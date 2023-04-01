During his Ottawa visit last week, U.S. President Joe Biden told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau he was sure the respected Carter Center would be willing to send a team of international election observers to Alberta for the provincial election expected on May 29.

An international election observer from the Carter Center (Photo: The Carter Center; Enhancements, The Author).

Election observer teams from the Atlanta-based not-for-profit non-governmental organization founded by former U.S. President Jimmy Carter have helped determine the legitimacy of more than 100 elections in 39 countries since 1989.

According to the Wikipedia, “the presence of impartial election observers deters interference or fraud in the voting process, and reassures voters that they can safely and secretly cast their ballots and that vote tabulation will be conducted without tampering.”

The teams are typically made up of about 30 to 100 impartial observers.

According to sources close to the Canadian government who couldn’t be identified owing to the usual lame journalistic excuses, something like this is going to be needed in Alberta because a separatist organization has taken over the governing party and the unelected premier thinks she has the powers of the U.S. President.

A source associated with the U.S. Government agreed, saying, “It’s bad enough that the U.S. President has the powers of the U.S. President, let alone some nut in a place that’s right on the border with Montana, which is pretty close to being bonkers itself most of the time, although not as bad as Wyoming.”

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith (Photo: The Alberta Newsroom/Flickr; Enhancements, The Author).

OK, people. Let’s stop right there. This is an April Fool’s joke, of course. Or … maybe not. Who the f … heck knows?

But, face it, I’m just never again going to convince everybody in Alberta that an April Fool is for real like that time I said Progressive Conservative premier Alison Redford, who had just been fired by her own caucus, was going to sue the province for wrongful dismissal. Now that was a triumph of foolery!

Anyway, I’m not sure April Fool’s jokes have much utility in Alberta any more.

Consider that the premier of Alberta really has just been heard saying she didn’t know Canadian provincial premiers don’t have the same powers as U.S. presidents, threatened to sue the national broadcaster for defamation for playing a recording of her actual words, and a candidate for her political party was caught accusing teachers of playing pornos to their kindergarten classes. Plus ATCO, the bazillion-dollar local trailer company, has hired the premier’s predecessor, Jason Kenney, to sit on its board and presumably advise them about political matters!

And that’s just stuff that’s been in the news in the past 48 hours!

Well, OK, so I just showed you can make this stuff up. But why bother?

Seriously, people, if this keeps up, irony and sarcasm, not to mention April Fool’s jokes, are going to have trouble surviving another year here in Wild Rose Country!