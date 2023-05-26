It’s probably not very helpful to the United Conservative Party effort to hang onto power by its fingernails that party founder and former premier Jason Kenney found himself back in the news yesterday, his effort to mount a novel Hyperlink Defence against a defamation lawsuit by five environmental organizations as much of a flop as his “Public Inquiry into Anti-Alberta Energy Campaigns” itself.
No, you can’t pretend you didn’t identify someone by not naming them in your remarks but providing hyperlinks to web pages that identify them, Madam Justice Avril Inglis of the Alberta Court of King’s Bench said in a ruling Wednesday.
West Coast Environmental Law, the Dogwood Initiative, Stand.earth, Environmental Defence Canada, and the Western Canada Wilderness Committee sued Mr. Kenney for defamation in the spring of 2022 for remarks he made about the findings of the so-called public inquiry, which issued a report without a single public hearing.
Inquiry commissioner Steve Allen was extremely careful about what he said about the environmental groups in his report, finding no wrongdoing by any of them, which effectively meant the inquiry was a dud that failed to deliver on Mr. Kenney’s political promise to take the fight to critics of oilsands development.
But in their statement of claim, the five plaintiff organizations argued that Mr. Kenney himself deliberately misrepresented the findings of Mr. Allan’s report in social media posts with the intention of defaming them when he said “foreign-funded misinformation campaigns to landlock Alberta resources caused untold hardship for thousands of energy workers and their families. Today, we released a report that shines a light on these co-ordinated efforts to harm our province.”
In his statement of defence, filed on March 9, 2022, Mr. Kenney advanced the novel argument that by not specifically naming the groups he attacked in his social media comments about the findings of the inquiry, which his government initiated, he therefore didn’t identify them.
“The Facebook Post and the Tweet do not mention any of the Plaintiffs, nor do they link to the Web Page or the Key Findings Document,” said the statement of defence.
Asked about it by reporters the next day, Mr. Kenney huffed: “Obviously, we’re not going to apologize, we’re simply telling the truth about what they’ve done.”
Well, it turns out the Hyperlink Defence is novel because it’s no defence.
“There are no uncertainties in the facts or the law in this matter,” Justice Inglis wrote in her decision. Since it was perfectly clear who Mr. Kenney was talking about, she said, “the protections of defamation law cannot be avoided simply by using embedded links instead of paragraph returns.”
Well, sometimes you have to get a judge to confirm the obvious, and Justice Inglis has obliged.
This is not the end of the matter, of course. The five plaintiff organizations have not proved their case that Mr. Kenney defamed them, they’ve just established that he can’t use the Hyperlink Defence.
“He took the findings of the inquiry and decided they didn’t meet his needs and just reinterpreted them and made stuff up,” Environmental Defence Executive Director Tim Gray told the CBC for a report published yesterday.
Mr. Kenney will now have to defend his remarks in court.
The organizations are seeking $15,000 each in actual damages and $500,000 in punitive damages from Mr. Kenney, “to dissuade him and other Canadian public officials from using the power of their office to bully their critics.”
Who will be the UCP’s response to Thomas Lukaszuk and Doug Griffiths?
Speaking of Mr. Kenney, there has been some speculation about the identity of the UCP’s anticipated high-profile endorser, to be trotted out in response to former Progressive Conservative office holders and officials who have come out in support of the NDP.
Former Deputy Premier Thomas Lukaszuk and former municipal affairs minister Doug Griffiths are the most prominent examples of PCs who have called for Conservative Albertans to lend their votes to the NDP in Monday’s election in light of the dangers presented by Danielle Smith.
Both men ran for the leadership of the PC party at different times.
Idle speculation seems to have it that the most likely candidate is the alarmingly pale former prime minister, Stephen Harper, whose bloodless endorsement last month failed to mention either the UCP or Ms. Smith.
Perhaps he’s been persuaded to actually choke out the initials, UCP, some wags have speculated.
Ask yourself, though, what if it’s Mr. Kenney himself, after an 11th hour repentance for calling Ms. Smith nuts and her supporters lunatics?
The former head honcho of the UCP was just looking for a place to get political perks, from his tenure as a career politician, and Alberta was the place to do it. The R.C.M.P still haven’t given the results of their investigation into his leadership race. It’s been so long since it started. The Steve Allen inquiry turned out to be a very costly dud, which found nothing. You can’t expect anything good to come from these phony conservatives and Reformers. Regardless of this, we still see columnists, such as Licia Corbella promoting the UCP. Pierre Poilievre is doing it too. These phony conservatives and Reformers will only rob us of our oil and tax wealth, lose so many jobs, do the priciest shenanigans, harm our public healthcare and our public education, damage the environment, make costs of insurance and utilities rise, and make poverty and crime increase. I can see why Pierre Poilievre wants to get rid of the CBC, because they are exposing the lies that he, Danielle Smith, Scott Moe, Heather Steffanson, and Doug Ford are saying. Peter Lougheed would never support politicians like this, and why are Albertans dumb enough to support Danielle Smith and Pierre Poilievre?
DJC, well I’m thinking that may be why ” at this late hour in the race”, PP decided to step up, with I’m guessing a little nudge, to throw caution to the wind, or as the guest on P&P said today- ” could be high risk and low reward “. But then PP might have not been at his best, given the 4:00 a.m. tweet deletion/new version because he didn’t seem to know which church he was at when he posted thanking them for having him on Wednesday..LOL
Sadly for him ( tongue in cheek) it was too late, screen shots are a useful little thing when you’re following someone who has a propensity to PoLIEvre ;,so he does have that in common with Dani, fellow rogues.
As for Jason it’s a good thing he’s an advisor with the law firm B Jones , or did he give that up to go to Atco?
This would be the spot where the ‘old time ‘ investigative reporters, would perk up, and maybe they could delve in and see if JK is renting PP’S rental property in Calgary, since he seems to have a penchant for conservative tenants.
Am I incorrect in believing that Stephen Harpo has evolved into a Nightwalker? The other Stephen (King) would be impressed.
While Jason Kenney’s ongoing legal troubles are the result of his own doing, maybe it’s time for him to just take a small slice of his lavish, enormous, king’s ransom of an MP’s pension and pay the plaintiffs in the defamation suit to just go away. At the very least, Alberta will not have to pay anymore for Kenney’s nonsense — but I suspect the UCP and Danielle Smith will pony up the cash for … reasons.
Meanwhile the ongoing and heavily promoted endorsements for Rachel Notley and the ABNDP by former PC politicians of the olden days is, for me, concerning. The ABNDP’s sudden swing to the centre-slightly to the right is problematic, especially if one is of the social-democratic bent. While repairing the damage to everything wrought by the UCP is one thing, the long needed reforms to everything may not be in the pipeline for … reasons. While Danielle Smith’s sudden tidal wave of spending on everything smacks of opportunism and insanity, it does comes from a mindset that recognizes that the government does have a role to play in at least easing chronic social ills. Progressive action, even if, as in the UCP’s case, is demented, it is still action.
The preplexing question is will an ABNDP government accept the challenge? Or, will they do nothing?
After you’ve stepped in it enough times, you’re likely to utter it’s name as epithet in disgust.
Deep down Stephen Harper was probably wanting to endorse Rachael Notley since she’ll probably be a much more reliable partner in the various neoliberal agendas. Danielle Smith has a tendency to let loose quips that are outside the boundaries of acceptable political discourse.
“He took the findings of the inquiry and decided they didn’t meet his needs and just reinterpreted them and made stuff up.”
This is the UCP way. Lies, lies and more lies. Kenney paved the way for Smith to make stuff up, and she does. Don’t like facts? Then you are a UCP supporter.
Try to get away with behaving this way with your employer and you might soon find yourself looking for a new job. Jason Kenney found himself looking for a new job. Danielle Smith should be shown to the curb where she belongs on May 29. Lying to your employer, who are the people of Alberta, is a firing offence. This is the people’s court.
A number of years ago, long lost. I attended the Calgary Stampede. My father told me at that time, I would learn. He was right. I accidentally was at a table next to one Jason Kenney. What I overheard? It would curdle mother’s milk! This human was parsing the value of political pressure. It was as if there were pawns and he was a rook, a knight and a bishop at the same time! A queen you say? That’s how I see him these days! https://youtu.be/FP808MiJUcM?t=2
POGO: Maybe THE Queen. DJC
Yeah, I don’t think the I didn’t name them, I just used a hyperlink defense was a good one. A very modern approach perhaps. I’m not sure if it Kenney did it this way to cleverly try evade defamation laws or not, or that argument just became their defense afterwards but in any event it didn’t work.
I’m not sure how much impact this will have on the provincial election, but any bad news about their past leader can’t be helpful to the UCP. Likewise, I wonder how much impact the various endorsements by former important PC ministers will have on the election. On the one hand, they are mostly people no longer active in politics and not that high profile now, but they may have some influence particularly on certain past PC voters. However, I feel the issue is not just impact, it is also a sign of something.
For what it is worth, the UCP doesn’t seem to be getting many good endorsements. Harper’s past sort of endorsement was even weak by his standards. So I am guessing they are working on getting something clearer and stronger from him. I suspect Kenney will not be saying anything about his successor who he has reservations about. Even if he did, I’m not sure it would resonate much with the group of moderate voters they need to try shore up.
Dave: Some genius in the UCP Meme Department probably thought it was a good idea. But from a legal perspective, it would have come afterward. No trained lawyer – and all lawyers are trained, aren’t they? even the bad ones – would have suggested that as a defence. It’s pathetic, really. DJC
Alas, this column is but a distraction from the inevitable oncoming train of a UCP majority. My mom tried the same strategy while trying to get me to swallow some ghastly syrup. Perhaps it was a cookie or a new toy but it didn’t erase that awful taste. Kenney could go to jail or Harper could be found in flagrante delicto with a squad of Albanian cheerleaders, it won’t matter a puff for Monday night’s results. Sorry, but we have to turn our attention to the possibility of Jagmeet pulling the plug on his support for Trudeau and Skippy winning a surprise fall election. Sleepless nights, my friends, sleepless nights.
In my view, Ms. Smith and her followers are not lunatics. I cannot speak for Ms. Smith, but her followers out here are in heavy denial about the future of oil and gas jobs in Alberta. For them normal is boom and bust forever.
The UCP are promising them another oil boom when in fact oil has been booming for the last three years, as evidenced by the high prices for gasoline and diesel fuel. Even if we never deploy another windmill or electric car, the jobs in oil and gas are gone because of automation. However, denial may well give the UCP a majority government. This election is a real test of the viability of Alberta as a coherent society. How far can tolerance for systemic denialism and destructiveness stretch?
