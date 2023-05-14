A new poll by Abacus Data released yesterday suggests the Alberta NDP led by Rachel Notley is breaking ahead of the United Conservative Party led by Danielle Smith and heading into winning territory.
“Among all eligible voters, the NDP has gained 7 points from our last survey before the election started,” said Abacus Chairman and CEO David Coletto in his analysis of the polling data culled by the firm from questions asked of 885 eligible voters between Tuesday and the day before yesterday.
“This is the first time in our tracking that the NDP support is above 40 per cent and is the largest lead we’ve measured for either party in the five waves of research we completed,” Dr. Coletto said.
“Among eligible voters likely to vote, the NDP lead is slightly smaller (5 points) with the NDP at 46 per cent, the UCP at 41 per cent, and undecided at 9 per cent,” he said. “Among decided likely voters, the ballot is closer with the NDP ahead by 6, 51 per cent to 45 per cent.”
Importantly, the Abacus data show the NDP leading in Calgary – where the consensus among pundits holds the election will be won or lost.
“The NDP is slightly ahead in Calgary (42 per cent to 36 per cent),” Dr. Coletto said. When the undecideds are removed, he added, that becomes 49 per cent for the NDP and 41 per cent for the UCP with the Alberta Party at 5 per cent.
Now, I’m not going to go too deep into the weeds endlessly repeating what Dr. Coletto wrote in his very accessible and clearly written summary. You can read it yourself here.
The important thing is that this shows the NDP in a winning position, with undecided voters finally moving – and breaking toward the NDP.
Narrative matters in election campaigns and results like these contribute to a narrative.
Now, this is a blog with a point of view that is more favourable to the policies advocated by the NDP than those of the UCP under Danielle Smith’s leadership, and one hates to counsel caution at a moment like this.
Still, the Abacus results yesterday do run counter to the findings of another recent poll by Mainstreet Research, which said Saturday it was in the field on the same dates talking to 1,338 adults.
Mainstreet had the UCP ahead by 6 points, at 45 per cent compared with 39 per cent for the NDP.
Regular readers of this blog will know that I’m not a fan of Mainstreet, whose polls are sometimes accurate, sometimes not so accurate, and at least once, in President and CEO Quito Maggi’s own words, “a catastrophic failure.”
That failure was the 2017 Mainstreet prediction that former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi would lose to his Conservative challenger by a wide margin. Mr. Nenshi, as we all know now, won.
I’m sure Mainstreet has fine-tuned its methodology since then, so we should view all opinion surveys, including Mainstreet’s, thoughtfully and with an appropriate level of caution.
In a Substack post, the always entertaining Evan Scrimshaw, who seems incapable of pulling his punches, expressed his doubts about the surge of UCP support in Edmonton reported by Mainstreet and called the Calgary results from Abacus “genuinely frightening for the UCP.”
While you never really know for sure with polls – they are, after all, just a snapshot in time – Abacus’s results do have a believable feel.
Among the reasons I say that: What many of us are observing of the sign wars in our own communities; the apparent impact of serial revelations of the outrageous things said by Ms. Smith over the past few months that are suddenly contradicted by her when they’re reported; the growing public awareness of the troubling role played in Ms. Smith’s UCP by the extremist Take Back Alberta faction; the increasingly panicky rhetoric from UCP candidates; and the ridiculous hysterical and defamatory social media attacks on the quality of Abacus polling by UCP trolls.
Conservative parties, though, even ones as badly led as Ms. Smith’s, enjoy an enormous structural advantage on the Alberta electoral map. So it’s prudent for all observers to continue to treat this election as too close to call.
My guess is there will very soon be some more polls from other respectable pollsters and we’ll have a stronger sense of which way voters are heading.
So brace yourselves, if voter sentiment appears to be clearly breaking toward the NDP, the reaction from the UCP will not be pretty.
The election is scheduled to take place on May 29.
A note on margins of error
It is metronomically argued by commentators who pay too much attention to political polling that the margin of error is critically important and must always be reported. Frankly, I have my doubts about this, and think it’s prudent to be skeptical of all polls, even ones by reputable pollsters with good track records and believable margins of error.
Since almost nobody understands the intricacies of polling and the many ways it can be manipulated, I increasingly suspect reporting margins of error just muddies the water further for most readers. They are usually reported as plus or minus a small percentage, 19 times out of 20, or something like that. If you’re not a pollster, what does that really mean when there are so many other factors to consider, including the hysterical lies of nuts trying to create a stop-the-steal narrative?
For what it’s worth, the Abacus poll reports a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 per cent; Mainstreet reports one of plus or minus 2.7 per cent.
Just a thought: maybe UCP voters, especially those seniors who make up a good majority of the voters, have finally heard about the proposed loss of their CPP, or ABP and are suddenly not to keen on the change, along with the private or public health care. I know of at least 1/2 doz that have changed their minds in the last 6 mths. as to whom they are voting for. And going by her Twitter feed, there are alot of ‘unhappy campers’, ie;the evacuees who feel she didn’t do enough about the wildfires. or about notifications. With the number of people posting the articles about the cuts to wildfire fighting, anyone who is following her ,now have time to read these and are asking questions. If she tries blocking people, she won’t be able to give updates. Conundrum!!
Side bar: Why was she wearing a jacket that says ‘Premier of Alberta ‘ ,when she went to Grand Prairie??
Hold onto your hats, folks. The Abacus report really moved the needle in the poll averages and trends at https://338canada.com/alberta/
But who knows what the wildfires and Thursday’s debate and bozo eruptions on either side might do. A week is a long time in politics (quote usually attributed to UK PM Harold Wilson in the 1960s).
At times like these, I always recall Emily Dickinson’s poem:
Hope is the thing with feathers
That perches in the soul,
And sings the tune without the words,
And never stops at all….
I have noticed increasingly desperate activity by the TBA faction. Regardless, ignore the polls and go vote.
“an enormous structural advantage on the Alberta electoral map”
Question from a concerned neighbour: so why didn’t the NDP correct this when they were in power? Is the timing of electoral boundary redistributions tied to the national census, and it can’t be done at any other time?
There must be a knowledgeable reader of this blog who can answer.
Thanks.
Sub-Boreal: It’s a very good question. The independent electoral commission system does a good job within the limitations imposed upon it by custom, politics, history, and demographics. (I am not saying there is gerrymandering here on the level of, say, Republican States south of the 49th Parallel.) The simplest change that could make Alberta more democratic and limit some of the imbalance between rural and urban votes would be to pick a smaller number for the average population of a riding and increase the number of ridings significantly – double them, I say. This would also be good for smaller parties, like the Alberta Party. As the Parliament at Westminster proves, not every elected person requires their own desk and chair. Politically, though, I think that would have been a very tall order for the NDP in one, first term. Or ever, really. (Think of the cost! Eyeroll.) Conservatives, naturally, will fight hard for the status quo, because the status quo works in their favour. DJC
The UCP are on limited time, with Danielle Smith. They are finished. Who needs these pretend Conservatives and Reformers sabotaging what Peter Lougheed did right for Alberta? Good riddance to bad rubbish.
The only poll that counts will be the one on May 29.
We have turned off the election noise.
We should be typical Conservative voters. But this is not case these days in Alberta.
We have no intention of even considering a vote for the UCP as long as Danielle Smith is the Leader and/or as long as the TBA crew are controlling the Party and/or the Premier.
Alberta under Danielle Smith has become the butt of jokes in other parts of the country. Our friends in other provinces ask us if what they hear and read about her comments, past and present, are really true. Alas, they are.
So…is this going to be a repeat of 2015, where the ye olde Alberta Pee Cees are crushed at the polls by voters who were overwhelming angry at the epic incompetence and corruption they had witnessed over the some 40 years of Tory rule? Yes and No.
It’s seems like light years away now, but that really was a different time, politically speaking. These days, social media has tainted the landscape, created various cults of the conspiracy minded, who are convinced that any lead by the NDP isn’t the result of the public’s outrage over Danielle Smith and the UCP’s handling of everything. Rather, it’s the machinations of the Globalist/WEF/Illuminati/Trudeau/UN cabal, dedicated to destroying FreeDUMB loving Albertans. (The only true Canadians, mind you.) The wildfires are part of a much larger plot to break the will of true patriots. Events are described where Notley’s ANTIFA goons are running all over Alberta’s parched lands and violating its God-given beauty by indiscriminately shooting flare guns at the dry woodlands. Only the evil Notley/Singh/Trudeau coalition would do that.
And noting the dominance of that renewed hellscape called Twitter, the nonsense is flying fast and furious. Apparently, there is a viral petition going around that, supposed protected by laws of some kind, Justin Trudeau must resign and the Liberal government MUST call an election if the Twitter petition gets ninety-bazillion signatures. Apparently, there’s a real Queen of Canada that has decreed this, so it must be true.
In the end, nothing is trusted and everything is suspect. I’ve already noted that some of the more prolific rabble rousers, like Keean Bexte and TBA. have taken any polling numbers showing a NDP lead and reversed the order of the leaders. A 10% lead for the NDP? No. It’s really a 10% lead for the UCP, or TBA will trash your NDP election signs. Danielle Smith boasts and Alberta has never been stronger and spends freely and wildly, while the actually economic performance tells a much darker picture. No problem. Blame Trudeau, if everything fails. The denial of anything (like reality) outside of the UCP echo chamber is verboten. Welcome to Trump Rally North.
I’m wondering when Skippy Pollivere will step into all this nonsense and amp up the rage farming? After all, if the UCP completely lose it as bad as polling says they will, his own fortunes may take a turn for the worst. Already, Postmedia pundits are declaring Pollivere the “best PM Canada never had”. Weird.
Going out to get more popcorn. I’m popping my own now, and I’ve gotten really talented at it by now.
It is often hard to really know, except in hindsight, what campaign approaches resonate with voters. However, I feel the NDP are generally taking the best approach given the situation.
To add to the uncertainty here also throw into the mix, a close race, an unpredictable opponent and a history of people voting a certain way. This poll does seem to show something different than some others, but campaigns can be like that. At times they do cause some voters to change their minds.
It could still be a close race and things could still go back and forth some, so it is not a time for complacency, but a bit of good news is a real boost.
