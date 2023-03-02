When Calgary Signal Hill Conservative MP Ron Liepert announced on social media on Feb. 17 that he is about to retire, no one seems to have thought to thank the man for his greatest service to Canada.
He was, after all, the politician who handed Rob Anders, the worst Member of Parliament in modern Canadian history, his great big hat.
For that alone, Mr. Liepert deserves the undying gratitude of Canadians of all political stripes and our best wishes for a long and happy retirement, much of which will presumably be spent in Palm Springs.
“I want to thank my constituents for the trust they have placed in me as their Member of Parliament since 2015,” Mr. Liepert said in a news release also published on his Facebook page. He said he’d serve up until the next federal election.
Beyond that, the 73-year-old former broadcaster, who was a vice-president of the Alberta Legislature Press Gallery in 1977 and worked as premier Peter Lougheed’s Press Secretary from 1980 to 1995, didn’t have much very interesting to say beyond paying ritual obeisance to Conservative Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre.
It would be easy to forget, then, that before he quietly put in enough time in the House of Commons to qualify for a nice Parliamentary pension, Mr. Liepert was a high-profile and often controversial figure during his seven and a half years as the Progressive Conservative MLA for Calgary-West.
Mr. Liepert was appointed to three important cabinet posts by premier Ed Stelmach – education, health, and energy, arguably stirring up more trouble and strife than was really helpful in the first two portfolios.
Leastways, after Mr. Liepert’s rocky terms as minister of education and minister of “health and wellness,” Mr. Stelmach had to send in cabinet’s old smoothy, the late Gene Zwozdesky, to pour oil on the troubled waters and smooth the feathers ruffled by the previous minister’s bulldog temperament.
It was on Mr. Liepert’s watch that nine health regions were dismantled and Alberta Health Services was created. And he was on the job as health minister during the swine flu pandemic in 2009 when members of the Calgary Flames and their families managed to jump the line for vaccinations. An AHS official was thrown under the bus for that.
As for Mr. Liepert’s contributions as an MP, the most exciting moment was probably his mid-pandemic trip to Palm Springs (near Los Angeles, where he worked as Alberta’s trade envoy from 1986 to 1991) which hardly made him unique among Conservative Alberta politicians.
But a multitude of sins can be forgiven for eliminating Mr. Anders as a national embarrassment on April 12, 2014.
Mr. Anders, elected six times over 17 years for the Reform, Canadian Alliance and Conservative parties by the inattentive voters of the federal Calgary West riding, richly deserved the sobriquet “Canada’s Worst MP.”
Born appropriately enough on April Fool’s Day 1972, Mr. Anders was notorious for such antics as falling asleep on camera in the House of Commons and during Parliamentary committee meetings, suggesting NDP leader Thomas Mulcair caused the death of his predecessor Jack Layton, striking butchy poses with his latest firearms, and perhaps most offensively, being the sole MP to vote against honorary citizenship for Nelson Mandela after calling the South African hero a “terrorist.”
In his youth, Mr. Anders was a professional heckler for Republican politicians in the United States. And as recently as 2016 he was reported campaigning in Arizona for Donald Trump.
Despite his often bizarre behaviour, Mr. Anders was a formidable campaigner, as his serial electoral victories in Calgary illustrated. During those years he defeated several high-profile challengers for the Conservative Calgary West nomination – among them, Alison Redford, who would later become Alberta’s first woman premier, and future PC cabinet minister Donna Kennedy-Glans.
When Calgary West was eliminated in the 2014 federal redistribution, Mr. Anders was forced to seek the nomination in Calgary-Signal Hill, which included much of the same territory. By then, even Stephen Harper seemed to have realized he had become a potentially dangerous embarrassment.
When Mr. Liepert won the nomination, that was the beginning of the end of Mr. Anders’ political career. He tried again to get the nomination in another Calgary riding in the fall of 2014, but by then his remaining appeal (and high-level support) had evaporated.
His loss to Parliament was mourned by journalists and political commentators, who never tired of his serial idiocies, Liberal and New Democrat politicians for whom he was a useful foil, and the country’s most extreme gun nuts and social conservatives, whose causes he championed.
Thankfully, Mr. Anders not been much heard from since his departure from federal politics. A brush with the law in 2020 came to nothing. He is now the president of something called the Firearms Institute for Rational Education – FIRE! Geddit?
So, Ron Liepert, have a long and happy retirement. Canadians thank you for your service!
NOTE: This post has been updated with files from Dave Cournoyer.
Speaking of being thanked for their service….Dani on Twitter
“”Ralph Klein was a great Albertan
By following the path of great fiscal responsibility ,he left behind a legacy of growth and prosperity for all of us. The Alberta Advantage lives on……
Canadian Taxpayers Federation “”
And going by the responses, rose colored glasses, ( though I know first hand ,that along with his sidekick love it was champagne) so these ‘young’uns’ don’t know his history, don’t care, or believe what their parents told them, because ” he was the best mayor/premier ever— or it’s all bots, hard to tell these days .
Either way, another invocation, cleared of any wrongdoing due to passage of time, shiny bright things, and a incredible unexplained excess of squirrels..which under natural circumstances would only be possible by an excess of squirrel food…..how perplexing.
And speaking of, as forecast, the tree replanting has” grown” up
some interesting species
1. Bcup – (?)
2. ucp -tamara
3. sup -colin
which imho, make les bloc seem tame in comparison.
And as for Mr Liepert *another curious ‘coincidence’–
the date of his announcement of retirement was the day Calgary was honored with the presence of PP and Christine Anderson, oh to be the fly on the wall of that bar at the Petroleum club…..the problem with getting old, every one I knew has retired, and politicians from that era are really thanking their lucky stars that we didn’t have cell phones back then….not that it’s slowing them down now, they’re just being totally brazen nowadays, aka cooper’s landlord & landlady ,who is always going on about the triple triple, which is exactly what he is doing on the taxpayers dimes/10% indeed.
P.S. , I forgot to ask, does this leave another seat open in the Calgary area that might interest PP ??
Very good question, Randi-lee. DJC
I think that Rob Anders and Ron Liepert were both a big joke. Quite frankly, I won’t miss either of them in politics. How Rob Anders remained elected for as long as he has, proves how blind voters are in Alberta. Same thing for Ron Liepert. He was horrible as an Alberta PC, and as a federal CPC MP, he was no better.
Imagine the fun of vandalizing public resources you are charged with protecting and then being given a pension for life for doing so by the same rubes you have fleeced. Suckers, as they say, are born every minute and most of them reside in Alberta. A place where the elections are always free and fair and produce the same result for decades.
Yes, Mr Liebert deserves our thanks and appreciation for being the one to finally take action to rid us of the terrible MP Anders, who seemed so entrenched.
Who would have thought, given his own turbulent time in Alberta politics, Liepert would outlast most of his PC colleagues and go on to another chapter of his political career in such a way? Of course, I suspect Liepert was not one to suffer fools so that may have been part of the motivation to be the one to effectively take on Anders. It may have also helped that he came from the outside of the party as the PCs were related, but not that closely to their reform rooted Federal collegues.
Anders was a prime Canadian example, but he is not the only bad politician who stayed around too long, either because those in his own party tolerate him or are unable to rid him. I suppose it is not surprising if after his ouster, Anders did go on to campaign in the US for Trump.
In any event, Mr Liepart can enjoy his retirement knowing he did such service for us.
Who can forget the time Ron Liepert told Jason Kenney to PFO in no uncertain terms:
“Quite frankly I think Minister Kenney should mind his own business. He should go into his own riding and try and get re-elected in his own riding and quit monkeying around at other nominations…anywhere in this province,” said Liepert, who made it abundantly clear that he was angry at the interference.
“You’re damn right I am. Why? Because it’s none of his business.”
He added that he wasn’t worried about any repercussions for his criticism of Kenney.
“I don’t care. It might and I’m quite prepared to deal with it if it does,” he said.
https://vancouver.citynews.ca/2014/04/13/calgary-candidate-beats-rob-anders-and-says-jason-kenney-should-mind-his-own-business/
Those were the days! Sadly, a province did forget, and we’re still paying the price for that lack of brain cells to rub together.
Misogynists/incels of a feather flock together. Good riddance, Rob Anders. Good riddance, Jason Kenney. May you stay in your happy place, far from politics and the Canadian public, preferably on an ice floe in Hudson Bay.
Why is it these unruly, over the top self-proclaimed populist politicians come from the right side of the political spectrum? For instance, I could never imagine a member of the current cast of buttoned down NDPers doing what Svend Robinson did when Ronald Reagan addressed the House of Commons back in the 1980s: he heckled him. A great moment.
“Born appropriately enough on April Fool’s Day” You know who else shares April fools day birthday, Danielle Smith. You would be a fool to vote for a politician born on April fool’s day.
Norm: You can add Otto von Bismarck to that list. DJC
Leave a comment