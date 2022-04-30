Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, April 24, 2022.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

Perennial fiction favourite Five Little Indians by Michelle Good also led the fiction bestseller list for April 17.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Five Little Indians – Michelle Good (Harper Perennial)

2. The Marrow Thieves – Cherie Dimaline (Cormorant Books)

3. Sea of Tranquility – Emily St. John Mandel (HarperCollins)

4. The Diamond Eye – Kate Quinn (William Morrow)

5. The Song of Achilles – Madeline Miller (Ecco)

6. Lessons in Chemistry – Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday Canada)

7. Empire of Wild – Cherie Dimaline (Vintage Canada)

8. Klara and the Sun – Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf Canada)

9. The Midnight Library – Matt Haig (HarperCollins)

10. Where the Crawdads Sing – Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Whitemud Walking – Matthew James Weigel (Coach House Books) *

2. Disarm, Defund, Dismantle – ed. Shiri Pasternak, Kevin Walby, and Abby Stadnyk * (Between the Lines)

3. Freezing Order – Bill Browder (Simon & Schuster)

4. Time Is a Mother – Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press)

5. The Prairie Gardener’s Go-To for Vegetables – Janet Melrose and Sheryl Normandeau (Touchwood Editions) *

6. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

7. Grieving Mindfully – Sameet M. Kumar (New Harbinger Publications)

8. Atlas of the Heart – Brené Brown (Random House)

9. Swollening – Jason Purcell (Arsenal Pulp Press) *

10. 305 Lost Buildings of Canada – Raymond Biesinger and Alex Bozikovic (Goose Lane Editions)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills