its base. “It can’t organize a base because, really, the party hasn’t stood for anything concrete in many decades and it’s very difficult to organize a base when you act for nothing,” she argued.
This is only slightly unfair. Unlike the federal party, the Alberta NDP at least has made a stab at organizing its base, a process that began before Rachel Notley was elected to lead the party. But it has really only done so in Edmonton. In the rest of Alberta it will take a lot of work – maybe years of it – that can only happen if the NDP is truly committed to doing the work.
As Ms. Loreto put it, “we have oriented everything in Canada towards the markets and no political party will change that with a single mandate (or even multiple mandates).”
In the meantime, though, we Albertans are going to have to live with the nightmare of a government run by Danielle Smith. This is not your grandfather’s Tory party, and the Smith-led UCP will do things intended to hurt Canada and that will damage many Albertans. It will be cruel and mindless.
Best buckle up!
NOTE: I continue to be on the road, which has an inevitable impact on both the frequency of the posts I am able to publish and the time it takes me to publish comments. If you are a regular commenter, please bear with me. DJC
As much as I admire Rachel Notely, it is time for her to retire. Danielle Smith didn’t lie about one thing a while back when she said: to paraphrase, “It doesn’t matter what I say, the RUBES will vote for me” She truly does understand just how politically ignorant, uneducated, and propagandized her base is.
Roger: I don’t recall Ms.Smith saying that, quite. DJC
From all us rubes, two thumps up.
In your ears?
It’s time for Rachel to stay with us, we need her now. I see this election as working toward a win. I’m from the days when we got maybe 4 seats. There’s lots of opportunity for us, and the wild card is Smith, the fragile UCP caucus and party, and the Take Back Alberta thing.
There will be a great deal of soul searching, particularly by the party that did not win, but while that may be painful, it is good. I suspect the UCP will take the wrong lessons from their win and it may lead to a faster than expected demise.
First, the good news for the NDP, it has steadily increased its popular vote over the last decade. The bad news of course is close only counts in horseshoes. The tough part now is to win over enough people who may have only ever voted conservative while still trying to remain true to itsself.
I feel strongly the real strategic failure was to count on Smith to make more gaffes. In the debate she was poised, confident and attacked back. Perhaps low expectations, but it wasn’t the Smith the NDP portrayed. In politics never dismiss or underestimate your opponent, except at your own peril and unless you want to lose.
I recall a somewhat similar previous NDP mistake in BC also against a talk radio personality and of course Smith herself underestimated the PC party in 2012. The good news for the NDP iis n both of these cases is neither governing party’s come from behind come back lasted.
So yes, mistakes were made and need to be learned from, but tomorrow is another day.
If the NDP couldn’t beat the UCP in this election, with Danielle Smith as the opponent, and with all their cash and volunteers, they will never be able to win. And that’s not so much a knock at Rachel Notley as it is a fact that the NDP, even a centrist NDP that barely befits their name, are not the natural choice of the majority of Alberta voters. This province has leaned conservative for generations and will continue to do so. At best, the NDP might have “borrowed” enough conservative votes to form government but it would only have been for 4 years and then they’d be out again and demonized on the right for all their lefty schemes and demonized on the left for centrist policies that would seek to appeal to the broader Alberta electorate. The best we can wish for now is either a new centre-right party or that the more moderate wing of the UCP overthrows Smith and the TBA crowd to restore the old PC party under the new banner. Such are the political realities of Alberta.
“Fear unfounded”? That’s why you fail. Most workers in business get a bonus based on profit. Your 38% increase in tax meant they all would take a 38% drop in bonus. It’s the ndp clueless understanding of the working world that is the problem.
No, the rural UCP/TBA voters behave like children, so they elected a “mommy” who tells them soothing lies.
I was frustrated that they waited too long to organize. Also, yes, this is the NFL, so how the opposition sees your policies need to be assessed. But perhaps most importantly, why couldn’t they find a way to talk about climate change? Is it because it’s not part of the platform?
What’s sad is that many of those who voted UCP, especially in Calgary, think they made the safe choice.
I do not agree that Rachel Notley should not have talked about the tax increases. If she is serious about being a good premier she has to do the right things and get the province out of the dependency on oil money. Anyone that doubts that is crucial is dreaming in technicolor. After all hiding that from Albertans is using what the UCP is all about. The NDP cannot get on that political garbage if it wants to be taken as a serious contender. The UCP uses all lies to get in but now they have to face reality.
I think getting in on falsehoods and lies just to get power is definitely not the way to go. If the objective is to just do anything to get in then what is the point of parties and elections?
There are far too many faults that can be uncovered in the NDP’s campaign. Ideological disorientation, too much fiscal reality, and a milquetoast assault on the credibility of Danielle Smith and the UCP. They lie and they are prolific about it. During the debate, I was hoping for a “Math is hard” moment followed by death stares from Notley. However, that golden moment was not repeated. Was it because Notley didn’t want to make a scene because she was taking on another woman in public? Where is that special place in the non-existent Hell for women not supporting other women anyway?
Notley’s was regrettably a terminal soft touch. But not matter. Alberta will be raped and pillaged nine different ways to Sunday. Mississippi North indeed.
Personally I think the labels “left wing” and “right wing” are outmoded, over simplified relics from a bygone era. Didn’t they first come into prominence in the 19th century?
Maybe the NDP, if it is true to its roots, should content itself with permanent third party status, grabbing 18 per cent of the vote and dedicate itself to formulating policies in the hope the Liberals will cut and paste it into one of their election platforms. Isn’t that how medicare came about?
Here’s Susan on the Soapbox’s take on the 3% NDP proposed corporate interest rate hike for large corporations:
“This policy had no impact on voters’ personal taxes, but the UCP used it to scare voters into thinking their personal tax rates were next.”
She, too, has some interesting comments re: our petrostate and the future of oil and gas…..”A Word of Advice……”
http://www.susanonthesoapbox.com
Leave a comment