Small group of Edmonton counter-protesters manages to hold up noisy pro-convoy parade for close to an hour

A small group of counter-demonstrators in Edmonton yesterday managed to blockade a parade of “Freedom Convoy” supporters on their way to the city’s downtown for the better part of an hour mid-day yesterday.
When Edmonton Police and Alberta Sheriffs arrived at the intersection of River Valley Road and Fortway Drive about half an hour after the 35 or so counter-protesters had stopped the line of pickup trucks, SUVs and four semi-trailers cabs in the eastbound lane of River Valley, they threatened the counter-protesters with application of Alberta’s draconian Critical Infrastructure Defence Act.
After some discussion, the counter-protesters called it a day and the Honkies, as they have come to be known throughout Canada, continued on their way toward the Alberta Legislature up the hill.
Once there, many of the supporters of the occupation of Ottawa and blockades at various Canada-U.S. border crossings proceeded to ignore the injunction granted Wednesday by the Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench to the City of Edmonton against the use of vehicle horns as part of the protest by the group.
Considerable critical commentary on social media was directed at the Edmonton Police Service for appearing to favour one group of protesters over the other, especially since the counter-protesters are opposed to the border blockades like the one at Coutts that has been allowed to continue day after day by the RCMP and the Kenney Government.
Commenters were quick to note that the peaceful counter-protesters were threatened with the Kenney Government’s likely unconstitutional Critical Infrastructure Defence Act and by police armed with billy clubs, while the threatening and sometimes violent blockaders who are costing the Alberta economy $44-million or more a day at Coutts can apparently do as they please.
“One thing I learned at this afternoon’s counter protest is that the EPS is perfectly capable of enforcing the law … but when it comes to the convoy they choose not to,” tweeted Mark Wells, one of the participants in the counter-protest. “What’s the difference between the two groups?”
“I have a legit question for all you Twitter lawyers,” tweeted Senator Paula Simons, an Edmonton resident. “At what point does the failure or unwillingness of a police service to enforce a court ordered injunction cross over to contempt of court?” The thread of responses to her query is interesting.
Jason Rockwell, one of the organizers of the counter-protest, tweeted that “our group showed Edmontonians, Albertans, and Canadians the push back against these alt-right convoys was possible. What it also did is reinforce the idea that the police are sympathizers with their cause.”
Fightback starts small, local, and with my friends and fellow activists,” Rockwell said. “It was a good day. Let’s have some more.”
The EPS tried to explain its approach in a statement published on social media: “Due to safety concerns for both law enforcement and the public, it is not always safe to issue a ticket at the time of the alleged offence. Tickets can be issued in the hours or the days after an infraction occurs, based on evidence obtained at the time of the incident.”
The EPS said it issued 10 tickets during the noisy pro-convoy protest, and that approximately 60 more tickets will be mailed to vehicle owners. Nine tickets were for noise offences, they said.
Counter-protesters at the scene reported that most of the convoyers were reasonably polite, but a few became extremely agitated at the thought of having to wait – which is, readers must surely agree, somewhat ironic.
There were moments of humour, possibly unintended. One fellow, dressed as the North Saskatchewan River facsimile of Jack Sparrow, pirate of the Caribbean, engaged in a short exchange with the counter-protesters:
Sparrow: “You’re not gonna let them go?”
Counter-protesters (shouting): No!
Sparrow (sounding angry): “So you’re literally going to do the exact same f*ckin’ thing?”
Counter-protesters: Yeah.
Sparrow (suddenly cheerful): “OK. That’s cool.”
Lone voice as the pirate strode away: “Captain Jack Sparrow has spoken!”
Dave
I’m not sure the build up of protesters and counter protesters is healthy for society or our city in the long run, but I do see some important messages here in what happened today.
Obviously, the first one is that not everyone supports the protesters. For the most part people here have silently endured the protests of recent weeks, but that doesn’t mean the public at large is supportive. It is not. In fact, people are starting to tire of it and weren’t really enthusiastic about it to begin with. The protesters have had an opportunity to get visibility for their messages and be heard, at this point it is starting to become an nuisance.
Governments have been fairly clear about what they will do and will not do in response to these protesters, some more sympathetic than others. However, if the protesters expect a continuing occupation or blockade will force those recalcitrant, less sympathetic governments to capitulate to their demands, they are mistaken. They can hold their breath as long as they want, daddy is not going to change his mind. While they have some public support and sympathy, they definitely do not have enough to force these governments to accept their terms.
To be fair the protesters in Edmonton have been better behaved that elsewhere. They have mostly just come for the weekend and the noise is mostly during day time hours. However, patience with repeated weekend gridlock downtown can start to wear thin. Inconveniencing the public too much can easily get attention, but it is not a good way to gain broader support.
So, in the end a minority may have grievances they feel are valid and important, but our country made its decisions about how to deal with COVID over the last few years, including in an election where parties supporting vaccine mandates got majority support. Canada actually still is a free country, so people actually still don’t have to get vaccinated or wear masks if they don’t want to. However, that may mean some limitations on where they can go and what they can do for some period of time. So, they can make their choices, but they also have to accept responsibility for the consequences of those choices.
This is the part that their signs don’t capture and why public support and sympathy is limited – with freedom also comes responsibility and consequences.
Just Me
Regardless of how many injunctions are put into force, there is no way that these demonstrations will end; short of an extremely violent incident, like, for example, an explosive device in the middle of the Convoy. Until that horrific event occurs, what Canadians are witnessing is the complete impotence of their government and courts, as well as the absolute disinterest of the police.
The only blockade that was cleared was the one on the Ambassador Bridge. But action did not occur until the it became clear that the reach of the US government was able to take out the blockade if Canada was unable (or unwilling) to do so.
“Now is the winter of our discontent…” However, there maybe no “glorious summer by this sun of York” in the foreseeable future.