Former Wildrose Party leader Danielle Smith beamed last night when she learned she had won the leadership of Alberta’s governing United Conservative Party and is set to be sworn in as Alberta’s premier within days.
Privately, she must have worried.
If not quite a squeaker, the vote was uncomfortably, unexpectedly tight.
Her campaign of separatist talk, promises of unconstitutional sovereignty legislation, and Q-adjacent COVID conspiracy theories and quack cure advocacy appears to have left the party divided, even with the hundreds of new members the new leader brought in.
At the end of the count – after the UCP’s preferential ballots were counted six times – she edged past the last man standing among her six rivals, former finance minister Travis Toews.
The final count generated by the 84,593 ballots cast by UCP members, announced by chief party returning officer Rick Orman, was 53.77 per cent for Ms. Smith, compared to 46.23 per cent for Mr. Toews.
Well, 53.77 per cent is better than 51.4 per cent – the number of “yes” votes cast for Premier Jason Kenney in his UCP leadership review vote counted last May.
You can say, of course, that Mr. Kenney was only running against his own record last spring and Ms. Smith had tougher competition.
You could also argue that the similar difference between Mr. Kenney’s no and yes votes, and between Mr. Toews’s numbers and Ms. Smith’s, roughly illustrate the divide in the party between the new leader’s extremist supporters and the party’s more traditional members.
Then again, Mr. Toews succumbed to the temptation to advocate milder forms of many of the same bad ideas pushed by Ms. Smith, so perhaps the rift isn’t as deep as it seems from this perspective. Time will tell, and probably not that much of it will be required.
Still, the question must be asked: Can Ms. Smith bind those two groups together long enough to fight and win another election against an energized and disciplined NDP led by Rachel Notley?
As has been said in this space before, she has neither the temperament nor the right ideology to lead a big-tent party for long.
So as political blogger Dave Cournoyer observed in his hot take on the vote last night, Ms. Smith’s victory is “the political comeback story of the year, one that might only be surpassed by Rachel Notley if she is able to lead the NDP back into power in next year’s election.”
But if you are hoping Ms. Smith won’t be able to get her worst ideas past her divided caucus in her first weeks as leader, that is probably too much to ask.
Her victory speech gave few hints of compromise. Indeed, it appeared to have been written for a more convincing first or second-ballot victory.
And her caucus members’ instincts for now will be to stay in her good graces and pray she doesn’t alienate general election voters who polling suggests would prefer her to talk about health care and the economy rather than picking fights with Ottawa and dismantling Alberta Health Services.
Ms. Smith’s triumphant first words: “I’m back!”
“No longer will Alberta ask permission from Ottawa to be prosperous and free,” she continued, setting the tone for her speech.
“We will not have our voices silenced and censored. We will not be told what we must put in our bodies in order to work or to travel. We will not have our resources landlocked or our energy phased out of existence by virtue-signalling prime ministers.
“Albertans, not Ottawa, will chart our own destiny on our own terms. …”
That destiny includes, judging from her speech, a fantasy future in which fossil fuels are again the energy source of choice for a warming world.
As for her call for the party now to come together – “unity is not a talking point; it is an action; it is something you practice, rather than preach” – it remains to be seen how that works out.
But no matter what Ms. Smith says about unity, 53.77 per cent in a party vote by a tiny percentage of the province’s electorate is no resounding mandate to pursue the kind of radical change she promised throughout her campaign.
But with former Wildrose House leader Rob Anderson doubtless bound for a senior position in her office, and the likes of separation advocate Barry Cooper whispering in her ear, the smart money’s on her trying anyway to gin up the manufactured crisis her “Sovereignty Act” is intended to create.
Well, thanks to the price of oil, at least she’ll have lots of money to cushion the province from the economic and political consequences of such mischief.
As for some of the others in the race, well, Ms. Smith told her campaign ally Todd Loewen, banished to the Independent benches by Mr. Kenney in May 2021, that he will be welcome back to caucus this morning. And she made it sound as if Rebecca Schulz has a place in her cabinet.
But Brian Jean, the man who made the resignation of Premier Kenney possible if not inevitable? Not much for him but about as many kind words as Ms. Smith had for Premier Kenney. That is to say, a few.
Now, it’s bound to be observed that when she is sworn in, Ms. Smith will be a premier without a seat in the Legislature.
However, she will not be the first Alberta premier sworn in without a seat in the House, or even the third. Those would be Herbert Greenfield, the first United Farmers of Alberta premier, and Jim Prentice, for six weeks before he won a seat in a by-election in 2014. The second was Don Getty.
This will be no problem unless Ms. Smith waits longer than the traditional three to four months given by Parliamentary convention to win a seat in a by-election.
Once again, Albertans prove how stupid they really are, by supporting these pretend conservatives and Reformers. They have a hard time learning from the past, with premiers, such as Ralph Klein, and the former head honcho of the UCP. Peter Lougheed had warnings about Reformers and the damage they cause, but people refused to listen to what he said. As if the UCP haven’t done enough damage in the over three and a half years they have been in office, the damage that Danielle Smith will do is going to be worse. I don’t like using foul language on here, because I don’t think it’s appropriate. I’d rather keep my language family friendly. Our electoral system is bleep bleep, if this is how someone becomes premier of Alberta. There still is light at the end of the tunnel. Since Danielle Smith has a proven knack for saying things that are not sensible, doesn’t control the nut bars in her domain, has done things that betrayed the electorate who voted for her, and has ideas that will cause harm, I don’t think she is going to endure past next May, of 2023, or whenever the next provincial election will be held. Until then, many in Alberta will be suffering. Public healthcare, public education, pensions, seniors assistance, and social programs will be compromised. Corporate tax rates, and oil royalty rates would be cut even further than the very poor levels they are now, causing Alberta to have even less revenue, and no parachute for when oil prices come tumbling down again. These are things that Ralph Klein also made a mess of, when he was premier of Alberta, and we weren’t better off, because of it. When the next provincial election in Alberta is held, Rachel Notley will easily take Danielle Smith down in the election debate, and come back into power, where she belongs. Danielle Smith will have to find some other career path, outside of politics, public school trustee, and radio talk show host. Postmedia newspapers, such as The Sun, will still try to prop up Danielle Smith, but that still won’t help.
Now Danielle Smith can carry on in the reverse Robbin’ Hood role of her predecessor: taking dollars and cents from AISH recipients and post-secondary students in order to hand over millions and billions to needy large corporate welfare recipients, much within the past few days. Then it’s on to tearing apart our Canada Pension in order to have more money for those large corporations, which are bottomless pits of need. Pennywise, pound foolish. Plus the ASA.
The 45,700 UCP members who backed Smith are in charge of this province now. It’s hard to say if we’ll end up in the same boat as the UK or Italy. The 1.9 percent have spoken. This is Danielle Smith’s mandate to move ahead with her agenda of tearing down this province and rebuilding it in her own vision. This is the winter of our discontent.
Danielle Smith’s supporters comprise a cult, given their apparent beliefs in quack cures, anti-science propaganda, AB sovereignty, etc. She herself is a gullible cult follower who has swallowed whole the worst ideas that are floating around on the Internet about science, medicine, governance, economics, and other areas where a sensible leader would defer to authoritative experts, not the raving nut jobs she appears to listen to instead. I suppose to comparisons to the whack-a-doodle British PM, Liz Truss, are inevitable. Fortunately, she has only slightly more charisma than the robotic Liz Truss, which is a low bar indeed.
A politician’s main job is to get elected and to stay elected; a leader also must ensure that their party is elected and remains in power. Whether she is capable of accurately gauging the tolerance of voters for the wholesale alteration of health care, education, and other public services when it directly affects them is an open question at this point. I am not sure that Danielle Smith has the political discipline or savvy to prevent herself from going too far with many voters, thus endangering the UCP’s chances for electoral success. Given the UCP’s recent history of eating their own, this is a dangerous position to occupy.
The main problem for the UCP and her right now is that she is a true believer who will not be easily turned away from her deeply held crackpot ideas. She is, importantly, not popular outside of her base. Given the apparent self-deception that plagues many leaders thrust to power by chance rather than by inherit merit, she won’t be able to recognize, cope with, or reverse the visceral antipathy many voters have for her already and that is likely to increase in the coming days, weeks, and months. If she were to end up more reviled than Bumbles, I would not be surprised.
I know I should be deeply concerned and thinking about getting the house ready for a sale so that we can leave for BC at the earliest possible opportunity. This concern is tempered by the fact that Danielle Smith has, because of her poor judgement, crashed and burned before. She will do a lot of damage before she is ousted by the party that elevated her or the general electorate. If she follows through on some of her dangerous promises, that might happen sooner rather than later. The sooner it happens, the sooner the damage is mitigated. Let’s hope we can return to a period of sensible, normal politics, where dangerous crackpot ideas are not on the ballot, sometime soon. This being Alberta, I won’t hold my breath. But there is hope.
Smith will be good for Alberta and Albertans, as long as the left doesn’t fully obstruct everything she tries to do like a bunch of toddlers that didn’t get their way. Smith is OUR leader, for now, so we might as well work with it. God knows there’s things to fix. I’m eager to give her a shot, and if she fails at everything, then we kick her out and give someone else a try (I’d prefer a NEW face, since Notley already had her chance and didn’t exactly leave Berta in great shape).
Time will tell if Danielle creates the same car crash that is on-going in Britain. Not just this most recent fandango, with Liz.
My favourite part of Ms. Smith’s acceptance speech was when she blamed Rachel Notley for a global inflation situation. If only Notley would stand up to Mr. Singh all of our inflation woes would be solved! Who knew it was so simple!
My second favourite part was how Alberta, under her leadership, is going to provide inexpensive and abundant energy to THE WHOLE WORLD and also probably end world hunger. Again, who knew such intractable issues as global energy supply and food security were 44,000 UCP party votes away from a solution?
And my third favourite part was when she warned all Canadians to stay the hell out of Alberta’s business because we’re going to chart our own course without any compromise, and then invited all Canadians to work with Alberta, as if working together doesn’t require any compromise at all from her/Alberta.
David,
I loved your prescient line in the preceding column about Alberta’s “Liz Truss moment.” Certainly both women inherit similar dog’s breakfasts of cabinet material and caucus solidarity.
Regarding the penultimate paragraph today, you omitted Don Getty. He actually became premier twice without a seat in the Legislature–in 1985 after winning the PC leadership and after the (premature) 1989 election when he failed to win in Edmonton-Whitemud. In both cases, loyal MLAs resigned immediately to allow Getty to win quick by-elections.
Bob
Thank you Bob. I have corrected the penultimate graph. Mildly embarrassing, but, hey, I was still finishing it up at 1 a.m. DJC
Yes, Smith is back as she said herself. This reminds us of her debacles from before and makes us think of those that may be in the future. It is not a great tone to set for the start of her new leadership, but as usual Smith has her own way of doing things.
She seemed to start speaking hesitantly, uncharacteristaclly cautiously, likely she was expecting a more convincing victory than the narrow grinding six ballot one. It it hard not to notice the similarity between her final percentage and that of Kenney’s leadership review. They are very close in the low 50% percent range. Of course, Smith initially started off in the low 40% range and even with the addition of some Loewen second choices, did not quickly or easily get over 50%.
I didn’t watch her whole speech, but did not see any convincing show of party unity. The former leader was not there and the strong second place candidate seems to have left the building too. Party officials even seemed oddly subdued, like they were going through the motions and maybe in shock like someone braced for a crash. It was not that celebratory for what should have been a celebratory occasion.
I suspect more words will be said about unity, over the next few days and weeks, but I get the sense no one but Smith supporters are that enthusiastic about her ideas. Sure, some others will stick around, maybe out of loyalty to the party or to get a nice cabinet job, but it will take more than that to bridge the divides in the UCP. Kenney with considerably more political experience couldn’t do it. I doubt Smith has the temperament to do so either.
Whose comfort are you talking about?
And it wasnt narrow, even with all of the UCP fear mongering and NDP shilling the business as usual camp did not win.
Any margin is a large margin when you have the woke mob whispering their poison into peoples ears.
Reminds me of a bible reference:
Psalm 94:1-3
“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”
This women decided to stand up and do something, and it worked well. And it will be good for all Albertans.
Approximately 45,486 people voted for her to be the Premier of Alberta. That is such a small plurality that Trudeau can just ignore her and her unpatriotic fuming. If the anti Ottawa people did not like being ignored before, they are in for an unhappy future.
Thank you as always DC. I would note that it’s not just the narrow margin, but the fact that Ms Smith had to rely on the votes of party members for whom she was the third, fourth, fifth or sixth choice to eke out the win. Not exactly united.
So, there you have it folks, 53.77 % of 50,000 who voted. That’s 26,885 crazy terrorist truckers, gun nuts, secessionist, religious fanatics, anti-gay, anti maskers, anti vaxxer nuts. In other words, the lunatic fringe have succeeded in imposing their version of a premier on the rest of the 99% of Albertans (4.4 million souls).
Is that democracy? I guess, if you live in Alberta, it is. Oh, correct me if my numbers are wrong.
According to Trevor Toombs: @trevortombe
The actual numbers are:
100*42423/(42423+36480+5690) = 50.15%. So, it’s only 42,423 people who voted for Smith, if those are actual real ballots, and the percentage isn’t 53.77, but a mere 50.15%.
That “42,423 people” if that, get to dictate what 4.4 million people do in Alberta for the next 8 months. Welcome to Batshit Alberta
As always, I am open to being corrected.
So if kakistocracy is government by the least suitable or competent citizens of a state; what is government by the paranoid schizophrenic ?
After… what?… almost 50 years of continuous abuse and mismanagement of Albertas’ resources and economy by conservatives it is magically the evil coalition of federal liberal and NDPs fault forgetting of course that the UCP is a united coalition of wildrose and standard alta-cons.
Albertas’ recent economic upswing has in some circles been attributed to the fact of Kenney no longer being in charge. I’m betting that tiny advantage just disappeared.
So fun times. Just didn’t think that political refugee was ever a possibility for my bucket list.
To my mind there is no way a un elected individual becomes the leader of the governing party.No way. Yes I know the rules allow it but it sure doesn’t feel very democratic. Smith should have run for a seat in the upcoming election, won a seat and then run for the leadership. There were enough elected UCP MLA’s running. The UCP could have disqualified any un-elected persons from running. Easy.
