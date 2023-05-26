It’s probably not very helpful to the United Conservative Party effort to hang onto power by its fingernails that party founder and former premier Jason Kenney found himself back in the news yesterday, his effort to mount a novel Hyperlink Defence against a defamation lawsuit by five environmental organizations as much of a flop as his “Public Inquiry into Anti-Alberta Energy Campaigns” itself.

Environmental Defence Executive Director Tim Gray (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

No, you can’t pretend you didn’t identify someone by not naming them in your remarks but providing hyperlinks to web pages that identify them, Madam Justice Avril Inglis of the Alberta Court of King’s Bench said in a ruling Wednesday.

West Coast Environmental Law, the Dogwood Initiative, Stand.earth, Environmental Defence Canada, and the Western Canada Wilderness Committee sued Mr. Kenney for defamation in the spring of 2022 for remarks he made about the findings of the so-called public inquiry, which issued a report without a single public hearing.

Inquiry commissioner Steve Allen was extremely careful about what he said about the environmental groups in his report, finding no wrongdoing by any of them, which effectively meant the inquiry was a dud that failed to deliver on Mr. Kenney’s political promise to take the fight to critics of oilsands development.

But in their statement of claim, the five plaintiff organizations argued that Mr. Kenney himself deliberately misrepresented the findings of Mr. Allan’s report in social media posts with the intention of defaming them when he said “foreign-funded misinformation campaigns to landlock Alberta resources caused untold hardship for thousands of energy workers and their families. Today, we released a report that shines a light on these co-ordinated efforts to harm our province.”

In his statement of defence, filed on March 9, 2022, Mr. Kenney advanced the novel argument that by not specifically naming the groups he attacked in his social media comments about the findings of the inquiry, which his government initiated, he therefore didn’t identify them.

Former Progressive Conservative deputy premier and leadership candidate Thomas Lukaszuk, now campaigning for the NDP (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

“The Facebook Post and the Tweet do not mention any of the Plaintiffs, nor do they link to the Web Page or the Key Findings Document,” said the statement of defence.

Asked about it by reporters the next day, Mr. Kenney huffed: “Obviously, we’re not going to apologize, we’re simply telling the truth about what they’ve done.”

Well, it turns out the Hyperlink Defence is novel because it’s no defence.

“There are no uncertainties in the facts or the law in this matter,” Justice Inglis wrote in her decision. Since it was perfectly clear who Mr. Kenney was talking about, she said, “the protections of defamation law cannot be avoided simply by using embedded links instead of paragraph returns.”

Well, sometimes you have to get a judge to confirm the obvious, and Justice Inglis has obliged.

Former Progressive Conservative municipal affairs minister Doug Griffiths when he was campaigning to lead the PCs in 2011 (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

This is not the end of the matter, of course. The five plaintiff organizations have not proved their case that Mr. Kenney defamed them, they’ve just established that he can’t use the Hyperlink Defence.

“He took the findings of the inquiry and decided they didn’t meet his needs and just reinterpreted them and made stuff up,” Environmental Defence Executive Director Tim Gray told the CBC for a report published yesterday.

Mr. Kenney will now have to defend his remarks in court.

The organizations are seeking $15,000 each in actual damages and $500,000 in punitive damages from Mr. Kenney, “to dissuade him and other Canadian public officials from using the power of their office to bully their critics.”

Who will be the UCP’s response to Thomas Lukaszuk and Doug Griffiths?

Speaking of Mr. Kenney, there has been some speculation about the identity of the UCP’s anticipated high-profile endorser, to be trotted out in response to former Progressive Conservative office holders and officials who have come out in support of the NDP.

Unnervingly pale former PM Stephen Harper in a video sort of supporting the UCP, but not by name (Photo: Screenshot of UCP video).

Former Deputy Premier Thomas Lukaszuk and former municipal affairs minister Doug Griffiths are the most prominent examples of PCs who have called for Conservative Albertans to lend their votes to the NDP in Monday’s election in light of the dangers presented by Danielle Smith.

Both men ran for the leadership of the PC party at different times.

Idle speculation seems to have it that the most likely candidate is the alarmingly pale former prime minister, Stephen Harper, whose bloodless endorsement last month failed to mention either the UCP or Ms. Smith.

Perhaps he’s been persuaded to actually choke out the initials, UCP, some wags have speculated.

Ask yourself, though, what if it’s Mr. Kenney himself, after an 11th hour repentance for calling Ms. Smith nuts and her supporters lunatics?