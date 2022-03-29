Controversy over sophomoric meme, admission police interviewed premier, distract from lame Axis of Inflation news conference

The adults definitely don’t seem to be in charge any more over in Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s office.
It didn’t take very long after the slap heard ’round the world during last night’s televised Academy Awards presentation before a sophomoric meme about the dramatic moment appeared on Premier Kenney’s social media accounts.
The image – a screen shot of the slapper and slappee an instant after the blow landed – labels the victim of the assault, Oscars emcee Chris Rock as, “GREEN ENERGY POLICIES,” and actor Will Smith as, “REALITY.”
The meme, with no additional commentary, appeared on Mr. Kenney’s Facebook account at 8:32 a.m. It was posted on Twitter at 9:05 a.m. By any standard, though, this was pretty lame.
The reaction – instant, passionate, and almost universally negative – took issue both with the trivialization of violence in the meme and the premier’s continuing denial of any need for green energy policies.
Many commenters also accurately observed how childish this made the premier’s staff and the man himself look.
One would think that running a province with a determinedly resource-focused economy during a pandemic and a period of wildly fluctuating energy prices ought to be a serious business. Much of the time, Mr. Kenney tries to persuade us of just that.
On Sunday night, though, it looks as if it was a topic for adolescent jokes by Mr. Kenney and his political advisors, who after an exodus of smart operators over the past couple of years, now seem now to be mostly adolescents with smart mouths and smartphones to match.
Naturally, a couple of reporters revisited the topic at an election-campaign-style news conference yesterday at which the premier, Finance Minister Travis Toews, and Government House Leader Jason Nixon attacked the federal carbon tax and tried to make the risible case Alberta is suffering at the hands of a Trudeau-Singh-Notley-Putin Axis of Inflation.
The theoretical purpose of the newser, which took place in the produce aisle of a grocery store, was to demand that Ottawa drop its scheduled April 1 increase to the federal carbon tax.
There was no planned mention of the increase the same day of Ottawa’s carbon tax rebates, although there was a comical moment when Mr. Kenney got a question he was not prepared to answer on that detail.
Also not mentioned was the fact that while complaining about a marginal increase in the federal carbon tax, Alberta is raising its own carbon tax on industrial emissions by 20 per cent.
Well, I guess we can see from this where the next Alberta provincial election campaign – which sure feels as if it’ll be sooner than later – is going to go. The phrase “the Green Left” passed Mr. Kenney’s lips frequently.
Judging from the expressions that flashed across his face, the premier was none too pleased by many of the questions reporters asked him.
Characteristically, not being one to concede he might be wrong, let alone apologize, Mr. Kenney let loose with a verbose defence of the tasteless meme.
“That image and different memes based on it are basically the entire Internet today,” he huffed.
“A meme is defined, I see, as ‘a humourous piece of video, piece of text, etc. that is copied often with slight variations and spread rapidly by Internet users,’” Mr. Kenney rolled on pedantically.
“That’s what that is. It’s a relevant way of making a point, in this case the point that reality is intruding on the failed policies of the Green Left that have sought to make life more expensive for everybody, drive up inflation, food costs, fuel costs, and also reduce development of energy from democracies like Canada, which has led to geopolitical instability from Syria to Venezuela and obviously today to Ukraine.”
Of course, blaming this long list of ills on the federal carbon tax requires some effort, but as usual, Mr. Kenney seemed up to the challenge.
There was one startling moment that generated some headlines of its own when Mr. Kenney revealed in response to another reporter’s question that he has been interviewed by the RCMP about accusations of identity fraud during the 2017 United Conservative Party leadership race.
“Yes, I did an interview at the request,” the premier responded. “Once.”
This is hardly a surprise, but it’s the first time it’s been confirmed, as the four-year police investigation continues into the machinations that contributed to Mr. Kenney’s victory over former Wildrose Party leader Brian Jean to lead the UCP.
Facing a review of his leadership on April 9 at the UCP’s annual general meeting, and with many rumours of an early election call soon thereafter, Mr. Kenney’s activities are starting to take on the appearance of a full-blown campaign.
The government issued five news releases yesterday in an obvious effort to look busy.
One dealt with what passes for green energy planning in Alberta nowadays: small nuclear reactors, euphemistically referred to by governments and the nuclear industry as small modular reactors, or SMRs.
The undated report seems to have been cobbled together just before the end of the federal government’s fiscal year end, possibly to meet a submission date, and says that the current plan “is to be completed in the spring of 2021” – which would be a year ago.
“Nothing here but happy talk,” observed Susan O’Donnell of the Coalition for Responsible Energy Development in New Brunswick. “This document is a ‘tick off the box’ report produced by the four provincial governments participating in the SMR program – New Brunswick, Ontario, Saskatchewan and Alberta.
“The document seems designed to convince the federal government to start opening the funding floodgates for SMR development,” Dr. O’Donnell concluded.
NOTE: Today marks the ninth anniversary of the death of Ralph Klein, whose record is oft discussed in this space, the 12th premier of Alberta.
Dave
The strategy of the dear leader and his now somewhat amateur staff now seems to be create more controversy or distractions to distract from the last really dumb thing they did, which was change the format and dates of the leadership review. I suppose it is working sort of, but not necessarily in very a helpful way.
So with the tweets now we are talking about how dumb they are and not how dishonest and manipulative which perhaps is progress for them. Of course, by bringing up the ongoing RCMP investigation maybe the discussion goes back to the latter. They may have at least been smart enough to cover it up this long, but perhaps that was when Kenney had better staff. It is a bit surprising no one thought to ask the Premier earlier whether the RCMP has talked to him. Maybe there were just too many more current mishaps to focus on and Kenney does seem to limit questions.
In any event, it does seem like things are unravelling in Kenneyland. Perhaps he will pull a rabbit out of his political hat and manage to survive somehow, but surely his mythical political golden boy’s reputation will be much diminished even if a few political pundits still seem to believe.
Personally, I don’t think it was that hard to get elected Federally as a Conservative in Alberta for all those years, so I doubt it really had that much to do with trenendous talent. Most likely it was being in the right place at the right time, but that can be a fickle thing. Opportunities or luck can eventually run out, even for the most clever opportunists.
Phlogiston
The moment at the news conference at the grocery store when the reporter asked Bumbles to comment on whether it was good that consumers had more money in their pockets because of the increase in the carbon tax rebate was priceless. Bumbles looked simultaneously surprised, perplexed, and embarrassed and then said, “I’ll let Travis answer that question.” That Bumbles was not prepared for that question belies either an astonishing ignorance or arrogance or both.
It also revealed a stunning lack of professionalism. You are correct, Dave, the talent seems to have left the building, leaving only adolescents with “smartphones and smart mouths” running things. Based on the evidence of this presser, other news releases, and tweets, Bumbles’ communications staff is appalling: a bunch of hacks who lack judgement; who think violent assault is funny; and seem only interested in scoring shallow, dishonest political points against the opposition, both real and imagined.
It is hard to keep track of all the nonsense that is coming out of the UCP communications hub in an apparent effort to distract from the real and serious issues that Bumbles is facing.
One piece of nonsense that deserves to be mentioned is Bumbles’ pronouncement that AB is “open for cypto” and the apparent embrace of cryptocurrency as an unofficial government policy.
https://twitter.com/jkenney/status/1508499911985225730
God help us. Not only are crypto currencies risky, but they are also environmentally disastrous because of the enormous amounts of power that are required to perform the calculations to “mine” the coins and to create the digital, distributed leger for secure transactions. Crypto is best left to savvy investors who know what they are doing, not the bunch of amateurs in government or at the helm of AIMCo. Bumbles, as well as Skippy, should not be pushing commodities, which is what a cryptocurrency is, as a hedge against inflation.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/poilievre-bitcoin-policy-1.6399986
Disturbing. This is like betting the farm on tulips.
https://www.investopedia.com/terms/d/dutch_tulip_bulb_market_bubble.asp
Just Me
I have heard it said that once politicians start using a certain meme for their messaging, that meme has become overused and tired with the public. And considering that the meme depicts an event where one black man is assaulting another black man over a joke about the other’s wife, using such a stereotype is par for the course with this UCP crowd, in terms of their understanding of everything. (As a side note, Will Smith IS in a lot of trouble right now over this incident, as it could pretty spell the end of his storied and illustrious film and TV career. This is Smith’s Mel Gibson moment to be sure.)
As for Kenney, the crazy isn’t stopping anytime soon. Going for the whole nuclear energy ball o’wax has been talked about quite a bit of late, but the tiny reactors that are being proposed are going to be of no consequence in the larger sustainable energy generation scheme of things. And the questions that are being asked about this proposal are started to get to the really good issues, like what are you going to do with the spent fuels rods. It seems Saskatchewan might be willing to take them, but then Premier Moe had to furrow his brow and utter “What’s a fuel rod?” Sounds like the planning side of this still needs to be worked out.
The bigger news was the further disintegration of the Resistance, as Premier Ford has put Ontario into PMJT’s win column for his early childcare initiative. Ford’s glowing and kind words for Freeland and Trudeau’s leadership on pretty much everything stand in stark contrast to Kenney’s endless raging on about whatever he’s raging about.
Meanwhile, Kenney’s leadership review shenanigans continue as his base of crazy continues to turn on him. When you sup with the Qanon crowd, you may not like what’s at the bottom of the pot.
Just Me
And to paraphrase Marlin Schmidt’s comment about Margret Thatcher, Ralph Klein IS STILL DEAD.
Rejoice! Rejoice!!
Anonymous
Just when you think the UCP cannot stoop any lower, they manage to outdo themselves. That meme is just a very immature, very insensitive and a very pathetic thing to do. The head honcho of the UCP, and the UCP itself are very far removed from reality, and it shows. They attack green energy policies, yet forget that that type of concept was in Alberta for a long time. We have wind turbines in the south end of the province. Those were there because the Alberta PCs allowed them to be there, in the early part of the 1990s. Jim Prentice was a former colleague of the head honcho of the UCP. Jim Prentice thought it would be a good idea to expand on the concepts of solar energy, and wind power for Alberta, when he was premier of Alberta. Jim Prentice twice, first while holding the portfolio of the Environment Minister, in the CPC, and second, as the premier of Alberta, had an itinerary to have coal fired electricity generation plants decommissioned in Canada, by the the start of this decade, and in Alberta, within a certain time frame. The entire political spectrum in Alberta was also touting that they would decommission coal fired electricity plants, a couple of elections ago, and they were saying they would look into green energy alternatives. The head honcho of the UCP also doesn’t realize Alberta was first in Canada to adopt a carbon tax, under Premier Ed Stelmach. He also doesn’t see that conservatives also support the carbon tax, as does a Reformer. The conservatives that are on board with the carbon tax, include Andrew Scheer, Erin O’Toole, Michael Chong, Patrick Brown, and others. Also, the Reformer who has long touted the virtues of the carbon tax, is Preston Manning. The head honcho of the UCP also didn’t pay attention to the oil companies who have been long-standing champions of the carbon tax. Rachel Notley complied with the wishes of the oil companies. The head honcho of the UCP said he would remove the NDP’s carbon tax, but he reversed that stance, and he put it back in. In relation to Ralph Klein, he won’t be missed by me. The extensive damage that this Liberal turned Reformer did to Alberta wasn’t good. Very pricey shenanigans, the gutting of core services, wrecking healthcare in Alberta, just so he could privatize it, putting people’s lives in jeopardy, underfunding the public education system in Alberta, hoards of layoffs, including nurses and teachers, increasing the costs of utilities through dergulation, very poor tax policies that left Alberta with $150 billion less, tampering with Peter Lougheed’s oil royalty rate system, leaving Alberta with a loss of $575 billion, being lax with oil companies, and making Albertans have to pay $260 billion to fix this damage from them, and the list goes on. Ralph Klein also made a fool of himself and was under the influence of alcohol so often. Peter Lougheed wasn’t impressed with Ralph Klein, and if he were still around today, I don’t think he’d be impressed with the UCP either. Finally, the R.C.M.P are speaking with the head honcho of the UCP, and it will be interesting to see what becomes of this. How the head honcho of the UCP got to his position is very likely by dishonest means. The head honcho of the UCP wants the R.C.M.P abolished in Alberta, just because they are investigating his election related shenanigans. He wants to have his own police force for Alberta, so nobody can speak out against what he does.
Alan K. Spiller
I still remember my father calling Ralph Klein that sleazy bastard long before he ever got into politics. I won’t forget how his father Phil and daughter Angie tried to help us vote him out, while fellow seniors called us Liars, Traitors, Communists, Left Wing Nuts, Lefties , or closet Liberals for not being as dumb as them and supporting him.
Now these same seniors are doing it again for not supporting their hero Jason Kenney. I wonder what it’s like to be that stupid?
Carlos
Same old same old. This so called government learns absolutely nothing and cares even less. The cult continues with its dogma of drowning in its own lies and lack of reality.
Here is a group of idiots than can hardly go a day without some form of scandal, trying to run a province.
They can not deal with cleaning up what oil companies are leaving behind as gifts to the rest of us never mind now bringing in radioactive left overs from nuclear power.
So here is what future generations of Albertans will have to deal with
Possibly coal mining pollution right in our parks
Thousands of oil wells to clean up along with tailing ponds which area is bigger than some European countries
Possibly radioactive waste
It will be paradise indeed.
Bob Raynard
It really feels like we are watching a slow motion train wreck of Jason Kenney’s political career. In the span of 5 years he has gone from the conservative movement’s next great hope to the embarrassing uncle nobody talks about.
The whole thing makes me wonder how much of this is because Kenney never was very capable, and his federal success was because Stephen Harper was able to keep him under control, and how much is just the result of trying to govern the ungovernable Alberta right wing.
Geoffrey Pounder
The town of Lytton reduced to ashes. Fort Mac in 2016. Slave Lake in 2011.
Smoke-filled skies.
At least 600 British Columbians dead in June 2021’s unprecedented heatwave. A billion dead marine organisms on the coast.
Bleached coral reefs.
Melting glaciers, reducing river flows.
Disappearing Arctic sea ice.
Severe droughts across the Prairies, crippling agriculture.
Forests infested by the mountain pine beetle.
Sea level rise, storm surge, and floods.
Smog-choked cities.
Oil spills devastating rivers and coastal wildlife.
Pipeline, rail car (Lac Megantic), and oil rig explosions (BP Deepwater Horizon).
Centuries of coal mine accidents and disease.
A scarred, contaminated northern Alberta landscape.
Tally the costs, Premier Kenney.
Reality is intruding on the failed policies of the Denialist Right.
Abs
The meme used an incident mocking a woman with hair loss due to alopecia: a tasteless comment followed by an act of violence. That’s hardly the kind of thing to form the basis of a election campaign. The wheels have fallen off the bully premier’s election wagon before it even left the playground.
Here’s an interesting article about alopecia and air pollution:
https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/326613
“Exposure to PM10 and diesel particulate matter lowered levels of a protein key for hair growth.” Now we know. Alopecia is linked to air pollution.
“The carbon tax”? Jason Kenney and his government have made life significantly more expensive for Albertans by allowing increased insurance rates, utility charges and PSE tuition increases of up to 104%, etc. These increases far outweigh the federal carbon tax. Let’s not forget the weeks-long Coutts border blockade, which increased the shipping costs of goods, due to extra mileage.
I’d say that if any of the people with alopecia in this province are paying attention, Kenney just lost their vote. How many people can one man offend? About that green energy, it could help people with alopecia, if only Kenney would stop slapping it down.
brett
I expect to see a snap election called if Kenney gets his 51 percent. After all…what will he have to lose. This is not about the UCP it is about Kenney. It will be interesting to watch any fundraising drives that the Party may have.
Kenney seems to fancy himself as a Superman fighting the forces of evil inside the Party. From my perspective he is more akin to the Captain Kangaroo character.
UCP have a huge HR problem. Complete lack of talent. Brian Jean may have appeal as an alternative UCP Leader but does that appeal reach the election ballot box. Certainly not for us. Moreover, I simply cannot see the UCP successfully attracting any top talent candidates. Really….who on earth would want to run with Jason Kenney at the helm?
alklloyd
“On Sunday night, though, it looks as if it was a topic for adolescent jokes by Mr. Kenney and his political advisors, who after an exodus of smart operators over the past couple of years, now seem now to be mostly adolescents with smart mouths and smartphones to match.”
Too much honesty and too much reality, in the form of cognitive dissonance, will simply ruin the game for all of the perpetually adolescent true believers that keep on voting for these particular grifters and their version of the Junior High School Student Council, redux. That of course, is simply wishful thinking on my part, as one expects that the average human, after they advance beyond a certain age develops the beginnings of insight; where, the obtained insight is often very threatening to that same over inflated ego and make believe image of the self that is both acted out in and presented to the public. That is why very few individuals ever bother to embark on that particular long term journey and see it through to its ultimate conclusion, because that particular road is often very difficult, painful, does not provide immediate rewards, is not rooted in materialism and is fraught with cognitive and psychological dangers.
Adolescent shallowness is something that most people (and societies) should grow out of, eventually. But, then again, maybe that is who some people (and the larger society) truly are at their very core of both their inner and outer ‘being’.
Bruce Turton
Kurt Cobb: “While it may be true that global warming threatens economic growth, it is far more salient to say that economic growth threatens us with global warming.”
Cons like Kenney et al keep using the mantra of the “high cost” of alleviating climate change. But they are instead inviting us all to constantly fight a losing battle – all our technological prowess versus the reality of the depletion of the natural world that sustains us [“you cannot drink oil instead of water”]. They follow the underlying logic of so many ‘economists’ who claim that the clean energy transition will be too expensive, which is basically an abstracted version of “we cannot afford to not burn our house down”.
On the other hand, the so-called left keep claiming that every thing can be fixed without our having to adopt lifestyles of less! Adaptation without mitigation is an ask for infinite spending [Liberal agenda of today with a cost of 9.3 Billions of dollars!], to constantly clean up a mess they/we refuse to stop making!!!
Kang
Premier Kenney seems overly excited about a green left. Does that Green Left include Premier Ed Stelmach who put in the five buck a metric tonne carbon tax in 2008, with the Specified Gas Emitters Regulation on the province’s largest emitters? The result is this year the last coal fired electrical plant will shut down. In Stelmach’s day most of our electricity was from coal, and created more CO2 emissions than the Tar Sands.
Today Alberta’s 16 megawatts (MW) of electrical generation are mostly from natural gas, but the good news is that about 50% of that generation capacity is from co-generation facilities that recycle the heat from petrochemical plants and other facilities, to generate electricity (5,197 MW out of 10,895 MW). Wind is second with 2,269 MW, along with 869 MW of solar. Over the past couple of years 50 MW of battery storage capacity has been added to the Alberta grid and for years Alberta electricity generators have used BC Hydro dams as giant pumped-hydro storage units. Given its scale, Alberta’s generation is turning green rather quickly in part thanks to former Premier Stelmach’s carbon tax.
But the biggest cost to consumers comes from paying private shareholders for building and maintaining the wires that connect everything up. Because Premiers Stelmach and Redford thought carbon capture and storage would allow business as usual for coal generators, Alberta has a grossly overbuilt grid designed for obsolete coal plants. Their so-called impartial regulators even committed espionage against those of us who pointed this out in public hearings. Showing once again that the Green Left is no economic danger compared to the comedy of errors from the conservative right.
Former Albertan
Clean up in the fruit and vegetables section please! Meanwhile Premier Bumbles is discovered to be lacking knowledge of the tax code. As somebody recently noted, the United Crap Party is becoming untethered.
Premier Bumbles is resembling more and more President “flipped his lid” Trump. If the great leaders loses the leadership vote, will big Jay claim it was stolen? Using a line out of the book of Trump?
Neil Lore
I think the manner in which the Albertan government operates provides strong evidence that there are deep seated, structural flaws in the education system.