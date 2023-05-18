If the latest Alberta voter intention polls are right – and who would be bold enough to predict that? – Canada’s richest province could soon end up in an excruciating political predicament.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on the campaign trail (Photo: Alberta Newsroom/Flickr).

Well, at least it would be a political crisis, not a constitutional one, which would relieve the rest of the country of having to pay much attention to our lingering misery.

Let me explain: Two new polls released yesterday – one by Ipsos and the other by Angus Reid Institute – show almost exactly the same thing with slightly different numbers.

To wit: Overwhelming UCP support in rural Alberta, overwhelming NDP support in Edmonton, and a “statistical tie” (a term beloved by pollsters that means really flippin’ close) in Calgary.

According to yesterday’s Ipsos poll done for Global News, “the race to the 44 seats required to win a majority still goes through Calgary where the two main parties are in a statistical dead heat.”

“So far the NDP campaign is viewed more favourably than the UCP campaign, but neither campaign has substantial positive momentum,” Ipsos said in an analysis of its results. “The NDP are dominant in Edmonton and the UCP is dominant outside the two big cities.”

Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley on the campaign trail (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

“Rachel Notley is viewed as more of an asset to her party than Danielle Smith, but the two remain in a statistical tie as perceived best premier of Alberta,” Ipsos also said.

Province-wide, Ipsos shows the UCP with 48 per cent of decided and leaning voters, the NDP with 45 per cent. It puts the parties “in a statistical tie in Calgary” – 48 per cent UCP to 44 per cent NDP. It says the NDP is ahead by 28 points in Edmonton and the UCP by 34 points in the thinly populated RoA. There’s more on the age and gender gaps in Ipsos’s report.

The survey of 800 respondents was in the field from May 10 to May 13 and instead of a margin of error, Ipsos offers us a “credibility interval” of plus or minus 3.9 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

As for Angus Reid, that poll gives the UCP an eight-point lead province-wide but shows the NDP marginally ahead in Calgary.

Reid puts the UCP at 51 per cent leaning and decided province-wide compared to 43 per cent in Calgary. The poll shows the NDP leading 49 to 46 per cent in Calgary (a statistical tie again), 56 to 38 per cent in Edmonton, and trailing 31 per cent to 64 per cent in the sticks.

“NDP leader Rachel Notley has a 10-point favourability advantage over UCP leader and Premier Danielle Smith in Calgary (48 per cent to 38 per cent),” Reid’s analysis says.

The online survey was conducted between May 12 and 16 from a sample of 1,374 members of a larger list of maintained by the pollster. Reid says its margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

Now, Alberta is a Westminster-style Parliamentary democracy, as much as Alberta’s Republicanized Conservatives may hate that, so that doesn’t mean we’ll end up with a 50/50 seat split in Calgary when the dust settles on May 29.

On the contrary, one party will surely win more seats than the other, enough to form a government with MLAs from the other third of the province. If that party is the UCP, it will almost certainly proceed to run the province as if half of Alberta’s population doesn’t exist.

And given the vagaries of the Alberta electoral map, as of right now it seems the winning party is more likely to be the UCP than the NDP.

But if the UCP only manages to hang on by its fingernails and loses a significant number of seats in the process, which could easily happen with a vote split like we’re seeing this week, that means potential intramural trouble for Danielle Smith. This is especially true if the UCP loses the popular vote but manages to hang onto government.

If traditional Conservatives in the UCP move to oust Danielle Smith – as their candidates and canvassers are reported to be promising will happen soon when they encounter voters who aren’t New Democrats but can’t stand Ms. Smith – something to akin to civil war could erupt within the UCP.

After all, neither Ms. Smith nor the Take Back Alberta extremists who engineered her rise to power and the dismissal of former premier Jason Kenney that made it possible are going to relinquish their control of the party without a fight.

So we could very well end up in a situation where the party that won the popular vote has no immediate hope of gaining power, the party that won the most seats is unable to deliver coherent policy because it’s occupied fighting with itself, the most extreme faction of the government has the ear of the premier and demands policy that will offend almost everyone else, and the roar of the falls grows steadily louder as our flaming raft floats toward the precipice.

Someone is bound to say that this is just idle speculation.

Well, of course it is!

What else are we supposed to do on the Wednesday night before the provincial leaders’ debate, two weeks before an election when, as nearly everyone who follows politics knows, a week is a long time in politics?

Is ‘poop cookie’ the new Lake of Fire?

Have Danielle Smith and the UCPs candidates said so many outrageous things that Bozo Eruption Fatigue has set in?

Self-disgraced but still the UCP’s candidate in Lacombe-Ponoka, Jennifer Johnson has a recipe for hate (Photo: Facebook/Jennifer Johnson).

One wonders. When the story broke that the UCP’s transphobic candidate in the Lacombe-Ponoka riding could be heard in yet another recently unearthed video saying that having trans children in schools is like putting excrement in cookie dough, her outrageous remark mainly generated yawns from the party’s leadership.

“Enjoy, I only put a teaspoon of poop in them, but it doesn’t matter because it’s only a teaspoon in the whole batch,” Jennifer Johnson also said during a community education forum last fall. Apparently it was some kind of twisted metaphor about academic test results. Whatever it was, it’s still hate speech.

Ms. Johnson also spread several other transphobic conspiracy theories not worth repeating here, and called for an end to all sex education in schools – which is worth repeating because it’s not an unusual attitude among the UCP base that may decide who gets to run Alberta for the next four years.

The Alberta Teachers Association and the NDP called for Ms. Johnson’s views to be disavowed by the UCP and for her to be removed from the party’s list of candidates. Ms. Smith dismissed concerns about things UCP candidates say as just the NDP trying to distract voters from their record.

Judging from the initial reaction on social media, it seemed some readers were more upset that the Calgary Herald used the words “poop cookies” in a headline.

Asked independent journalist Jeremy Appel last night on Twitter: “Is Poop Cookie the new Lake of Fire?”

The UCP is counting on it that so many outrageous things have leaked out about their leader and her candidates that the party is now Lake-of-Fireproof.