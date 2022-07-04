“As long as the roots are not severed, all is well. And all will be well in the garden.”
— Chauncey Gardner
In the United States today, they’re celebrating Independence Day today with fireworks and deadly gunfire.
Well, let freedom ring!
Meanwhile, here in our peaceable Dominion north of the border, it would appear the dog days of summer – as we used to call them in the newspaper business, back when there still was a newspaper business – seem to have arrived.
You know the dog days are upon you when your local CBC station includes an item on the morning news about some random guy who bought a can of deck stain, failed to follow the instructions … and it flaked!
As we used to say: Hold Page 1!
Meanwhile, how to properly apply wood stain is probably something Pierre Poilievre could profitably keep in mind as he ponders the restoration, care and treatment of old wood.
Mr. Poilievre, of course, is the frontrunning candidate to lead the Conservative Party of Canada.
His creepily metaphorical new campaign video, posted yesterday in all the usual social media venues, became an instant cult classic with its presumably unintended unwholesome references to wood as well as its potted profundities.
“The beam was always inside the log.” Surely this is worthy of Jerzy Kosiński’s creation, the fictional simpleton Chauncey Gardner, whose infantile prattling in the film version of Being There is taken for profundity in the imagined Washington D.C. of the late 1970s.
It’s doubtful it’s by accident that Mr. Poilievre’s sinister profundities suggest that if we can only “scrape off all the shit and mud and debris” we can restore our Dominion to its pristine utopian purity of old. The crude profanity is surely intentional, too – a dog-whistle within a dog-whistle.
So what – or who – do you think Mr. Poilievre has in mind when he talks about scraping stuff away? You? Me? Our neighbours?
Surely this video is nothing more than a jumped-up gimmie-cap slogan with a nice soundtrack offering us the chance to Make Canada Great Again.
Typical of this kind of latter-day right-wing drivel, Mr. Poilievre’s potted history comes with glaring deficiencies – those weren’t commoners, as he said, who brought King John to heel in 1215. They were the 13th Century English equivalent of Conservatives nowadays like to call Laurentian Elites, at least when they’re not referring to themselves. In other words, the King’s own economic consiglieres.
And never mind how Mr. Poilievre’s beloved old wood surrounds a band new gas fireplace.
There’s projection typical of the utopian ideologues of neoliberal right here too in the accusation it’s the Conservatives’ political opponents who are the utopian idealists with their calls for history that reflects what really happened and the use of language that is inclusive and not casually hateful.
Listen carefully and you can hear Mr. Poilievre laying out the roadmap to a Canadian dystopia torn right from the pages of the same “history” book Jason Kenney’s been peddling here in Alberta with his school curriculum, and which the neo-Bolsheviks of the U.S. Supreme Court are now consulting as they dismantle democracy south of the 49th Parallel.
If we Canadians are planning to build something worthwhile out of our recycled wood, we’d be advised to check it for the rotten spots that can appear in any old timber. And to follow the instructions on the can of stain.
Have a safe and happy Fourth of July.
Hi, Dave. I keep asking Conservatives where Pierre Poilievre, the adopted son of two school teachers, got the 20 million dollars – assuming he paid taxes on it, which would have been 50% – he suddenly acquired upon being elected to parliament at age 25, with one degree from university and a few years working for the Conservative party (At age 40 he claimed – Macleans article) to be worth over 9 million dollars. He’s made noise about how others don’t work hard enough (see the Rick Mercer rant on that one) but I assume his assets went into a blind trust when he was elected. Isn’t that how things work in parliament?
Conservative replies as to where the money came from are hilarious (“he probably shrewdly invested his earnings” type of thing)… or would be if he wasn’t just off recommending crypto-currencies. My hope is that he put everything he had into them. (the only way I know of to make big bucks like that as a college student is dealing in drugs. A friend of the family – his Dad knew mine, and we lived about 2 miles apart – used to call my older brother a sucker for working on the CPR during the summer to make enough to go to college. “You sucker, I make more in one week than you do in the whole year”. Which was true until he tried to fly from the balcony of his 22nd floor Vancouver apartment. Rumour had it he tried to stiff a supplier. The family was devastated: they thought it was suicide.)
Anywhere else and he would be in a room being interviewed by police officers who had never made that kind of money themselves but were good enough at math to be able to prove that there was no legitimate way he could have either.
I’d be obliged if you would do an article on this. Thanks.
“Mr. Poilievre’s beloved old wood surrounds a band new gas fireplace.” Band new?
I loved “Being There” as a movie, but hated the book. Maybe it was a poor translation.
Children sent to residential schools without parental consent, Japanese internment camps during World War Two and the Head Tax on Chinese railway workers followed by the Chinese Exclusion Act all come to my mind quickly and contradict the Poilievre narrative of the wood.
Our past is full of examples of people being discriminated against.
I wonder if Pierre Poilievre is smart enough to know the difference between a gas powered truck and a diesel one. His pal Jason Kenney apparently doesn’t. It certainly gave us all a good laugh.
I’d like to reclaim the Wheat Board. The Conservatives f’d it up and sold it. I’d also like the trans-Canada train reclaimed. The Conservatives took it away. While we’re at it, I’d like the cod fishery back, sound and viable again. The Liberals wrecked that as well as the Conservatives, but it was the Conservatives that had to put on the 2 year moratorium that has lasted 30 years. My husband is a real handyman, and he laughs as Poilievre doing any wood working.
Well said Anne! The conservatives always claim they’re restore glory when in reality they ruin what we had and make things worse for the average person.
“So what – or who – do you think Mr. Poilievre has in mind when he talks about scraping stuff away? You? Me? Our neighbours?”
This one is for dead Alex Trebek!.. BZZZZZZ! Pogo! You might you might win the final round! OK.. ok.. Alex..what is.. fagots with an agenda Alex?! .. Well done! -commercial break- The wind blows in every direction on jeopardy! https://youtu.be/43_GqFW7iYc?t=1
I have one those old barns on my farm. It is a relic of an earlier energy transition from animal to fossil fuel power. In Alberta from 1900 to about 1930 around one third of the land was devoted to raising oats and forage for the work horses housed in those barns. The barns were the Tesla batteries of the day holding high quality forage for the work horses wintering there along with a granary next door filled with oats for the heavy work in the spring. By 1932 those work horses were mostly gone, replaced by tractors. The original owners of my farm did not see the change coming and built a beautiful horse barn in 1926 which soon proved to be a stranded asset. It is a sobering reminder about the limits of nostalgia.
I need clarification. When he says “chip in” at the end of the video, does he mean wood chips? I did send an empty Cheezies package to a certain premier, so I would be happy to send a few shavings from the hamster cage his way.
The man who would be prime minister, swearing and spending all his spare time in the woods, building cabins? Look at the not-quite-plaid-flannel-lumberjack-shirt. The UCP wants to take us back to the 1950s, but the CPC wants us to teleport us back in time to the Magna Carta.
We were always hewers of wood and drawers of water. We should take that back. Elect PP and you, too, can earn a subsistence living in the woods, without wasteful modern luxuries like plumbing or a gas fireplace. All that’s missing is PP singing a rousing rendition of “Donkey Riding”: “Were you ever in Quebec, stowing timber on the deck…”
I have one request: can he carve a rocker and reclaim it, because he’s gone off the one he had.
Watching Skippy Pollivere’s amusing take on the joy of woodworking (or perhaps the joy of working the wood, as some have taken it) I paid attention to his words as he spoke loving of his home improvement project. Pollivere bought rough hewn wooden boards and timbers from an unsuspecting farmer for a mere $10 apiece. Now that this home improvement now serves as the centerpiece of a social media pitch for the PMO, I wonder if that farmer should have held out for more money?
As Pollivere loving touches and strokes the wood, he speaks weird thoughts out loud, like “The beam was always inside the log.” He goes on to mention some more deep thoughts, like his definition of Utopia and being “a place of nowhere”. In a sense, that is true. But no one has promised a Utopia, because who wants to be responsible for something that everyone knows cannot exist, and perhaps should never exist. (Even Jagmeet Singh won’t go there.)
The more Pollivere spoke, the more I noticed that he was speaking of a time that once was and is as good as gone. Pollivere speaks of ancient traditions, of old values, of former times, where everyone knew their place, whether they liked i or not. Pollivere’s defends an older Canada, the Canada of residential schools, racism, and forced marginalization of whole groups of people. On a recent interview with Jordan Peterson, Pollivere said he speaks simply, in an Anglo-Saxon way. If Skippy meant what he said, will he begin speaking in the language of Beowulf? (Oh, I really hope so.)
When Umberto Eco wrote his UR-FASCISM, he described the fascist’s tendencies to mythologize the past, fetishise traditions, reject modernism, and create enemies. In an nutshell, Pollivere, whether he knew it or not, sought to do all of the preceding. As unintentionally funny as the video is, it should also be considered a warning.
My first thought on seeing the picture was “oh cute Skippy is pretending he knows how to do something useful.”
Super weird to me that some conservatives support a guy who has never worked a day in his life.
Ridiculous content by CBC staff at all levels to broadcast this crap: ‘You know the dog days are upon you when your local CBC station includes an item on the morning news about some random guy who bought a can of deck stain, failed to follow the instructions … and it flaked!
As we used to say: Hold Page 1! ‘
