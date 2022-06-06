Talk about your awkward family portrait!
Former finance minister Travis Toews, the United Conservative Party establishment’s choice to replace Jason Kenney as Alberta’s premier, lined up with 14 of the party’s MLAs at his campaign launch in Calgary Friday for a family portrait intended to demonstrate that he’s the man most likely to be able to hold the disunited party together through another election.
Mr. Kenney was rejected by party members in April’s leadership review vote, but he’s still hanging on to the province’s top political job long enough to influence its choice of his successor, and his political strategists are doing their best to spin Mr. Toews as the inevitable frontrunner.
That ain’t necessarily so. Team Kenney wasn’t good enough to get their boss sufficient votes in the review to hang onto his job, despite doing their best to keep a finger on the scales. Nor was it able to keep former Wildrose leader Brian Jean, who had vowed to topple Mr. Kenney and replace him, from winning the by-election for the UCP on the Ides of March in Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche.
So there’s a strong case to be made that Mr. Jean was and remains the front-runner in this contest.
Still, Mr. Toews has certain advantages. He looks and sounds like a grownup, even if he advocates the same old austerity claptrap as Mr. Kenney. This makes him a rare bird in Mr. Kenney’s cabinet and caucus.
And unlike his departing boss, as others have observed, he knows how to keep his trap shut when it’s not to his advantage to continue yodelling. Indeed, he’s kept it so tightly shut that what he actually believes is something of a mystery.
So the family portrait at Rotary House in Cowtown’s Stampede Park was clearly intended to convey the message that he’s the man to beat, and he’ll be too hard to beat to bother trying very hard. That won’t deter Mr. Jean, or that other former Wildrose leader, Danielle Smith. But it might put off a couple of credible candidates.
Which is where the awkward part comes in. I mean, every family has its embarrassing cousins, but when the family in question is a political party, you don’t necessarily want Shane Getson, the MLA for Lac Ste. Anne-Parkland who just suggested in a reposted Facebook meme that the prime minister ought to be lynched, showing up at the family reunion.
But there he was, prominently on view on the left-hand side of Mr. Toews’s family portrait. Well, at least Mr. Getson is farther away from Mr. Toews than the man on the far right, Peace River MLA Dan Williams, best known for his fervent anti-abortion views, objections to public health measures during the pandemic, and his attacks on Alberta Health Services.
Between those fabulous bookends, from left to right, were Agriculture Minister Nate Horner, Drumheller-Stettler; Advanced Education Minster Demetrios Nicolaides, Calgary-Bow; Tracy Allard, Grande Prairie; Matt Jones, Calgary South East; Grant Hunter, Taber-Warner; Jackie Armstrong-Homeniuk, Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville; Community and Social Services Minister Jason Luan, Calgary-Foothills; Associate Status of Women Minister Whitney Issik, Calgary-Glenmore; Energy Minister Sonya Savage, Calgary-North West; Seniors and Housing Minister Josephine Pon, Calgary Beddington; Justice Minister Tyler Shandro, Calgary-Acadia; and Tanya Fir, Calgary-Peigan.
So, enough big names and Calgary MLAs to give Mr. Toews a dose of intramural credibility. In all, he said Friday he has the endorsement of 23 MLAs.
Nevertheless, this photo doesn’t show a collection of folks who are going to set anyone’s heart a-pumpin’ – it includes three ministers even Mr. Kenney dumped from cabinet, Ms. Allard, of Hawaiigate fame, the lacklustre Mr. Hunter, and Ms. Fir, another pandemic holiday traveller. If the disastrous Mr. Luan and the frequently shuffled Mr. Shandro have been standouts in cabinet, it’s not because they delivered bravura performances!
If this lineup suggests anything, it’s that as leader Mr. Toews would deliver pretty much the same old same old, including keeping some of the UCP’s most embarrassing performers close.
Just the same, if Rachel Notley’s New Democrats hope to form the next government of Alberta, they’re going to have to come up with something better to campaign on than a pledge to open the Sky Palace to the public!
What the NDP needs to do, if I may be so bold, is make the next election about health care and education, both files that have been disastrously mishandled by the UCP – with the smiling Tyler Shandro playing a key role during his catastrophic tenure as health minister.
The UCP will try to make it about financial management and public debt, where despite evidence to the contrary many voters still give conservatives credit for being better managers.
The Sky Palace? That was Alison Redford’s problem, whether or not Mr. Kenney had a boozy dinner party up there on the patio one night. Inside baseball! Plenty of Alberta voters in 2023 won’t know or care that Ms. Redford was once a Conservative premier of this province.
The Opposition and Ms. Notley have benefited so much from Mr. Kenney’s shambolic performance for three years that they haven’t had to hone a clear message about why the UCP must go and why only they can replace them.
Whether the new UCP leader is Mr. Toews, Mr. Jean or someone else, the NDP is going to need to up its game and apply some of that laser focus Mr. Kenney used to talk about to the issues that show the UCP under any leader in the worst light.
On the hammer of D-Day and the anvil of Russia
Today is the 78th anniversary of the D-Day invasion, when our magnificent Canadian soldiers went ashore at Juno Beach in Normandy to play their part the grim and deadly task of sweeping Hitler and his odious empire from Europe.
Now more than ever, though, Canadians need to remember that the landings on June 6, 1944, by 156,000 Canadian, British, American and other Allied soldiers along the beaches of Normandy were the hammer that battered Germany.
The anvil was in the East, and it was against Russia that Adolf Hitler’s armies were eventually crushed.
Well the UCP establishment seems to have pretty much lined up with Mr. Toews, so that’s at least a couple dozen votes for him. However, I’m not sure if it is because they see Mr. Toews as a real winner or they are clinging to him like desperate passengers of a sinking ship. He is probably the best bet they will keep their jobs, at least until the next election.
It is possible that much of the 51% or so that supported Kenney might also line up for him, but let’s be honest Toews is really no Jason Kenney, for better or worse. He doesn’t come across as the smartest one in the room or confrontational, so his temperament might not appeal so much to those that stuck with Kenney to the end.
Toews also does not have a high profile, unlike some other cabinet ministers, so he could define his image, or the opposition could. However, it could be hard to distance himself from negative parts of the UCP record. As Finance Minister, he was obviously in the room when education spending was cut and health care spending was curtailed. Some other candidates have the advantage of being no where near all the mess of UCP decisions made in the last few years.
As for all that support from Ministers and MLAs, I remember some past party leadershio race winners who had very little caucus support. Gary Mar never got to be Premier here despite all his big name caucus support, nor did Jim Dinning who was also an establishment favorite.
If Mr. Toews really wants to create a good image, he should probably start hanging out less with the UCP Kenney establishment.
I am reminded of Kremlinologists from the Soviet era carefully analyzing who was standing next to whom to review the May Day parades.
Conspicuous by their absence: the Nixon brothers (I thought they were loyal enough to Kenney that they might support Toews), Jason Copping (rumoured not to be running again), Richard Gottfried, Ric McIver, Doug Schweitzer (also not running next time ?), Nathan Cooper. Are Gottfried and McIver the only remaining ones who were elected as Progressive Conservatives ?
Plenty of change in the works. Notley should win handily.
Federally, Singh will loose his seat and a handful of ND’s will remain. I fear that Trudeau will snookered.
The NDP have to decide if they want to govern Alberta or be the very nice and polite opposition.
20 bucks says Notley aims to fill our doctor and nurse “shortage” with more immigrants, as if stealing health professionals from developing nations is ethical. More of the same nonsense from the left, over and over and over again. Know why we have a shortage? Because public education has failed too!
NotFallingForNotley: My, do you ever come up with unfounded nonsense. Know why we have serious problems with healthcare in Alberta? It began with the reckless cuts from Ralph Klein, because of his inability to look after Alberta’s finances properly, like Peter Lougheed did. We don’t have $575 billion, because the oil royalty rates Peter Lougheed was getting were drastically reduced. Also, we have to come up with $260 billion to cleanup all those abandoned oil wells in Alberta. $150 billion isn’t available anymore either, from improper tax collection policies. Ralph Klein also did many very costly shenanigans, which lost billions of dollars more. Many nurses were laid off under premier Ralph Klein’s watch, and they had to relocate to elswhere. Hospitals in Alberta were never looked after properly, and were shut down, or never maintained very well. This was so that Ralph Klein could force us to accept privatization of healthcare in Alberta. The UCP has done very costly shenanigans, themselves, costing Alberta billions and billions of dollars, and has made cuts to healthcare, because they also want to privatize it in this province. Ralph Klein’s cuts to education in Alberta has caused problems there too. The UCP has also made cuts to public education in Alberta, creating problems. Furthermore, the UCP’s remake of the grade school curriculum in Alberta is quite a botch job, and a mess. Another thing you need to be informed of is that TFWs is the specialty for the head honcho of the UCP. He has experience in that, because he gave Canada more TFWs, when he was a cabinet minister under Team Stephen Harper and the CPC. The last thing Alberta needs is more pretend conservatives and Reformers making a big mess of things. These aren’t like the true conservatives we had looking after things in Alberta, under the wise leadership and guidance of Peter Lougheed.
LMAO so what’s the problem with health care in every other province that suffers THE EXACT SAME PROBLEMS AS ALBERTA??? Did Alberta conservatives torpedo health care across ALL of Canada??? ALL provinces waste millions on Canada’s OUTDATED model of health care. We should follow the lead of MORE PROGRESSIVE countries with SUCCESSFUL health care systems, instead of just writing bigger cheques and doubling down on a busted system that NOBODY BENEFITS FROM.
NiceTry: You live up to your moniker. Pretend conservatives and Reformers are what has been attacking our public healthcare system in Alberta, and in other provinces, through foolish cuts, just so they can claim the system is broken, and it has to be privatized. Where’s the sense in that?
Lol
What are you even talking about ? I can tell from the dog whistles that you mean the United States, the country that spends the most per capita with the worst health care outcomes in the developed world, and not say: Cuba, which spends some of the least per capita on the planet but contributes more doctors to international relief than any other nation, and has a thriving health care system with modern hospitals the envy of Alberta.
Progressive in your vernacular just means giveaways of tax dollars to corporations who pay their staff a pittance and sock the profit away overseas. Kick rocks pal.
NotFallingForNotley So what’s your point and what’s your beef with Notley or are you still believing the lies Jason Kenney fed you about her? Where do you think we are going to get our doctors and nurses from while we watch these idiots treat them like dirt and run them out of the province ? I will never forget the nurses bawling their eyes out in my office when Klein destroyed their careers. His father Phil was furious with him for doing it. I helped nine doctors and at least two dozen nurses relocate out of this province. Retired doctors have been telling me that if Ed Stelmach hadn’t spent millions on buying up foreign doctors and nurses Alberta would have had to shut its health care system down because of what Klein had done and we know that it has never fully recovered. Between June 2017 and June 2020 I was in hospital 8 times , 6 times for a week each time and had 4 operations all involving foreign doctors and nurses and couldn’t have been treated any better. Where would you suggest we get our doctors and nurses from? I am told that while Canada can’t provide enough fast enough other countries are providing extra ones and they are more than willing to come to Canada. In many cases to get away from the mess their own politicians have put them in. Like the five black South African doctors I knew who weren’t being treated very well by the whites. One of my nurses was from North Korea and she made no bones about it she was happy to be here.
Lets steal doctors from countries that need them, while we make post secondary impossible for most Canadians. Great recipe for a great country.
1944 was 78 years ago, not 77.
With a plethora of targets from the vast array of UCP screw-ups, it’s no wonder the NDP has trouble on focusing on just one. But clearly education (kindergarten through PSE) and health care touch the most lives. I would suggest the environment as demonstrated by the UCP policies and practices on eastern slopes coal mining and provincial parks and crown lands is another ripe target.
It’s time for the NDP to start pounding away on those issues.
David: Whoops! Apparently its not just Conservatives for whom math is hard. It’s fixed. DJC
I agree. The Canadian soldiers had sand. You sound like an Eric Ludendorff with your metaphor of WWII.
I have no hope for Alberta. I went to a farm in rural Alberta to make some purchases and
ended up in a discussion with the middle aged female proprietor. After listening to the obligatory Trudeau rant I asked her ” why do you hate him so?” She replied with some crazy conspiracy theories such as New World Order, Davos and Build Back Better.
Build Back Better?? To top it all off she adores Donald Trump. At this I went on the offensive and she cast her gaze to the floor and quietly stated under her breath ” you must be a liberal.” The NDP coud promise to pave every road in Alberta and these folks won’t budge. Our only hope is for Calgary to come to it senses and join Edmonton to oust the UCP but rural Alberta…I’m afraid there is no hope.
Well, yes, I’m pretty sure it was Gen. Ludendorff’s metaphor now that you mention it. Its singularly appropriate under the circumstances, though. DJC
“The anvil was in the East, and it was against Russia that Adolf Hitler’s armies were eventually crushed.”
Tell that to the deputy PM if she’s not too busy venerating her grandfather.
Leave it to the CONs to come up with all kinds of awkward family portraits.
There was the Resistance circa 2019, whose members seem no have completely dropped out of sight, save for one who went over to the dark side with PMJT.
The 2022 version features Mr. Toes along with a bevy of Kenney hangers on who just can’t stop hanging on. The best part was the inclusion of “Ceasar Romero” Savage and “Small Face Slapped on Big Head” Shandro, who may yet decide to not bother running for reelection in their respective ridings. Actually, just a quick scan of this group reveals a few faces that may decide to drop out before the next election. At least they will get to be addressed as “Honourable” for the rest of their lives, and they even threw HRH QR2 under the bus when they came up with that brainstorm.
At this point, it’s a safe bet that Toes and Ken-Babe have included this bunch because they are not affiliated with Ginger Kenney nor does it look like they have a chance of being anything in his UCP government anyway.
And has anyone seen the price of popcorn these days? Justinflation.
Notley needs to get back to praising Peter Lougheed and what he accomplished for the people of Alberta and continue to promise to get us back on the track of collecting proper royalties and taxes at the Lougheed levels like she did in 2015. She also needs to show the public what she was trying to accomplish and where she was spending our money. Instead of letting these damn reformers bash her for wasting money when we know she wasn’t . The schools she built were greatly needed and appreciated.
Alan K. Spiller: Great points. It’s unfortunate that people bash, and blame Rachel Notley at every opportunity possible, for things she isn’t responsible for causing. They are very stubborn. Also, they can’t say what she wasted money on, if they are asked, and the oil price crash began the year before she was in power. The very costly shenanigans were done by the previous government, when the pretend conservatives and Reformers did the opposite of what Peter Lougheed did, and Ralph Klein’s reckless cuts compounded problems. These pretend conservatives and Reformers in the UCP certainly aren’t making things any better by doing the most priciest shenanigans, and harsh cuts, like Ralph Klein was also doing. Where’s the sense in this? Rachel Notley was the next best premier to Peter Lougheed. Very comparable to him.
Anonymous The MLAs I knew certainly thought she was. Sadly the last two died , one in 2019 and one in 2020. Both were 93 years old and did well.
The Toews gang above…not impressive. They’re all complicit. This says it best:
“Well, at least Mr. Getson as farther away from Mr. Toews…”
A typo, I believe.
Lars: Correct. Thank you. I don’t know what I’d do without you. It’s been fixed. DJC
As bad as the UCP government has been, it’s not going to be a cake-walk for the NDP to regain power whenever the next election is called (presumably anytime from selection of a new UCP leader to the scheduled termination of the fixed four-year term). The UCP membership dumped Kenney to make sure the upcoming election isn’t a Dipper coronation. Well, as much as they can, anyway.
With one unavoidable embarrassment after another guaranteed during this whole while, one couldn’t blame the NDP for not wanting to distract from the UCP’s discomfiture, but that shouldn’t be presumed a sign of unreadiness: rather, the Dippers’ well-kept council is prudent at this point of freaky flux in Alberta politics.
Certainly the UCP will be held to account for its absolutely reckless Covid policies and its boneheaded ideological jousting with healthcare workers: that’s a natural for the NDP—not in ideological contention with this party of neo-right fundamentalism but, rather, as a matter of administration of federalism and the Canada Health Act. It’s not sexy: since the partisan right’s forgetfulness about progressive conservatives’ role in implementing universal public healthcare (RE: Dief the Chief’s White Paper) became convenient to its increasing radicalization and abandonment of conservative communitarian principles, this grudge match would be boring. Indeed, neo-rightists depend on some citizens taking single-payer medical coverage for granted and others grasping only that it costs the public treasury a lot of money (that profiteers would like to have, instead, even if it diminishes universality).
As always, the NDP defends public healthcare, but if we have an anomalous Dipper party in Alberta which actually understands that campaigns need to entertain the electorate’s passions, we should neither doubt that it’s doing its homework nor that the UCP will oblige by handing the NDP much better material to fight the general election with, not the UCP leadership race.
Much will change in the next while as every camp in the UCP contest tries to reassure voters that it can stay united—which they can only perceive as an unfortunate necessity that detracts from defending its record, a much more daunting task. Let us assume the contenders are not yet, if they ever will be, discernibly distinguished from each other in these respects. It’s too soon to land a glove, let alone a combination of punches. There’s time for that—so long’s the NDP does have its homework done. (Opening up the Sky Palace sounds more like a sarcastic quip intended to assure everyone Notley’s caucus has more important stuff to do and, indeed, that it’s doing it.)
Naturally the UCP contestants need to put the best face on a very serious situation, but that risks looking either tone-deaf or pretentious. The party itself embodies uncertainty, not least that the world, if not itself, is changing fast. By the time Albertans get to pass judgement on the UCP’s maiden term, a moderate ProgCon from Quebec might be leader of the federal CPC and the UCP’s favourite whipping boy might be plainly on the way out, leaving only a hint at who will be the next Liberal leader. Who will be the next federal Sasquatch for UCP demagogues?
Meanwhile, Travis Toews‘ stolid mien will be challenged by company he keeps, let alone by his leadership rivals, and exactly who is frontrunner is only partly solidified by those contestants who define themselves as not. There’s plenty to argue for the NDP keeping its powder dry for now while UCP stalking-horses, spoilers, back-shooters and Marlboro men sort and measure their shrouds.
Scotty: You should also include the possibility that the UCP will follow the Constitution and go the full five years allowed instead of obeying the election timing law. Unlikely, perhaps, but in the event of a fire, break the glass. DJC
You’ll just have to take my word for it that my original(ism) intention(alism) was to include more strict construction(alism) in my text(ualism) but shied from a form(alism) which risked interpretation(alism) of being merely my natural(ism) constitution(alism) of verbosity(ism…okay, okay: no such a word, I know, I know!) and judicious (over-)activism.
Why the exception(alism)? I dunno: a thyroid thing, maybe? But you are quite right: extending to the full five-year term limit described in the Constitution, verbatim, is a fair and quite legal tactic, although so impolitic that the original framers of the British North America Act doubtlessly expected no party to avail of it since the electorate would almost certainly interpret it as the governing party’s evident acknowledgement of unpopularity and fear of being held accountable, and therefore of its willingness to waste another year or so inflicting more of the same kind of governance that made it so unpopular in the first place. Short of a coup d’état, the only tactic more impolitic would be to present a new leader —as yet untested at the polls —to run out the ‘fraidy-cat calendar. My reason(able excuse) for not including this possibility is its rarity and unlikelihood in this case, therefore.
But I do trust DJC to remind that although one can’t always keep his stick(ler) on (the) ice, he must at least intercept and hopefully control a pass. Which way is the play going in Alberta politics? Well, when the (sweep)stakes are as high as a Game-Four OT, the desperate Hail-Mary could be in the UCP forecast and is a point very well taken.
But I’d almost love to see ‘em try—except, of course, Albertans really, really need to refresh their Assembly, without further delay, after three of the worst years since the unembellished peshat of Bible Bill flooded the airwaves, way back in the dusty, literal exegesis of time.
Thank you.
As the blogger indicates, Toews and this bunch are ganging up early on Brian Jean and the other candidates. Is it time for Brian to send for his Fort Mac car wash crew and hose ’em all down?
For Notley to win the next election she has to move more towards the center, in 2015 the Lougheed comparison was huge. She needs to somehow reconnect the party with working people, it is becoming the elitist party of the zoom class who were not impacted by these last two years. Somehow tone down the likes of pfizer salesman of the year Shepherd, going after children is a bad look and doesn’t appeal to parents. If the UCP leader, especially if it is someone outside the current government, distances themselves from the Kenney years all the lockdown, restrictions, and nonessential business baggage falls on Notley who advocated to go even further. She also needs to further distance the party from the federal NDP, who tied itself to Trudeau for some strange reason.
There are plenty of UCP failures for the NDP to highlight in the next election in health and education but will they be able to shift the narrative is the question. If oil stays high there will be plenty of money to throw around between now and election day, Albertans tend to be easily bought.
Notley was acceptable until she became a super-lockdown-er and a shill for big pharma. Almost as bad as this blog’s author with all his offensive “refusnik” comments.
The UCP is going to lose the election because half their base can’t stop lighting their hair on fire over a vaccine passport alberta hasn’t been using for 8 months
And once again, we never had lockdowns in alberta. Shut up already.
What’s so strange about the federal NDP agreeing to maintain supply and confidence to the Liberal minority? Naturally the Dippers want to use their balance of power (they’ve never held federal cabinet seats and have only once been Loyal Opposition, but have used the balance-of-power to, for example, to compel Pearson’s minority Liberal government to implement universal public healthcare in parliamentary alliance with Tommy Douglas’ newly-formed NDP), this time to get the first steps toward public dental healthcare implemented. Not bad for a third-place party—“the conscience of parliament.”
The second reason is even less “strange”: the NDP supports the Liberal minority so it doesn’t have to meet the uniquely particular demands of the only other party which could support its minority, the Bloc Québécois.
The third reason is far from “strange”: the NDP supports the Liberal minority to preclude a CPC minority government. Indeed, that’s the easiest reason of all to figure out.
Here is something else some of you might be interested in although I have never been able to prove it. While on a Caribbean cruise in 2017 we met four couples from Fort McMurray. I asked them if they knew if any of the 338 homes I had financed in the 1970s had made it through the fire. It didn’t sound like they did. They stated that two of the couples had lost theirs in the fire and the two other couples hadn’t. What I found interesting is the fact that they all stated the fire should never have happened if the fire break around the city had been kept up. Apparently just like the orphan well cleanup mess instead of making the oil industry pay to maintain a fire break for the city Klein had made it unnecessary and like the orphan well cleanup mess we know the results, don’t we? Destroying what Lougheed put in place to protect the people has been a deliberate game plan for these Reformers. Has anyone any knowledge of this ? Oilmen I have mentioned it to knew nothing about it, but none had lived in Fort McMurray. I find it hard to believe that it wouldn’t be true knowing how good Lougheed was at protecting the people.
Alan K. Spiller: For a good length of time, the Alberta PCs never managed our forests properly. There was their failure to act on the pine beetle infestation, which caused many trees in Alberta to die. Combining this with severe amounts of drought, due to very hot temperatures in the summer, that lasted for weeks, and this made the forests a kindling stack, which was also rapidly spread by high winds. If there was a thunderstorm, with lightning hitting a tree, or someone who disregarded a fire ban, and a piece of ember blew in the wind, or even a spark caused by friction from a train going on a track, this would have set things off quite fast. The other mistake the Alberta PCs made was not giving more exit routes for Fort McMurray. The Alberta PCs also mismanged our forests in other ways. Allowing clearcut logging to occur adjacent to the Rockies, made Calgary, and southern Alberta get severe flooding in 2013. Peter Lougheed would never have allowed this to transpire.
