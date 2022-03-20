A Burning by Megha Majumdar tops Alberta independent bookshops’ fiction bestseller list for week ended March 13

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, March 13, 2022.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. A Burning – Megha Majumdar (Vintage)

2. Five Little Indians – Michelle Good (Harper Perennial)

3. Scarborough – Catherine Hernandez (Arsenal Pulp Press)

4. When We Lost Our Heads – Heather O’Neill (HarperCollins)

5. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo – Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

6. Deep House – Thomas King (HarperCollins)

7. Station Eleven – Emily St. John Mandel (Harper Perennial)

8. Writers of the Future Volume 37 – ed. David Farland (Galaxy Press)

9. The Overstory – Richard Powers (W.W. Norton)

10. The Paris Apartment – Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Atlas of the Heart – Brené Brown (Random House)

2. The Inconvenient Indian – Thomas King (Anchor Canada)

3. 305 Lost Buildings of Canada – Raymond Biesinger and Alex Bozikovic (Goose Lane Editions)

4. Resilience Is Futile – Julie S. Lalonde (Between the Lines)

5. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

6. Burning Questions – Margaret Atwood (McClelland & Stewart)

7. How to Change Your Mind – Michael Pollan (Penguin Books)

8. Holding Change – adrienne maree brown (AK Press)

9. Emergent Strategy – adrienne maree brown (AK Press)

10. Maus I – Art Spiegelman (Pantheon)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills