CALGARY – Is there something in the water in Saskatchewan?
Or has Premier Scott Moe’s government just been paying too much attention to the success of the separatist pish-posh served up by Danielle Smith that seems to have set the narrative for the United Conservative Party’s leadership race here in Alberta?
Whatever it is, last weekend we learned that the Saskatchewan Party government in the next province to the east had decided to start complaining that employees of the federal environment department were “trespassing” when they took water samples on private land.
On Saturday, according to media, Mr. Moe’s cabinet approved an Order in Council adding a new section to the province’s Trespass to Property Act that would “state that ‘person’ includes the Crown in right of Canada.”
By the sound of it, in a bit of legal legerdemain that should sound familiar to bemused Albertans following the UCP leadership race in which Ms. Smith is now thought to be the frontrunner, Mr. Moe would like us to believe this bit of stagecraft means that federal law he doesn’t like for whatever reason no longer applies in Saskatchewan.
Meanwhile, Mr. Moe’s minister responsible for provincial water resources, Jeremy Cockrill, posted a belligerent letter to federal Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault claiming that federal scientists testing for water quality interferes with the province’s jurisdiction and that the federal officials have been “covertly” doing tests in Saskatchewan – an accusation that on its face appears to be false.
Mr. Cockrill’s letter also repeated implied threats by Mr. Moe that trespassers – presumably including federal water scientists – could face fines of $25,000 and up to six months in jail for doing their jobs.
Back here in Wildrose Country, Ms. Smith was quick to publish incendiary comments on social media, stating falsely in a tweet that Ottawa “is sending federal agents to trespass on private land without authority” and not incidentally painting targets on the backs of those federal civil servants.
“We stand with Premier Scott Moe & Saskatchewan for protecting the rule of law within their borders,” Ms. Smith was quoted saying in an image published with the tweet. She added in another tweet: “This is the latest example of Federal lawlessness & why we need the Alberta Sovereignty Act.”
This is pretty rich for someone whose so-called Sovereignty Act would, if it lives up to its billing, render the concept of rule of law all but meaningless in Alberta by permitting the province to ignore the constitution and federal laws it doesn’t like. Her comments were, as we have come to expect from Ms. Smith, based on a false premise.
As University of Calgary law professor Martin Z. Olszynski explained on social media, the amendment to the Saskatchewan Trespass Act “didn’t magically make fed inspectors trespassers.”
“It merely clarifies that ‘person,’ where used in the Trespass Act, includes the Crown in right of Canada.” This, he pointed out, is the case anyway, thanks to the wording of Ottawa’s Crown Liability Act, which states that “the Crown is liable for the damages for which, if it were a person, it would be liable.” That includes actions committed by servants of the Crown.
“Nothing in the amendment changes the law of trespass, esp. that entry w/ lawful authority is *not trespass*, and that such authority comes from the relevant fed law — not the province,” Mr. Olszynski continued.
Thankfully for provincial civil servants in Canada, this also applies to the lawful authority that permits provincial food inspectors, agricultural inspectors, animal health officers, provincial fisheries officers and the like to perform their duties on private land without trespassing.
Mr. Olszynski added, rather plaintively, as many of us here on the Prairies feel these days: “Painful ignorance or reckless cynicism. In either case, will Smith’s & Moe’s supporters care?”
Aye, there’s the rub. Of course they won’t – and that’s the reality these cynical conservatives are exploiting, by all appearances successfully.
That, alas, is why Mr. Olszynski may have been being too optimistic when he commented earlier that, “If there is a bright side to this … dust-up, it’s that it will further expose the AB Sovereignty Act as the fraud that it is. “
So, to return to the original question, is it something in the water?
Of course not. The law is clear: trespass is entry without permission or a lawful excuse. Federal water inspectors and their provincial counterparts are off the hook because they have a lawful excuse.
And provinces – headed by the likes of Mr. Moe or Ms. Smith – can’t simply wish federal regulations away.
Mr. Moe’s performance is just that – a performance intended to deceive his supporters and create new problems for the Liberal federal government as yet another Conservative leader prepares to try for the brass ring.
Ms. Smith’s applause is natural enough – she recognizes that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.
What is odd is the reaction from Travis Toews. He spoke against Smith’s Sovereignty Act. https://calgaryherald.com/opinion/columnists/braid-toews-likes-yoga-wouldnt-block-federal-laws-or-put-kenney-in-cabinet But he immediately jumped on the ridiculous Moe bandwagon. https://mobile.twitter.com/ToewsforAlberta/status/1561811368948297728
The UCP leadership contest will only get sillier and sillier. Meanwhile readers should review https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/c-11/index.html. Especially section 25
In the aftermath of the infamous ‘Storming of Mar-a-Lago’, the FreeDUMB gang has decided to take up their arms and head for the barricades. They have nothing to lose but everything — including their dignity.
Of course, water testing remains a matter for the domain of whatever federal agency looks after it, but the weirdness that this whole matter is being turned into a property rights is comical. For one thing, property rights are not protected in Canada — eminent domain and special authorized interest remains over and above any whatever kind of rights. Both the federal and provincial governments of all partisan stripes have found ways to run over rights, so good luck trying to fight it.
Now that Moe Money is in the works, and Danielle Smith is screaming ‘Don’t Tread On Me’ for no particular reason, we are entering a silly season of nonsense that will only get more impressive as it goes forward.
Now that we have a provincial authority threatening to charge and fine federal employees for doing their jobs, as mandated by federal regulation, we will soon be back before the Supreme Court for another decision, where the provinces with be told nice try, but you’re still a bunch of idiots.
They may as well evoke the Notwithstanding Clause on everything and see what sticks, but I see one messy floor to come.
These people are dangerous in that they don’t care about the rule of law, rather they are interested in the dog whistle of an uneducated and belligerent public mood.
These pretend conservatives and Reformers also forget that the environment is also a federal government matter too. They don’t care, and just want to rile up their base. Federal government bashing isn’t going to accomplish anything. Scott Moe is also copying the likes of Danielle Smith, who is mimicking her hero, Ralph Klein, with vote buying gimmicks. Scott Moe is using revenue from higher oil and potash prices, which he had nothing to do with, and is giving adults in Saskatchewan $500, to help stave off higher costs from inflation. Not a smart move, like the $400 Ralphbucks wasn’t a smart move. When the price of oil goes down, government coffers will be lessened, because the government foolishly threw that money away on buying votes. The results will have to be cuts. Nobody will be ahead. That money should be saved, and also put into public services, like education and healthcare.
For whatever reasons, Saskatchewan often does tend to imitate or echo politically what Alberta does in recent years. Sometimes less thoughtfully because it is copying, not initiating an idea.
There is also a long history of conflict between Federal and provincial jurisdictions in some areas such as environmental matters. So we have Mr. Moe as the last real surviving member of the famed “resistance” to the Federal carbon tax, perhaps still somewhat bitter and resentful because that court case was lost. Other remaining premiers seemed to get the message and seem to be trying to take a more cooperative approach with the Feds.
So this becomes another example of when you are losing, rather than taking a more productive approach of just trying to change the rules, doubling down and pretending you are winning.
Even worse, it is particularly rich for Smith to start talking about rule of law, as someone who is trying to ignore the laws or rules she doesn’t like and only focus on the ones she does. I don’t think you can cherry pick when it comes to laws. This is a sign of a poorly though out strategy by someone who is losing it being imitated without enough thought.
There seems to be a knee jerk reaction is Saskatchewan conservatives to copy bad ideas coming from Alberta, but Mr. Moe would be smarter to take a moment to think about where this has got Alberta Conservatives so far. Their movement is a political mess, a disaster happening. Mr. Moe’s position seems more secure, so politically it is probably better for him that he does not go further down a path that he does not need to. Otherwise his own voters might start to wonder why he has been so ineffective, like they did with Kenney and like they will with Smith if she wins the party leadership.
These Reformers stick together. I wonder what their pal Doug Ford has to say about it? He has started pushing his privatization of health care just like we knew he would , now that he has destroyed it by treating doctors and nurses like third class citizens. Doctors tell us it’s a reform party scheme to help the rich obtain first choice of medical procedures leaving the rest on long waiting lists. Reformers have always catered to the rich, at ever level, in an effort to try to buy votes.
