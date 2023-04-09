Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has changed her story again about her controversially congenial telephone conservation with street preacher Artur Pawlowski about the criminal charges against him.
This time, using the Saturday morning Your Province, Your Premier call-in radio program provided by Corus Entertainment, Ms. Smith claimed she took the very political preacher’s call about the charges, which stemmed from his actions during the convoy blockade of the international border crossing at Coutts last year, because she thought he wanted to talk about something else.
“Obviously, Mr. Pawlowski holds some very extreme views that I disagree with completely,” Premier Smith began her response to a softball question lobbed by Corus host Wayne Nelson.
This is certainly not what it sounded like during her original conversation with Mr. Pawlowski, which took place in January and was first reported by the CBC on March 29. Recordings of their chat have been posted all over social media.
Said Ms. Smith to Mr. Nelson yesterday: “When we talked, I thought we were talking in the context of him being a political party leader, ’cause he was at the time the leader of the Independence Party, and it turned into a discussion about what I was doing with COVID amnesty …” (Mr. Pawlowski was booted as leader of the Independence Party of Alberta, apparently for being too extreme even for them, the same day as the CBC broke the story about his call with the premier.)
This is simply not what happened, as anyone understands who has listened to the various recordings of the conversation circulating on social media, which were presumably put there by the street preacher himself or his supporters.
From start to finish, the conversation was about how Mr. Pawlowski wanted his charges dropped, and about how much Smith sympathized with his predicament – which, it must be noted, was entirely of his own creation – and what she would try to do about it.
Be that as it may, like other excuses that have been proffered by the premier up to now, her latest claim raises more questions than it answers.
To wit: What did she think Mr. Pawlowski wanted to talk about, leader to leader, if it wasn’t the changes he faced? Some kind of political deal in return for getting the charges dropped? Approval to run as a UCP candidate? The imagination boggles!
Ms. Smith has still offered no reasonable explanation of why she, the premier of Alberta, was willing to chat for 11 minutes with a man whom she knew had been charged with breaching a release order and with criminal mischief for, prosecutors say, inciting violence with his call to make the blockade Alberta’s Alamo moment.
Mr. Pawlowski was also charged under UCP founder Jason Kenney’s likely unconstitutional Alberta Critical Infrastructure Defence Act with damaging or destroying essential infrastructure. It will be ironic if that act is overturned as a result of the exertions of one of Mr. Kenney’s former allies, and not the environmentalists, trade unionists, and First Nations protesters the legislation was intended to target.
After her improbable claim she had intended just to chat about politics with Mr. Pawlowski, Ms. Smith rambled characteristically about her plans to “look into ways that we might be able to address the non-violent, non-firearms-related, non-contempt-of-court-related charges,” and repeated her previous claim she’d listened to the advice of her Justice minister and nothing more could be done until the matters before the courts are all resolved.
Whether or not those court actions include her own threatened defamation suit against the CBC is quite unclear, as is almost everything said by Ms. Smith about the Pastorgate affair.
“This is yet another desperate move from Danielle Smith to distract from her attempt to block the prosecution of Pawlowski and others at Coutts,” said NDP Opposition Justice Critic Irfan Sabir in a statement sent to media soon after the premier’s comments aired yesterday.
“The entire call between Pawlowski and Smith is her describing her efforts to block these charges, either by weekly calls to prosecutors or her expressing her dissatisfaction to the Attorney General and deputy Attorney General,” Mr. Sabir said, quite accurately. “There’s absolutely no discussion of party politics in the call.”
Mr. Sabir accused Ms. Smith of “yet another fabricated explanation” and repeated the NDP’s call for a quick independent investigation led by a judge – which as has been said here before was a risky strategy for the NDP, but which looks to have paid off because of Ms. Smith’s apparent inability to ever admit she is wrong or to stop making hard-to-believe excuses.
A judge is expected to deliver a verdict on Mr. Pawlowski’s charges next month. A provincial general election is also expected to take place in Alberta next month.
A recording of Saturday’s Your Province, Your Premier show is found here.
A recording of the money clip, as it were, was published here by Postmedia’s Trevor Robb.
A transcript of the money clip was made and posted here by City News reporter Courtney Theriault.
So, now she says she took the call just to chit chat about politics with the pastor because he was leader of a political party. I suppose she must have forgotten about or didn’t think about all those charges he was facing, which might have been the more pressing concern for him. Can she be this clueless?
I don’t think this shifting story will help Smith. In fact, I feel it may undermine her credibility even more, if that is even possible at this point. This latest reason was so top of mind that she didn’t even think of it, or come up with it, for a number of days.
Yes, it was mentioned in some of the coverage related to this that the pastor was leader of a small fringe right wing party, so I believe that part is correct. However, the party is quite small, so it would be the sort of thing a governing party would normally probably just easily ignore.
Although, perhaps this is good news for any high level official in say the Alberta Liberal Party or some other similar smaller party who has a traffic ticket or some other pesky legal problem. Call 1-800-DANI-SMITH. She is very sympathetic, she will look into it almost weekly or yet again for you. She would love to talk to you too.
How can Albertans trust someone who lies so much, like Danielle Smith does? I just can’t figure out why people put up with her for even this long. There are people who are easily fooled. A provincial election is on May 29, and the writ still hasn’t been dropped. I hope that people will smarten up. Another four years of Danielle Smith will be a nightmare.
It’s time to start a pool. I’ll start. My prediction is that the Premier’s next story–and I use the term ‘premier’ in its most formalistically titular sense–will portray Pastor Pawlowski as her spiritual advisor, the matter of whose guidance is deeply personal.
Danielle Smith continues to embarrass herself, the UCP, and all Albertans.
Stay tuned for the next version. Will it come mid week, or will come next Saturday?
I wonder if Danielle Smith misses the days when she was the smartest person in the room, as she sat alone in her broadcast booth?
(I shared this line on Susan Wright’s ‘Susan on the Soapbox’ a few weeks ago; apologies to those who read both for telling the same joke twice)
Maybe she should have talked to Ric McIver. McIver had his own years-long relationship with Art Pawlowski, until it was exposed by the media. It’s funny how these politicos are fine with Art Pawlowski and all that he stands for, until they get caught. Hands in the kooky jar, and all that.
Whatever the reason Smith demoted McIver from his cabinet post, it certainly wasn’t for his past affiliation with Art Pawlowski. She’s the one engaging with Pawlowski now.
Ric McIver is out door-knocking on the campaign trail this Easter weekend. It’s the perfect opportunity to ask him about his years-long relationship with radical extremist Art Pawlowski. Did he advise Dani on this new phase of allyship with Art? Happy Easter!
This is getting good.
Danielle Smith does have a tendency to change her story in the wild-eyed hope that she can change the narrative. But when the story changes so much that the narrative starts to look like some freak of pretzel logic, you know that, either, Smith can’t remember the last lie she told, or she’s so desperate she will say anything to save her hide.
At some point in the daily statements from Smith, that amount to little more than word salad, Artur Pawlowski became a “political leader”. So, now the charges against him are the stuff that make him a political prisoner? Smith has gone to some lengths to make this go away. So much so that she’s now relying on social media freakazoids, like Theo Fleury and Brett Wilson, to tell everyone on Twitter than this is nothing more than a mere mistake by Smith and … look a communist! When these two, as well as the usual assortment of bots, are the only ones standing up for you, things are really not going your way.
And judging by the recent public freakout, where Artur Pawlowski’s brother went after Tyler Shandro for not helping Artur Pawlowski get out of his legal troubles, one wonders what has Smith got herself into. Even Rebelmedia, who was in Jason Kenney’s court for so long, before turning on him, is beginning to change their minds about Smith. Why doesn’t Smith just pardon Artur Pawlowski? She can. All she needs to do is invoke her “extraordinary powers” as the Premier, through Orders in Council, to use her executive authority to order the court … yeah, Ezra Levant used to be a lawyer, don’t you know.
The best part is that TBA seems to be using the Artur Pawlowski dust-up as a litmus test for their support for Smith. If things keep going to way they are, could TBA apply pressure on Smith to order the fixed-election-date law be repealed, and do all their dirty free of electoral disruption? As they take over more and more riding, and leverage more and more UCP MLAs into their court, Smith may have no choice but to do the incredibly insane. Stop and election because they will lose.
I need to expand my popcorn budget.
She’s an idiot!
A lie has a hundred different stories. The truth only has one.
If you’re going to lie, make it consistent and repeat the original lie until it becomes the truth. That’s clearly laid out in the official Nazi propaganda bible. Alas, she fails at being a competent Nazi as well. No surprise there.
Leave a comment