The reality about human rights is that while they may be enshrined in international and federal laws, they are negotiated and often ignored every day in our streets and communities, usually with no consequence. When it comes to encampment response in Edmonton, the so-called right to housing is no exception.

Guest post author Bradley Lafortune, executive director of Public Interest Alberta (Photo: Brad Lafortune).

On Wednesday, May 11, Edmonton City Council supported an expanded encampment response strategy to respond to – that is, to dismantle and displace – encampments this summer.

This response from City Council fails to address the basic question: Where are the people displaced from these encampments meant to go?

There is simply not enough supportive housing available to meet the needs of homeless Edmontonians. And while homelessness in Edmonton has more than doubled since the pandemic, fewer bridge housing options are available. Due to provincial funding cuts, the city is slated to lose a shocking 44 per cent of emergency shelter beds by June – meaning that even that last resort is slipping away.

Edmonton’s Homelessness and Encampment Response Strategy council report itself says that the city’s strategy does not work, and yet little is being done to address this crisis in a humane way that puts the needs, well-being and human rights of the Edmontonians suffering from homelessness first.

The grim picture is this: the crisis of homelessness is getting larger as the solutions for people stuck in cycles of extreme poverty disappear, leaving them with no options. Let’s not forget that people experiencing homelessness are our neighbours, friends, and loved ones — and that many more are one job loss or injury away from homelessness.

Leilani Farha, former UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Housing (Photo: Simon Fraser University).

We see heart-breaking first-hand reports of the violence and indignity of encampment displacement, the catastrophe of insufficient housing and the gaping holes in supports that fail people for years. This is an abject failure of all orders of government to live up to their obligations and responsibilities.

Once again it needs to be said: housing is a human right. For all humans. Full stop.

Housing is essential to survival, just like food and water.

This human right was enshrined in Canadian law through the National Housing Strategy Act on June 21, 2019, bringing Canada in line with international standards, at least on paper. This basic human right means that all people living in Canada have the right to live in security, peace and dignity. It means the government is responsible to all to ensure that obligation is met within the shortest possible time frame. It also means that we must give vulnerable groups the highest priority to meet at least the basic standards of housing according to Canadian and international standards.

Sounds great in theory, but does this translate into real help for the most vulnerable in our city? Are we really doing everything we can to ensure homeless Edmontonians aren’t suffering in our river valley or on the streets? Are we prioritizing prevention through public health expenditures and public services rather than the $385 million in spending on Edmonton Police and other flawed enforcement tools?

No, we aren’t. Not even close. Decades of underfunding for public supportive housing from the provincial and federal governments have left cities in the lurch for adequately dealing with this crisis.

However, the city is not helpless. Cities can make decisions that, while insufficient to address root causes, will not make things worse.

To be clear, the council-endorsed encampment strategy will undoubtedly make things worse. Displacement of encampments is not the answer.

We need to come back to first principles, according to a human rights approach to housing. People living here on this land should be able to expect the most secure, peaceful and dignified option available. From our municipal leaders, we need creativity, willingness to engage directly with those impacted, and the courage to try new solutions to this rapidly escalating crisis in the face of callous disregard from the province.

And we need transparency and accountability from all levels of government for specific, measurable and time-bound goals to eradicate homelessness and ensure all people live in dignity.

As Leilani Farha, former UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Housing, told attendees of a recent symposium hosted by Public Interest Alberta and the Edmonton Coalition on Housing and Homelessness: “An encampment is a rights claim. It is a claim to housing … because there are simply no other options.” We must respect this rights claim and we must strive for urgent adequate housing options at the same time.

In the absence of other options this summer, Alberta’s municipalities and its provincial government have an obligation to respect the human rights of our homeless neighbours.

Anything less is inhumane.

Call and write your city councillor today to demand that they turn over every rock and reprioritize their spending to create bold solutions to this crisis that put human beings first. Advocate to the provincial and federal governments that they need to invest in high-quality, affordable housing stock so we can address this issue at the root. We can’t afford to wait any longer.

Bradley Lafortune is Executive Director of Public Interest Alberta, a non-profit, non-partisan, province-wide organization focused on education and advocacy on public interest issues and understanding the importance of public spaces, services and institutions in Albertans’ lives.