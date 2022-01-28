Very fine people on both sides? Jason Kenney defends convoy participants; says NDP welcomes ‘eco-terrorists’ to protests

Yesterday, the Sergeant-at-Arms of the House of Commons warned Members of Parliament that individuals associated with the anti-vaccine-mandate truck convoy nearing the nation’s capital have been trying to suss out the location of their Ottawa residences.
Also yesterday, Jason Kenney used a news conference supposedly about COVID-19 to defend the demonstrators.
Sergeant-at-Arms Patrick McDonell, whose other title is Director General of Protective Services, advised MPs that, starting today, they should avoid mixing with demonstrators, lock the doors of their homes and offices, and “if the situation becomes volatile … call 911 and consider evacuating your location.”
You have to know the former RCMP assistant commissioner was directing his warning to Liberal, NDP and Bloc MPs, because their Conservative counterparts will be out in force schmoozing with the rebel truckers, maybe even the one who says they want to start a civil war and have the guns to do it.
Alberta’s premier, meanwhile, engaged in a rambling discourse at times reminiscent of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s very-fine-people-on-both sides commentary about the deadly 2017 “unite the right” riot in Charlottesville, N.C., while responding to a reporter’s question about the trucker protest yesterday.
“I do hope that those organizing the convoy do everything they can to make sure that it’s safe,” Mr. Kenney told Calgary Sun political columnist Rick Bell during the news conference’s abbreviated Q&A section, cut short so that he could skedaddle off to Washington D.C.
“I hope that they dissociate themselves with anybody in the convoy who might have extreme or hateful views, but I acknowledge that in any big social movement there are going to be some people with fringe views.” (Emphasis added.)
“You know, whenever the NDP shows up at some of those, uh, so-called environmental protests in front of the Legislature, uh, there are people who hold what I would call eco-terrorist views,” he rambled on. “I don’t see the media running all over their social media accounts trying to throw a spotlight on them. And I don’t see the NDP dissociating themselves with everybody who might show up with … extreme views at a protest.”
So there you have it, even if it isn’t really true – equivalence – bad people on both sides.
You can find a clip of federal Conservative finance critic Pierre Poilievre saying almost exactly the same thing yesterday, so apparently it’s a Conservative talking point as they try to woo far-right extremists back home from the People’s Party of Canada.
Regardless, Mr. Kenney then descended into a diatribe about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, basically accusing him of siding with terrorists, not real Canadians like the gathering convoy crowd.
“One thing that really concerns me, is the divisive comments of Justin Trudeau, where he said, he characterized all of the thousands of people involved in this as, uh, he said that we should not tolerate them, and he said that they’re, uh, ‘they are holding unacceptable views that don’t represent the views of Canadians.’”
This, needless to say, is a misrepresentation of the PM’s remarks, and if reports today that there are a total of 113 large trucks in the convoy are accurate, a misrepresentation of the protest’s size as well.
“This is the same prime minister who famously said about Canadian citizens convicted of terrorism, that, quotes, a Canadian is a Canadian is a Canadian,” Mr. Kenney continued, most likely a reference to former child soldier Omar Khadr. As federal immigration minister, he introduced a bill that would have allowed Canadians to be stripped of their citizenship for engaging in terrorism.
“Well if he’s willing to defend convicted terrorists as Canadians,” the premier huffed, “why is he condemning thousands of people who feel strongly about COVID policy in this country?
“I, I think, uh, the prime minister’s job is to unite Canadians, not divide them,” he went on, seemingly agitated. “I think his divisive approach to this makes the situation a whole lot worse, as does his quarantine policy on cross-border truckers, which is forcing up food prices and making life even more difficult.”
Well, given Mr. Kenney’s own history as a divider and the reasons food prices are rising, there’s enough gas-lighting in that last sentence to satisfy any student of demagoguery.
The premier also used his response to Mr. Bell to tout his $18,425 trip to Washington D.C. with two aides to attend the winter meeting of the National Governors Association, a gathering of U.S. state governors from both sides of the American political divide. You have to suspect, though, that he’ll be spending most of his time with Republicans, perhaps even a few who turned a blind eye to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
“I agree with those who are protesting the, I think, pointless quarantine rule being applied to cross-border truckers,” said the guy who sent provincial officials to Alberta airports in 2020 to take temperature scans of arriving passengers when he saw a chance to embarrass Mr. Trudeau. “That’s why I’m going to Washington D.C. today, to raise this with top American leaders.”
A statement from Mr. Kenney’s office yesterday said he is going to Washington “to discuss energy security, key bilateral trade issues and urgent cross-border supply chain issues.”
Neither Mr. Kenney nor the statement from his office gave any hint who will be in charge in his absence.
Alert readers will recall how that became an issue last August during the fourth Delta wave of COVID-19, when Mr. Kenney disappeared to a still-unknown holiday destination, apparently leaving no one with the authority to make decisions for three weeks.
Mr. Kenney used the opening moments of yesterday’s COVID news conference to tout a series of economic benefits he claimed his United Conservative Party government has brought to Alberta. “There’s something remarkably crass about a Premier who spends the first 10 minutes of a COVID-19 update bragging about the economy when 76 people have died of the virus since Friday and we are seeing record numbers of hospitalizations,” observed political blogger Dave Cournoyer.
But Mr. Kenney did talk a little bit about COVID-19. He said he wants to eliminate the provincial COVID passport system as soon as possible, and that he’s confident we’ll see relaxed restrictions in Alberta by the end of March.
Are you ready, Alberta, for the Best Summer Ever 2.0?
Just Me
I watched Foxnews as an icon of the NHL and philanthropy, Theo Fleury appeared on Laura Ingram’s whine-fest and went off on a completely unhinged rant about Canada descending into China-like totalitarianism, turning communist before everyone’s eyes, by a dangerous clown of a PM. Fleury declared a revolution is coming and the first round will be in Ottawa, where 50,000 trucks and 1.4 million people will merge on Ottawa and set things right again.
Okay, I’m not sure what Fleury is all about, but the claims of specular numbers of angry and freeDUMB loving Canadians converging on Ottawa and taking the whole place over is just plain demented. Crazier still, Erin O’Toole, perhaps in a last ditch effort to save his leadership, is going to meet with the Convoy and discuss the issues and offer his support. That’s all well and good for O’Toole, but I think Maxime Bernier will beat him to it. Bernier is more their type of man and he will get a warm welcome when he appears.
It’s well known by now that Skippy Poilievre wants to be leader, but it’s not a long shot to consider Bernier as a potential rival. Since many in the CPC believe Bernier sunk the CPC’s chances of wins in fourteen Ontario ridings, they are many who would give him a second try at the CPC leadership.
In light of Cumming’s report, which declared the CPC has to grow among diverse ethnic communities in Canada, it looks like the CPC is determined to become, like the GOP, the white people’s party.
PMJT must be laughing himself stupid at his insanely good luck.
GREENMAPLELEAF
I came across a quote from H.L Mencken that is prophetic for our times, “The larger the mob, the harder the test. In small areas, before small electorates, a first-rate man occasionally fights his way through, carrying even the mob with him by force of his personality. But when the field is nationwide, and the fight must be waged chiefly at second and third hand, and the force of personality cannot so readily make itself felt, then all the odds are on the man who is, intrinsically, the most devious and mediocre—the man who can most easily adeptly disperse the notion that his mind is a virtual vacuum. The Presidency tends, year by year, to go to such men. As democracy is perfected, the office represents, more and more closely, the inner soul of the people. We move toward a lofty ideal. On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last, and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron.” Cheers 🙂
Anonymous
The head honcho of the UCP is contradicting himself. He keeps doing this. When he is backed into a corner, all he can do is deflect. It will be interesting to see how things all play out, if the UCP does another hasty reopening plan. Apparently, there is another variant of the Covid-19 virus spreading. It will spread again. If the head honcho of the UCP, and the UCP are planning a Best Summer Ever 2.0., Albertans better brace themselves for the nightmare that will follow.
Carlos
What a JOKE – are we not so grateful we were THE chosen ones to have the privilege of having such an IDIOT as premier?
The Best Spring ever will happen if the UCP gets rid of this genius in March. We may get a second coming but hey at least there will be a change. Having a second genius would be in the Guinness book as an Alberta only accomplishment.
Cool Xenu
Typo?
“Neither Mr. Kenney nor the statement from his office gave any hint who will be in *change* in his absence. “
David Climenhaga
Thank you, Cool Xenu, and GREENMAPLELEAF too. It’s been fixed. DJC
Abs
This could be called Kenney’s Greatest Hits Tour. We’ve seen it all before. He’s returning to Washington, where he will pretend to be Canada’s next PM again. He’s ditching the Covid crisis when Covid is surging again. He’s leaving no one in charge again.
So what about the 97 Covid deaths in the past week? Alberta is a red state! Look at how red it is!
https://calgaryherald.com/news/local-news/covid-deaths
There are some new features of this trip. He’s gotten out of Dodge before those tough-talking truckers can go all Jan. 6th this weekend in Ottawa. GoFu**Me has released $1M into the hands of their leader, adding fuel to the fire. Getting out of Dodge does sound like a plan. Alibi, much?
At least we didn’t have to listen to Kenney beat his drum about empty grocery store shelves, which are not empty, and show us some photos from somewhere in the world once upon a time.
While our premier does his best to ingratiate himself to the likes of Ron DeSantis, and get some tips on how to Make Covid Great Again, we have a few glorious days without him, which is something. Maybe no one’s in charge here, but that is pretty much an average day in Alberta. As for strategy, is it really smart of him to leave his caucus unattended this close to the Idea of April? Que sera, sera.
Abs
CTV lists today’s trucker demands:
“The list of demands includes the federal and provincial governments terminating the vaccine passports and all other ‘obligatory vaccine contact tracing programs’, and terminate COVID-19 vaccine mandates.”
https://ottawa.ctvnews.ca/mobile/here-s-what-you-need-to-know-about-the-truck-convoy-moving-into-ottawa-today-1.5757761
So it’s not about truckers any more, or about truckers crossing the U.S. border. The 50,000 trucks estimated by convoy organizers? So far, 121 were counted by police leaving Kingston, most without trailers.
As for contact tracing, it’s hard to understand why this group that started in Alberta is choosing that as their hill to die on. What contact tracing?
Oh, well. At least Jason Kenney can declare, upon return from swooning at Ron DeSantis, that he listened to a small group of truckers and all Albertans will have the “Best Spring Ever”. Truckers are the nation’s greatest epidemiologists and medical experts, after all. Doctors? Not so much. Ides of March, baby, Ides of March.
Geoffrey Pounder
“NDP welcomes* ‘eco-terrorists’ to protests”
That’s gotta sting Rachel Notley just a little. For four years she did her level best to p*ss off the eco-terrorists and even moderate progressives who accept the science, support strong climate action, and even call for a fair deal on royalties. Saddle up on that unicorn, my friend.
Of course, one man’s eco-terrorist is another man’s land defender.
What exactly are Kenney’s convoy of COVIDiots defending? The freedom to infect their neighbours?
Kenney: “The prime minister’s job is to unite Canadians, not divide them.”
Kenney seems quite happy to brand “eco-terrorists” as public enemies. How does that extreme rhetoric not fuel conflict and divide Canadians?
*In the remarks quoted above, Kenney says only that the NDP fail to “dissociate” themselves from “people who hold what I would call eco-terrorist views”. Not quite the same as welcoming them with open arms. Are Mlles Notley, Hoffman, and Phillips supposed to chase them away with unicorn whips?