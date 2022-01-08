The Midnight Library by Matt Haig tops Independent bookshops’ Alberta Fiction Bestseller List for week ended Jan. 2

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Midnight Library – Matt Haig (HarperCollins)

2. The Song of Achilles – Madeline Miller (Ecco)

3. Five Little Indians – Michelle Good (Harper Perennial)

4. Circe – Madeline Miller (Little Brown and Company)

5. Dune – Frank Herbert (Ace Books)

6. The Apollo Murders – Chris Hadfield (Random House Canada)

7. The Thursday Murder Club – Richard Osman (Viking)

8. The Lincoln Highway – Amor Towles (Viking)

9. Beautiful World, Where Are You – Sally Rooney (Knopf Canada)

10. Bewilderment – Richard Powers (Random House Canada)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Châhkâpâs: A Naskapi Legend – John Peastitute (University of Regina Press)

2. Atlas of the Heart – Brené Brown (Random House)

3. Mindset – Carol S. Dweck, Ph.D. (Random House)

4. The Dawn of Everything – David Graeber and David Wengrow (McClelland & Stewart)

5. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

6. The Inconvenient Indian – Thomas King (Anchor Canada)

7. Finding the Mother Tree – Suzanne Simard (Knopf)

8. Entangled Life – Merlin Sheldrake (Random House)

9. The Body Keeps the Score – Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin Books)

10. Talking to Canadians – Rick Mercer (Doubleday Canada)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills