Who knew the Brooks-Medicine Hat by-election results would turn out to be exciting?

NDP candidate Gwendoline Dirk (Photo: CHAT News).

Well, sort of exciting.

Everyone was pretty sure Alberta Premier Danielle Smith was going to win and finally get herself a seat in the Legislature. After all, Brooks-Medicine Hat is about as safe a seat as you can get for Alberta Conservatives.

But it was still entertaining to watch Ms. Smith’s vote percentage creep downward from a respectable beginning in the mid 60s as the first polls’ results were announced toward 50 per cent on Elections Alberta’s running vote tally through much of the evening.

As the results unfolded, you had to ask: How low can she go? Would she manage to tie her UCP leadership vote victory of 53.8 per cent? Would she dip below 50 per cent into mere plurality territory?

In the end, Premier Smith got a little boost from the last two advance-ballot polls, easing her back up to 54.5 per cent, with 6,923 votes.

Alberta Party Leader and candidate Barry Morishita (Photo: Pinkbird 22/Creative Commons).

The NDP’s Gwendoline Dirk, a Medicine Hat high school teacher, had 26.7 per cent of the vote with 3,393 ballots cast for her.

But she won the vote outright for the NDP in the City of Medicine Hat, 1,850 votes to 1,694 for the UCP, independent cartographer Alex McPhee reported last night on Twitter.

Now, Ms. Smith’s supporters are sure to point out that a clear majority, even a narrow majority, isn’t exactly close in a five-horse race. That is true. Someone’s also bound to piously say something like: Close only counts in horseshoes and harbingers.

That’s true too, or at least fairly truthy. But how’s that Hat tally for a harbinger of how urban voters may behave next year?

I can’t tell you how Ms. Smith’s strategic brain trust will react to that number, or even if she has a strategic brain trust nowadays other than the boys from Take Back Alberta. But I can tell you that if I were wearing their shoes, it would worry me with Calgary certain to be the battleground in the next general election.

Independent cartographer Alex McPhee (Photo: awmcphee.ca).

Remember, when Ms. Frey stepped aside to make way for the premier, this is why Ms. Smith didn’t permit the voters in Calgary-Elbow to have a by-election of their own, even though they have been without an MLA since the end of August. She knew they would have elected the NDP candidate.

As for Mr. Morishita, the former mayor of Brooks and the Alberta Party’s standard bearer running on his home turf, his third-place finish with 16.5 per cent of the vote can’t be seen as a good augury for either his party or his own credibility going into the May 29, 2023, (or whenever) Alberta election.

All signs, including last night’s results in Brooks-Medicine Hat, point to Alberta’s general election being a race between Ms. Smith’s UCP and Opposition Leader and former premier Rachel Notley’s NDP.

The two candidates for a couple of separatist parties barely registered, with less than 3 per cent of the vote between them. Only 37 per cent of the voters in the riding cast ballots in the by-election.

Compare this to the results in 2019, when the UCP’s low profile candidate, Michaela Glasgo (now Michaela Frey), captured 61 per cent of the vote and the party’s almost candidate, Todd Beasley, disqualified late in the game for uttering Islamophobic comments and being defiant about it, got another 12 per cent.

Ms. Smith’s victory speech, such as it was, tried to change the channel on her themes up to now with promises of more support to help us with inflation and a half-hearted-sounding vow to lead “a government that is committed to serving all Albertans.”

But she couldn’t stop worrying away at the stuff that’s also worrying a lot of voters – bashing Ottawa, complaining about “woke columnists in eastern Canada,” promising “health care reform is coming” whether we like it or not, and vowing “to move quickly to assert our sovereignty.”

“I didn’t get into politics to be a diplomat,” she said, and it seems unlikely she’ll be able to stop herself from continuing to frighten a lot of voters with her radical plans for Alberta.