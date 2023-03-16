CALGARY – A clearer picture is starting to emerge of how Take Back Alberta – the anti-vaccine, pro-Convoy, Q-adjacent extremist group key to Danielle Smith’s victory in last year’s United Conservative Party leadership race – is now taking over her party one riding association at a time.
Mount Royal University political scientist Duane Bratt sounded a warning bell about Take Back Alberta early this month in a Calgary Herald op-ed.
He was the first to use the phrase “a Take Back Alberta government” to describe how a post-election Danielle Smith government might function and act.
Look for a full-blown assault on public education, including attempts to take over local school boards by TBA cadres, and legislation to weaken public health measures, Dr. Bratt said in the op-ed, written with Sarah Biggs of Olsen-Biggs Public Affairs, who has worked as a Conservative political organizer.
We could also expect a TBA government to make good on Ms. Smith’s advocacy of an Alberta-autonomy agenda, they wrote – “creating Alberta provincial police to replace RCMP, Alberta tax collection agency to replace Revenue Canada, and an Alberta pension plan by pulling out of the Canada Pension Plan.” Eventually, we might also see “a referendum on Alberta’s separation from Canada.”
“This is not hyperbole or fearmongering,” they warned. “These are all statements coming from Take Back Alberta.”
Now we have an eyewitness account of TBA’s effort to gain control of the UCP party apparatus in the Livingstone-Macleod riding, which extends south from High River, home to Ms. Smith, all the way to the U.S. border in southwestern Alberta.
Writing in the Crowsnest Pass Herald yesterday, Publisher Lisa Sygutek described her experience and feelings as a Conservative supporter watching TBA in action.
“I have been a card-carrying conservative my entire adult life,” began Ms. Sygutek, who is also a Crowsnest Pass Municipal Councillor. “When I was in university, I was part of the young conservative organization. I believe in the party, well the party I used to know and understand, and I must tell you I don’t understand this party anymore.” (Emphasis added.)
“What I experienced,” she wrote, “was basically a take-over by the ‘Take Back Alberta’ faction.”
Describing the election of candidates for the constituency association board in her community, she said, “It was bizarre. There was honestly a sense of extreme hostility in the room. It felt like a coup.”
That would seem fair. Indeed, what appears to have happened in Livingstone-Macleod could be described as a coup without stretching the facts too much.
“After the Board elections, I found out that around 80 per cent of the Board had been replaced and many of the new Board members were a faction of the TBA group,” said Ms. Sygutek, who is also a director of the Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association.
She describes what sounds very much like a concerted effort to suppress the votes of people who don’t support TBA. The UCP, she wrote, “is fractured by an extreme right conservative group and people like me who are moderate are left bereft.”
There’s more, and I recommend you read Ms. Sygutek’s commentary.
Remember that TBA has already, as Dr. Bratt pointed out, enjoyed significant success turning the UCP into an extremist organization, and when it turned to taking over UCP constituency associations “assembled more than 500 people to attend the AGM for the Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre constituency association and took over the board, winning 28 of 30 seats that were up for re-election.”
This, he noted lead to the party’s nomination being reopened with the intention of replacing former cabinet minister Jason Nixon with a more radical candidate.
As this is written, the same group is moving to take over other UCP riding associations.
Back in November last year, the Globe and Mail reported how TBA managed to gain significant control of the party’s provincial board.
As often happens with developments of this type, less attention has been paid to this group than it deserved when it was campaigning for Ms. Smith’s leadership. Obviously, it’s time to start paying some heed to what voices within the Conservative party, like that of Ms. Sygutek, are saying.
If it ever was, the UCP is not your grandfather’s Conservative party any more!
Politics, United Conservative Party, Take Back Alberta
The truly frightening part is she sees herself as a “moderate” but she will ” never vote NDP” because she’s “not a socialist, which is what I see in the NDP”.
It’s like comedian Bill Maher’s critique of religious people saying they “don’t believe in the crazy stuff” when it’s all so obviously crazy stuff.
Or if you prefer, conservativism – “an exercise which always involves a certain number of internal contradictions and even a few absurdities”
John Kenneth Galbraith,
“Wealth and Poverty,” speech, National Policy Committee on Pockets of Poverty (13 Dec 1963)
Take Alberta back to what? A bunch of pseudo conservatives and Reformers who will continue to rob us of our oil and tax wealth, do the priciest shenanigans, that coust us so much money, privatize and deregulate anything and everything they can, leve our infrastructure in a state of decay, let the destitute suffer more hardship, lose more jobs, and let the environment suffer irreparable damage? That’s not the Alberta I want. Anyone who recalls what Peter Lougheed was like, will know we didn’t have this level of stupidity under his leadership. People are foolishly believing anything the UCP tells them. What a shame.
TBA is an apt acronym–To Be Announced. The high priestess of this cult, Danielle Smith, isn’t being straight with Albertans about her agenda.
Yeah sure.
A bunch of ignorant and belligerent trolls are taking over from a bunch of belligerent and ignorant trolls. So what?
Those who identify as conservative are bad news. Period!
Doesn’t matter where they stand on this or that issue or how they parse out their current position, (she says she is fiscally conservative but socially liberal) they will all tend towards right-wing nuttery. If you can call fascism nuttery.
You allow these trolls into your system, like we did with the Jasons and Dani, this is what happens. Nothing good. Only bad or worse.
Perhaps Rachel is not our savior but at least those in the NDP party are not out to turn society back into some long lost fantasy of tough but fair frontier justice for Christian White Folks. It’s at least possible to think that Rachel and her gang might be swayed by facts and reason. Perhaps.
Slim pickins, indeed!
The myopic bumpkins can “take back” their steaming manure pile of a province. I won’t be letting the door hit me on my way back to Canada.
Let’s just call a spade a spade. The Take Back Alberta crew and their queen Danielle are seditious fascists. The reckless idiots supporting these people have no concept of the nasty long-term effects their selfishness will unleash.
On the plus side it’s nice to see a little fight coming back in the Alberta politics scene even if it’s mired in conspiracy theory. What the hell, today’s conspiracy theory sometimes becomes tomorrow’s scientific fact. In 1492 Christopher Columbus going around saying the earth was round was considered conspiracy theory.
Your last sentence is a repetition of the third-last.
Mind you, it bears repeating.
Lars: It’s a poor craftsman who blames his tools, I know, but I wrote this on a nearly non-functional computer in an overheated hotel room with lousy wifi. I’ll be back in front of my own big screen soon. DJC
How long before the far right (UCP) finally come out of the closet and finally announce they are full-on Fascist/Nazis. That way voter would truly know who they are voting for. These are NOT your parents’ Conservatives. Wake up people (aka sheeple)!
Yes, it is a very different UCP under Smith. The remaining fiscal conservatives who had a lot of influence under Kenney must be aghast at her spending in the recent budget, particularly now that oil prices are considerably lower than the level set in the budget. There is no way there will be a surplus for the upcoming year if that price level continues. Of course, Smith will try avoid talking about this now and save all the related unpleasant surprises until after the election. I also don’t see the supposed libertarian Smith as being that reassuring to social conservatives either. So, that leaves the mostly the separatist leaning and the anti vaxers as her real base of support.
Interestingly, it was just in the news that one of the Kenney stalwarts, Jason Nixon is now being challenged by a UCPer running as an independent.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/tim-hoven-jason-nixon-ucp-rimbey-rocky-mountain-house-sundre-1.6780248
Despite trying to keep up appearances, all is still not well in UCPland beneath the surface. I have always thought their choice of name, which smacked of hubris by using the word United, would end up being a big, perhaps fatal, curse.
It just goes to show you that people like the publisher are only too willing to accommodate extremists in some sort of codependent, symbiotic, dysfunctional relationship. They’ve always voted conservative, and they won’t change their minds just because the so-called “conservatives” are radical/extremist/fascists this time around. Better to let the extremists win. Grammy and Gramps made all the decisions. One must never stray from family tradition.
Apparently a quick course in 1930s European history is in order. Stuff happened. Soldiers died fighting in WWII. Why? Read of Anne Frank’s diary to find out. I read it in a single day when I was Anne Frank’s age. It will give you the sober second thought desperately needed right now. You certainly won’t get anything sober from the UCP, currently boozing it up in the gin-joint, aka “legislature”. BTW, the legislature is where laws are made. It is not the parking lot of the off-sales store at the old Cecil Hotel.
History course over. (We’re doomed.)
What is the money behind Take Back Alberta? And why isn’t this being included in news stories?
I haven’t forgotten what the MLAs from the Lougheed era taught me and how disgusted they were with what these phoney conservatives were doing to us and the idiots who supported them. Nothing has changed their supporters, mainly seniors are as dumb as they ever were , believing ever lie they feed them and hurling sarcastic comments at those of us who are trying to stop them because we aren’t as stupid as them.
