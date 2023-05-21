Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she didn’t want to talk about the idea of taking Alberta out of the Canada Pension Plan and creating an Alberta pension plan until after the election, and by and large the province’s political commentators have co-operated.

Pension governance advisor Tom Fuller (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

NDP Leader Rachel Notley has promised that if she becomes premier again, she’ll drop the UCP’s plan to pull out of the CPP. Premier Smith “still talks openly about gambling with your Canada Pension Plan,” Ms. Notley told her supporters at her Edmonton rally on Friday.

“Let me be clear. We will never let that happen! We will protect your retirement security because that is what New Democrats do,” Ms. Notley promised.

Still, given the wide unpopularity of the idea, it’s been far from the front burner through most of this election campaign.

In this guest post, respected pension researcher Tom Fuller takes a look at some of the serious questions raised by the UCP’s pension scheme. DJC

Guest Post by Tom Fuller

Do Albertans need or should they want the new Alberta Pension Plan being touted by Premier Danielle Smith’s UCP?

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith (Photo: Alberta Newsroom/Flickr).

The idea that Alberta should withdraw from the Canada Pension Plan and substitute an Alberta pension plan has been around for more than two decades. Its first public appearance was in the “Firewall Letter” of 2001, addressed to then Premier Ralph Klein and signed by significant figures in the province’s right-wing political community. The most prominent was Stephen Harper, who was later Conservative prime minister of Canada.

Premier Klein ignored the proposal.

But when the UCP became Alberta’s government in 2019, one of the Kenney Government’s first actions was to appoint something called a “Fair Deal Panel” to resuscitate many of the same issues, including the plan to leave the CPP and substitute an APP.

Danielle Smith’s government has not yet committed to the project, but there are persuasive reasons to believe that’s where they’re headed. Finance Minister Travis Toews’s office said earlier this year that they were in the process of “tweaking” a consultant’s report, and that the report was “favourable” to the idea of Alberta leaving the CPP.

Alberta Opposition leader Rachel Notley (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

This suggests the UCP is holding the report in its hip pocket, ready to produce it in the run-up to a referendum on the proposal. They can rely on organizations like the Fraser Institute to chime in with support.

The Fraser Institute, which has never met a social program it didn’t despise, has already published a “case study” arguing that an APP could deliver the same benefits as the CPP with a lower contribution rate.

Pension experts have suggested that the Fraser study is deeply flawed, but it’s fair to ask the question: Could an Alberta Pension Plan deliver these benefits at a lower cost?

First, let’s take a step back. Central to any pension plan is “the pension promise.” That is, the promise that after you’ve contributed to a plan for your entire working life, the benefits you’ve earned will be there when you retire. Anything that puts the pension promise at risk, or that would require unsustainable levels of contributions, is an extremely bad idea.

Second, both the CPP and the APP are basically pay-as-you-go pension plans. That means that each generation of workers pays for the pensions of the preceding one. Albertans paying into the CPP right now are funding the pensions of their parents’ and grandparents’ generations. When this generation retires, its benefits will in turn be funded by the next. It’s called an “intergenerational compact.”

Travis Toews, minister of finance in the Kenney and Smith governments (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

In light of that, how would the CPP and an APP stack up?

The CPP has delivered on its promises for almost 60 years. Benefits, including inflation indexing, are completely portable – meaning you can move from one province to another without any impact on your pension.

Contribution rates rose after 1997 not because the plan was poorly run, but because changing demographics (the Baby Boomers were heading for retirement) meant partially funding the plan now would prevent the need for higher contribution rates in the future. CPP contributions are currently 9.9 per cent of earnings, paid half and half by employers and employees.

Could an APP do the same thing more cheaply? Well, it’s easy to cut contribution rates for any pension plan – if you’re prepared to put the benefits of future retirees at risk.

This could be done by not allowing for changing plan demographics, for example, or making risky investments of plan assets in the hopes of getting higher returns. If that’s what the UCP has in mind, Albertans have reason to worry.

A basic principle of the pension business is that size matters.

Larger plans have lower costs for investment and for plan administration. How a much smaller APP could match, much less improve on, the performance record of the CPP is not at all clear.

For example, the government of Alberta simply does not now have the capacity to manage funds of this size.

If the intent is to have these investments taken over by AIMCo (as the Alberta Investment Management Corp. is commonly known), that’s further cause for concern.

AIMCo’s record in investing is spotty at best – the previous administration there left after losing $2 billion speculating on very risky and exotic “volatility trading.”

If AIMCo has to expand its operations to handle new assets of an Alberta pension plan, that would probably increase both costs and risks to the plan.

Finally, it’s worth noting that part of the reason for the success of the CPP is that it has been carefully insulated from political interference. Federal and provincial governments have not been able to meddle in the plan’s workings.

Can we have confidence that the same thing will be true of Danielle Smith’s Alberta pension plan? She did, after all, say in 2019 that “Albertans are looking at having their own Alberta pension plan because they know that there’s a divestment move of all of the pension plans across Canada and internationally, and if CPP starts bailing out of energy resources, we don’t want to be in a position where our money is being used to support solar and wind or other experiments. …”

These are serious questions – we’re talking about the retirement income of Albertans not just now, but in the future.

That shouldn’t be put at risk for the sake of one party’s political agenda.

Tom Fuller has worked as a researcher and advisor on pension governance for Alberta’s public sector unions for more than 20 years. He has held posts on the staffs of the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees, United Nurses of Alberta, and the Alberta Federation of Labour. He was a member of the Public Service Pension Plan Sponsor Board during the plan’s transition to joint governance and in retirement is a member of Public Interest Alberta’s Democracy Task Force. He holds an MBA from the University of Alberta.