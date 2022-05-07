What’s that annoying buzz?
It’s too early in the reluctant Alberta springtime for it to be a fly trapped between the blind and the window.
And we’re too far away from Havana for it to be a mysterious Russian microwave weapon frying the brains of American consular officials.
Don’t worry, it’s just Alberta Premier Jason Kenney proving to the United Conservative Party base that he’s still relevant while there are a few days of voting left in his leadership review.
Yesterday afternoon, the Premier’s Office published a news release on the official Alberta government website informing us that we’ll be paying for another pointless legal challenge, this time of the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act to peacefully bring to an end last winter’s occupation of Ottawa, border blockade and would-be coup.
Alberta got the nod from the Federal Court of Canada to intervene “on the non-constitutional issues” in several lawsuits brought by the Ottawa occupiers, border blockaders, anti-vaxxers, conspiracy theorists, their ideological fellow travellers, and their mostly right-wing litigationists in hopes of getting Ottawa’s use of the Emergencies Act declared unconstitutional.
Not much chance of that, of course, but it certainly presents a fund-raising opportunity for a number of the usual suspects mentioned above.
For its part, the Alberta government will be arguing that invocation of the Emergencies Act was unnecessary “since the province already had the legislative tools necessary to stop illegal blockades.”
Well, OK. I don’t know what the coruscating legalists hired by the province will say when Ottawa’s lawyers remind the court of how Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver begged two federal ministers on Feb. 5 for federal assistance cleaning up the blockade at the Coutts border crossing in Southern Alberta.
You see, Mr. McIver explained at the time, the border blockade was harming the economy, impeding the movement of critical goods and services, and blocking the free movement of people.
The protesters – including several UCP MLAs, Mr. McIver omitted to mention in his letter to Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair – were not letting the police enforce the law.
So, he pleaded, “I am requesting federal assistance that includes the provision of equipment and personnel to remove approximately 70 tractor-trailers and approximately 75 personal and recreational vehicles from the area.”
“Thanks, Ottawa,” might have been a more appropriate response from Mr. Kenney, but even back in February he was threatening to challenge the constitutionality of the Emergencies Act, leading people at the time to observe that you can never please an Alberta Conservative if your last name happens to be Trudeau.
Ottawa’s response will probably not be all that different from that of Alberta NDP Justice Critic Irfan Sabir, a lawyer, who said yesterday afternoon that “Jason Kenney’s argument that his government had the tools it needed to disperse the illegal blockade at Coutts underscores the fact that he refused to use these tools.”
“For 18 days, he refused to seek a court injunction to disperse it, and refused to use the province’s power to rescind the commercial drivers’ licenses and insurance held by the people illegally blocking a major trade corridor.”
Not only did Jason Kenney do nothing to disperse the blockade, Mr. Sabir said, “his UCP MLAs actively cheered on and participated in the illegal Coutts blockade, which caused $800 million in damage to Alberta’s economy.”
“The blockade was later raided by the RCMP, who found weapons, ammunition and body armour,” he added. “Several people are facing criminal charges, including conspiracy to murder police officers. Yet these UCP MLAs have faced no consequences or reprimand for their actions.”
As for Premier Kenney, he trowelled it on in yesterday’s news release: “We will protect our province from the dangerous precedent set by the federal government in pointlessly invoking the Emergencies Act,” he huffed. “Their decision to invoke the act violated the constitutionally guaranteed rights of Albertans, and all Canadians.
“It is our duty to do everything we can to protect Albertans’ freedoms and liberties from this kind of breach. No government should have the power to seize a person’s property or withhold access to their assets without due process of the law.” (Unless, of course, it’s the Alberta government arbitrarily seizing your car, even if you weren’t driving it. But, whatever. )
Tyler Shandro, the latest man through the revolving door of the office of Alberta’s justice minister, was quoted by the government’s busy press release writer saying pretty much exactly the same thing as his boss.
UCP meme-makers were busy trying to portray Mr. Kenney as a defender of civil liberties too – a strategy unlikely to impress the premier’s foes on either the right or the left, which nowadays adds up to just about everyone in the province.
Of course, with the federal leadership candidates all trying to outdo one another proving their fealty to the Ottawa occupiers, this approach is entirely on brand for Canada’s thoroughly Republicanized right wing.
It’s important to note that just because the Federal Court granted the Alberta Government the opportunity to intervene, that doesn’t mean the court is endorsing the merits of the government’s legal grandstanding.
Oh dear! … iconic Alberta Boot Company to sell Chelsea boots, encourage lifestyles
Uh-oh! It’s troubling indeed to learn that Calgary’s iconic Alberta Boot Company, relocating back to Cowtown’s downtown after years in a bleak industrial area off Macleod Trail, plans, as the Calgary Herald put it, “to expand the brand beyond its signature cowboy boots.”
It’s even worse than that, dear readers. “Chelsea boots and everyday footwear will be rolled into the company’s retail as it evolves into more of a lifestyle brand,” the Herald said in a puffy account of the company’s plans.
Chelsea boots? A lifestyle brand? Oh dear!
It’s hard to believe this isn’t the beginning of the end of Western civilization as we have known it. At least in Calgary.
Yeah, ole J-Babe is really trumpeting this one, as though it’s the saving thing he has left that will save his hide from the UCP revolt that’s underway. But he base believes that he had no right to call himself a defender of freeDUMB when he was all in on restricting those same freeDUMBs.
I would usually attribute Kenney’s on going confusion to dementia, but it appears his willing craziness to play both sides of an issue, and right out in the open, just confirms that if he’s not experiencing some progressive degenerative mental state, he must be really pounding into that mountain of Jameson’s brand cough syrup he loves to much.
In the current climate, I’ve noticed that there’s an abundance of terminally single middle-aged men standing in any public square and shouting at the tops of their lungs that the end is nigh. Or, they have a special vision that can see truths that the Sheeple cannot. Or, maybe if they think if they holler long enough, they’re score the hot babes. Who can say, because it all looks like crazoid behaviour to me.
V. Putin’s oldster rage notwithstanding, it’s all the same type of tantrum that inadequate males have been bleeching for some decades now. Now that they’re all doing it, maybe it’s time to consider that ritual that North First Nations practised when the elderly got too hard to handle: put them on an ice flow and let the hungry walruses solve the problem.
In the end, Kenney will call his election, just to show them he still matters.
Tantrums, tantrums everywhere.
This Easterner confesses his unfamiliarity with signature western boots and thanks the blogger for showing off his monogrammed pair. For those of us accustomed only to rubber gumboots in the yard, can he explain this potential threat to Western civilization posed by lifestyle brand Chelsea boots?
What are Chelsea boots anyway?
Tom: Chelsea boots is an industry term for slip-on boots with elastic sides – popularized by the Blundstone brand but now made by a large number of manufacturers. Their main benefit is that they tend to be more comfortable for walking than cowboy boots, and they’re certainly easier to get on or off. Some quality brands can be almost as expensive as a good pair of Alberta Boot Company cowboy boots. Almost. The name comes from London’s Chelsea district, hangout of the Mods in those far-off days of the Sixties. The Rockers, their foes, presumably wore lace-ups. As for the threat they pose, it is not to western civilization, only to Western civilization, as found in Calgary and Oklahoma City. DJC
Sure why not waste a lot more of taxpayers money , we don’t care . What a farce and we still have stupid seniors trying to defend these stupid Reformers that’s how stupid they are. I just got attacked by other senior lunatics in the Medicine Hat News and Cochrane Eagle for being a lot smarter than them.
Seeing Jason Kenney trying to pass himself off as a Real Albertan by putting on western wear and driving a blue truck makes me think I can inconspicuously fit into an anti-carbon tax rally by hanging a set of truck nuts on the back of my bicycle.
The discovery of how heavily armed some of the protestors at Coutts were was, in my mind, a deal breaker. With arms, ammunition and body armour, they were clearly equipped for a gun battle. It was not unreasonable, then, to suspect some of the Ottawa protestors were similarly armed, especially given some of the rhetoric we were hearing from them.
Given that background, it was essential that the authorities found a way to disperse the crowd without a confrontation that could have turned the densely populated streets of downtown Ottawa into a battle ground. Squeezing off the flow of funds was just that solution. It is unfortunate that the Emergency Act was necessary to do it, but it did result in a successful dispersal.
Perhaps the inquiry into the use of the EA will recommend legislation that allows the funding squeeze out without the use of the EA.
My God! We’re Florida without the beaches, a Florida man, or a topless drunk spring breaker! https://www.theatlantic.com/newsletters/archive/2022/05/ron-desantis-disney-florida-republicans/629722/ Read that one and weep! That’s exactly what Alberta is! You guys really need to get out the vote starting now! This is no longer a slippery slope, it’s a plan built on friction and dysfunction!
I hear “some people” saying that the Sheriffs service was going to bring that whole kerfuffle to an end with coffee and donuts.
Yeah. You know, “some people”.
Heyyyy yup.
Chelsea boots? I thought only Laurentian elites and their fellow travelers wore those!
Expat: Every single hipster wearing Blundstones says you’re wrong. DJC
Alberta Boot Company is moving into the low-rent district in Calgary, which is right downtown. Also, the new location is a few steps away from the Nixon family’s Mustard Seed shelter and on the street where a woman walking to work one morning was fatally stabbed by a random stranger in March.
https://globalnews.ca/news/8699457/downtown-calgary-stabbing-victim-random-attack/
Does the Chelsea boot-buying crowd shop mostly online?
As for the premier, if he wanted the Coutts blockade to end, why didn’t he pick up the phone and talk to the Fort Macleod town councillor involved in organizing it, politician to politician?
https://globalnews.ca/news/8753107/fort-macleod-councillor-van-huigenbos-reprimand-letter/
