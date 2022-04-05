Verna Yiu led Alberta Health Services through the darkest hours of the pandemic with grace and a steady hand.
The 20-year-plus veteran of public health care administration is the kind of leader whose name invariably appears in print in close proximity to the word “respected.”
So why wouldn’t the Kenney Government fire her?
After all, she gave citizens confidence in their public health care system, even in the worst of times.
So fire her they did, yesterday morning.
It was the government-appointed Alberta Health Services Board that did the deed, trowelling on honeyed words of praise about Dr. Yiu’s service as CEO and president to deceive the credulous.
But everyone who pays attention to Alberta politics understands that the graduate of the University of Alberta and Harvard University was fired for two related reasons:
First, she had to go because she stood in the way of the United Conservative Party plan to “reform” health care – by which is meant privatizing it to a degree not seen in Canada since the beginning of Canadian public health care in the 1960s.
Second, she had to go now because by dealing effectively with the two-year COVID-19 crisis she had alienated the worst people in the UCP, the crazies still in Mr. Kenney’s caucus who have been demanding her head for months because she refused to mince words about the challenges facing the health care system during the pandemic, and because she insisted all health care workers must be vaccinated against COVID-19 – a clinical decision overruled for political reasons by Health Minister Jason Copping last December.
Just days ago, Mr. Kenney was suggesting some of these same characters were “lunatics,” but now a ritual sacking must be carried out to satisfy their bloodlust and save the leader’s hide.
It is said in the halls of the Legislature that the word came down from on high that Dr. Yiu was to be gone before Mr. Kenney faced his leadership review by UCP members – originally scheduled to take place in a single day on April 9, now spun out to a month of mail-in voting ending May 11.
Anyway, if you don’t trust my analysis, there was this: “CTV News has confirmed Yiu was fired.”
NDP Health Critic David Shepherd addressed Dr. Yiu directly yesterday in a news release: “You have served Albertans well through good times and bad. … You deserve far better than the ugly treatment you got from this failed government.”
Not quite a year ago, on May 4, 2021, the AHS Board extended Dr. Yiu’s contact for an additional two years, to June 2023.
“I am very pleased that Dr. Yiu will continue to serve as the organization’s president and CEO for an additional two years,” the previous AHS board chair, David Weyant, said at the time.
But as so often must be remembered in this province, that was then and this is now.
Now that the government has declared the pandemic to be effectively over – notwithstanding considerable evidence to the contrary – that tune has changed.
“We are very grateful for Dr. Yiu’s tireless leadership through the worst days of the pandemic, and we thank her for her years of dedicated service and commitment to AHS and to Albertans,” AHS Board Chair Gregory Turnbull said yesterday in a news release. “We have been planning for an orderly transition.” (Emphasis added.)
Others in the Kenney government lined up to utter similar hollow praise.
“I want to thank Dr. Yiu for her leadership over the past six years,” said Mr. Copping in the government’s press release, before swiftly pivoting the UCP’s sinister new message. “It’s time to move forward with an ambitious agenda to improve and modernize the health system, and renewed leadership at Alberta Health Services will support delivering those changes.”
Translation: We need someone more cooperative if we’re going to gut public health care.
“The AHS board has been planning for some time to start the recruitment process for a new CEO at the end of Dr. Yiu’s extended term,” Mr. Copping also said. “The agreement with Dr. Yiu that the board announced today will bump up the timeline for the transition and help the system move forward.”
Of course, the board would have had little choice but to agree to a generous deal with Dr. Yiu to get her to go – after all, her conduct in office has been exemplary, and her contract had a year to run. If nothing else, they’ll have to pay a year of her $568,321 annual salary. For nothing.
Well, it could be more expensive – and doubtless will be. Readers with long memories will remember that a previous Conservative government created Alberta Health Services in 2009 basically to break the power of Calgary Health Region CEO Jack Davis, who apparently had backed the wrong horse in the Alberta Progressive Conservative Party’s 2006 leadership race.
Mr. Kenney seems to have had nothing public to say about the matter of Dr. Yiu’s sudden departure, although we can count on it that the word is being circulated in the right circles that the premier was the man wielding the axe.
For her part, Dr. Yiu was graceful as always. “I have had the extraordinary privilege to lead Alberta Health Services for the past six plus years,” she said. “I would like to thank all staff, physicians and volunteers for their steadfast care of Albertans and their ability to put patients and families first, particularly as we have navigated through the past two pandemic years.”
So with a looming general election and the Kenney Government now trying to send all thoughts of the pandemic down the Memory Hole, one has to ask: Will Chief Medical Officer of Health Deena Hinshaw be next?
With the end of Dr. Yiu’s tenure, it can only be considered that Dr. Hinshaw isn’t too far behind. Though Hinshaw may get the benefit of a negotiated early retirement, because she at least didn’t resist the political influence over the public health directives, too much.
Now with two of the UCP’s favourite targets gone, the pandemic will be, figuratively, over and the privatization of Alberta’s health care system can begin.
Hospitals will be closed and services rolled back even further. Purchasing private health insurance will be the norm, as user-pay will become more and more common.
Getting that gas pump nozzle struck in that pick up truck wasn’t a blooper: it was the messaging of how badly messed up healthcare will get over the next year.
Don’t get sick.
Yes they may be lunatics in Kenney’s mind, but they are his lunatics and he probably needs the support of at least a few of them to salvage his leadership. Firing Dr. Yiu sends a very strong message, perhaps the strongest dog whistle ever, that Kenney is trying to win back their support. Will it work? Perhaps, but it might take more than such dramatic gestures to regain their trust. Really everything Kenney and crew does over the next month or so is about winning the leadership review.
A secondary issue was that Dr. Yiu was always a cautious bureaucrat, one who survived very different governments who had very different ideas about health care. She knew enough not to get in the way of their various political agendas and while I doubt any ever really trusted her she was helpful and supportive enough so they let her continue on. However that balancing act can be tricky, especially when a government demands too much loyalty or adherence to ideas that are not mainstream. So, at some point the UCP probably realized she was not going to go out of her way to privatize, or to use their latest euphemism, modernize, everything. She probably realized that after the next election there could be a different government and it would not be wise to go too far out on a limb with the UCP. Well, now they cut the branch off before that anyways.
It probably is not a wise thing for the UCP to put the healthcare system into more disarray, but like addled monkeys they can’t seem to stop themselves from touching the third rail, again and again, despite repeated nasty shocks. Perhaps after Dr. Yiu has safely cashed a huge severance cheque and found a comfortable position elsewhere she may have more to say. If the UCP doesn’t pay this, I suspect there will be a big lawsuit and a number of embarrassing things will come out they’d rather not be made public. In any event, there will be more disarray with health care leading up to the next election.
I remember what Ralph Klein did to healthcare in Alberta very well. He made so much cuts to it, which was an excuse to try and get it privatized. This ended up putting people’s lives in danger, and it also cost other people their lives. Nurses also had to relocate to elsewhere. The UCP are definitely out to complete Ralph Klein’s iteniary. Dr. Verna Yiu clearly didn’t agree with the UCP, and was a target. Dr. Deena Hinshaw has been basically turned into a puppet dangling by some strings, and the UCP are in total control over her. If she does not tow the UCP line, she will be ditched by the UCP. Whomever replaces Dr. Verna Yiu, and Dr. Deena Hinshaw will do whatever the UCP wants, and things won’t get better. We will see another very serious wave of Covid-19 returning to Alberta, and the UCP will not be doing anything to make things better. They simply did not learn from what Alberta was experiencing before with Covid-19. I can’t understand why it is so hard for people to comprehend that the UCP are no good at all. What other damage will the UCP unfortunately inflict upon Alberta, before Albertans wake up?
One of the most egregious wastes of public dollars has to be the existence of AHS’ governing board. Health care is both the most political, and the most intensely politicized, service the provincial government operates, and so it is inevitable that the board has to take its marching orders from the Minister.
In my view, the board should be abolished, and the CEO of AHS should be a Deputy Minister within Alberta Health, reporting directly to the Minister. At least that would honestly reflect the true nature of the organization’s governance structure.
As for Dr Yiu’s departure, while I’ve never been her biggest fan, I join other commenters out there in #abpoli-land in being quite shocked at this development.
Apparently, if you work for the UCP government, you can get fired without cause (we know the firing was without cause because Dr. Yiu’s contract stipulated that she would be paid a year’s salary in such an event) for being competent and effective at your job. At the same time, no amount of incompetence, day drinking, lying, corruption, abusing and bullying staff, or yelling at voters can get you fired from the UCP, especially if you are male and show loyalty to the premier. In fact, if you are also a trespasser and poacher, these qualities might even recommend you for a prominent position within government.
There are other, related trends that should give us pause. For example, consider that the hamlet of La Crete is promised a $46 maternity center, run by Covenant Health (you know, the same religious outfit that doesn’t believe in women’s choice or physician assisted dying), for a total spend of $79 million. La Crete is also getting a $200 million dollar bridge. That is some major cash for population of 2,300. Readers might recall that La Crete is in the riding of UCP MLA, Dan Williams, a notorious “natural immunity” crank and opponent of AHS: https://albertapolitics.ca/2021/12/pay-attention-to-mla-dan-williams-attacks-on-alberta-health-services-hes-likely-saying-exactly-what-jason-kenney-thinks/.
The hamlet of La Crete is also notorious for not following Covid-related AHS orders, vandalizing AHS vehicles and harassing AHS staff when AHS staff were in town to update computer systems (not vaccinate people as was widely believed). The town also sent a busload of protesters to the Freedumb clownvoy in Ottawa. The UCP loves to reward looney-tunes-conspiracy-fueled bad behaviour that puts lives at risk.
Trying to save lives and make the province a better place will obviously put your job and possibly your community at risk.
This UCP government has to go if we want to save public health care. There is no other way. UCP out in 2023. Public health or UCP: that is the reality. You don’t get both. Choose wisely.
Imagine for a moment that Dr. Yiu had decided to resign voluntarily. Were that to be the case the government’s press release would have surely mentioned something about regret at her departure.
Sadly, I expect Dr. Yiu’s severance package will include a non-disclosure clause.
The obvious answer to the question you pose is, “yup.”
I will be getting much amusement from Alberta when I move from Edmonton to Canada within the next year. Conservative Albertans are utter fools.
“Did he jump or was he pushed?” That’s the big question when someone abruptly leaves a high-profile job. I guess the big clue is this quote from the CTV article:
“AHS confirmed that Yiu will receive a one year severance package, which equated to her annual salary of $573,841. This is only a stipulation in her contract that occurs if she is fired ‘without just cause.'”
I don’t bother to follow main-stream, legacy news. But if Dr. Yiu hasn’t yet made a public statement announcing her resignation, that’s another clue it was NOT voluntary.
I’ve been wondering if the private medical insurance I pay for was worth the cost. Frankly, it is not. I’m spending more on “in case of emergency” care than I pay for regular health spending–prescriptions, dental and eye care combined. I was seriously considering dropping private insurance and self-insuring (a.k.a. “paying my own way”).
Now I’m not sure it’s a good idea. We’ll see just how badly the UCP can damage Alberta Health Services and health care in general, in 13 months.
The truce is over. The War on Doctors has entered a new phase of active campaigning.
It seems quite clear to me that this entire covid business and covid mandates are down to her.
Not only that, Kenney et al had nothing to do with these on again off again mandates. All down to her.
And the ‘best summer yet’? Well, that was clearly her fault as well.
This proves to all voters what a decisive leader Jason Kenney is. Oops, spelling error. That should be read divisive.
Dr. Hinshaw has been very cooperative with Jason Kenney (that is not meant as a compliment). I suspect her job is safe.
Her new twitter bio: Proud to live in Canada where universal healthcare is a basic human right
