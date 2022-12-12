On Saturday, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith laid down a red line that Ottawa must not cross.
You’d better be paying attention, Justin Trudeau!
I give you … paper straws!
Ms. Smith was bloviating in her characteristic gab salad for the benefit of her audience on Your Province, Your Premier, the forty-some minutes of what amounts to free political advertising CORUS Radio provides to Alberta’s United Conservative Party premiers.
Alberta’s restaurateur-premier was trying to explain why we need her Sovereignty Act, legally and rather deceptively known as the Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act, when a truly epic example of federal overreach sprang to her habitually overactive mind.
Having just claimed to Wayne Nelson, the show’s jovially enabling host, “the federal government is using environmental legislation to violate our provincial rights,” Ms. Smith proceeded to an example that any good Albertan can understand, and that is obviously front of her mind as the owner of The Dining Car at High River Station, a restaurant that is not surprisingly located in a dining car at High River station.
If only we’d had the Sovereignty Act, she exclaimed …
PREMIER SMITH: “So how many people love the fact that they are now having to use paper straws? I can tell you ’cause I have a restaurant, and when you’re tryin’ to give a kid a root beer float, you have to plan to give them four paper straws because they get so destroyed.” …
HOST: “Yup.”
PREMIER SMITH: “Wouldn’t it have been better for us, in advance, to say, ‘Hold on a second.’ We can recycle plastics our own way, a different way, without, without identifying things that just don’t make sense, and get people talking about it in advance, and then be able to develop a policy about, around recycling that makes sense. Instead, we sat back, we waited for the federal government to pass policy. They identified six single uses of plastic and it, uh, and it, and some of them are idiotic, and now we’re fighting it in court to get those, uh, to be able to get that power back. Wouldn’t it have been better if we hadn’t allowed them to take the power away from us in the first place? That. I think it would have. And those are the things that we’re looking for.”
HOST (perhaps sensing this was not going in a direction that would be helpful to the premier): “Yeah, being pro-active. Awright! Back to the phones …”
So there you have it, a situation that clearly would have benefited all Albertans if only we’d had on hand an unconstitutional law that handed the job of our impartial and independent courts to our partisan Legislature, which is packed with deep thinkers like Ms. Smith!
I admit I am not entirely clear on how this would have prevented Parliament from passing the law in the first place.
Regardless, I think we can all agree that, with this, Ms. Smith has pretty well sewn up the demographic of 10-year-olds who love root-beer floats and hate mushy straws, not to mention southern-Alberta restaurant owners who are seeing their budget for straws, already hammered by inflation (and we know who to blame for that) going through the roof of the rail car.
Maybe some of the kids’ parents will support her too if it’ll stop the little whiners from crying in their (root) beer about the way the cheap straws at the Dining Car keep collapsing.
That said, I can’t help thinking that maybe the Car’s manager, whoever that might be, might solve the problem by using a better class of paper straw.
Full disclosure, in his misspent youth, before discovering the pleasures of that other kind of beer, the one made from hops and barley instead of sassafras bark, your blogger consumed many milkshakes at the bowling alley in his home town through paper straws without ever suffering a straw collapse!
Is it possible that paper straws are something else that just ain’t what they used to be? Or could the problem that could be solved with Canadian-made artisanal paper straws?
I mean, seriously, people, is this worth breaking up the country over? After all, even though Ms. Smith insists her Sovereignty Act is not only constitutional but will actually strengthen Confederation, one of the architects of the scheme apparently thinks otherwise.
Leastwise, University of Calgary professor, climate change denier and advocate of Alberta separation Barry Cooper has said in writing that “the whole point of the Sovereignty Act” is that it’s unconstitutional.
Well, in fairness, Dr. Cooper said that before the act had been passed in its present form by the Legislature. What he said afterward, though, was this: “I want the Constitution to be changed, or we’ll have another referendum.”
Translation: I want the Constitution to be changed to suit my cranky and unpopular notions of an independent Alberta, or we’ll have another referendum just like the ones they had in Quebec.”
I wonder what he thinks about the Clarity Act? Just something to fix with the Sovereignty Act, probably.
You’d almost think from the way he phrased his comment that Dr. Cooper imagines he’s the de facto premier of Alberta. Or is he?
It’s all very entertaining to have little fun with idiotic policy discussions about straws, and I don’t necessarily refer to the environmental policies of the federal government, some of Premier Smith’s friends have very dangerous ideas. No less so because they lack popular support.
Indeed, over the holiday season, it might be a good idea to keep a very close watch on what Ms. Smith’s increasingly extremist government gets up to when everyone else is thinking about presents, festive decorations, family dinners, peace on earth and goodwill to all.
Perhaps it is all an insidious plot to undermine Alberta – paper straws! Who knew that those straws work well in Ontario and BC. You see, apparently they fail in the cooler drier climate of Alberta. The Alberta government has now conducted several scientific studies to support this.
Well, if you believe this, I have a lucrative rail car diner in High River to sell you. Barely used, high potential revenue.
Marx said history repeats itself, first as tragedy, second as farce. Smith seems to prove we are now at the farce stage.
If you don’t like paper staws, then by all means vote for a federal party that is against them, but it is not a good example of federal over reach into areas of provincial jurisdiction, nor does it single out Alberta for harm. If this is a considered a strong argument for Smith’s bill, she really is ASWUCAd.
Who is Barry Cooper? From the UofC website – I find the last sentence interesting.
Profile
Barry Cooper, a fourth generation Albertan, was educated at Shawnigan Lake School, the University of British Columbia and Duke University, where he received his doctorate in 1969. He taught at Bishop’s University, McGill, and York University before coming to the University of Calgary in 1981. For the past thirty-five years he has studied western political philosophy, both classical and contemporary. Much of his teaching has focused on Greek political philosophy whereas his publications have been chiefly in the area of contemporary French and German political philosophy. Over the years he has spent considerable time in both countries, teaching and doing research.
Cooper’s other area of continuing interest has been Canadian politics and public policy. Here he has brought the insights of political philosophers to bear on contemporary issues, including the place of technology and the media in Canada, the on-going debate over the constitutional status of Quebec, and the precarious status of Canadian defence and security.
He is the author, editor, or translator of 35 books, most recently Paleolithic Politics, and has published nearly 200 papers and book chapters.
Referendum? Bring ‘er on! In my storage locker, I still have a pristine NON sign from the last Quebec referendum. Not that marching around Chelsea (95% no) had much impact. I’m ready Dannie. Woke straws held high!
I was under the impression that Alberta grows quite a lot of wheat and barley. I’d have thought the Premier would have been touting natural, Alberta grown, straws as a replacement for those icky paper straws.
Straw Man (Wikipedia): …a form of argument and an informal fallacy of having the impression of refuting an argument, whereas the real subject of the argument was not addressed or refuted, but instead replaced with a false one. One who engages in this fallacy is said to be “attacking a straw man”….
Straw Woman: Danielle Smith
House of Straw in porcine fable:
“Little pig, little pig, let me come in.
“No, not by the hairs on my chinny chin chin.
“Then I’ll huff, and I’ll puff, and I’ll blow your house in.”
“Is it possible that paper straws are something else that just ain’t what they used to be?”
Your esteemed premier is no dummy. Just last week I consumed a McDonald’s chocolate shake through a paper straw. The inconvenience bordered on frustration. As I pulled the scrumptious liquid upward, the strain on my jawbone was beyond funny. That poor excuse for a straw means I can no longer enjoy the finest drink Ronald McDonald has to offer. Give me plastic!
The notion of Danielle Smith, figuratively and literally, grasping at straws has become reality. (Snickers)
Taking the position of non-plastic straws on Alberta is surely the most grievous attack on human rights since the Nazi ‘Blood Laws’, Smith has taken and found another road to that deep end that she so loves to jump off of. I’m sure David Staples has no trouble applying his village idiocy to come up with the pretzel logic needed to justify Smith’s lastest musings, like finding some way to declare that the UN Charter of Human Rights specifically outlaws the freedom of choice for drinking apparatus. Of course where the UN declared that First Nations peoples have rights, well, that was unjustifiable overreach. Oh, yeah. And blame Trudeau, too.
At this point, there can be no doubt that the UCP brass has discovered that there’s no shame in being stupid and outragous. So, double-down on the crazy because that stuff is gold to the kook-burgers who have a vote.
There was a saying from the TV series ‘The West Wing’ that when President Bartlett would go all rogue, the standing order was “Let Bartlett be Bartlett.” The same now applies to Danielle Smith. Of course, the difference is that President Bartlett was a educated and literate man, with a heightened sense of decency and fairness, though tempered with, sometimes, cold logic where necessary. Smith has none of this going for her, save for how much she can rage farm the crazies.
A bitter harvest is coming.
