Indigenous Canadian author and lawyer Michelle Good (Photo: Screenshot of YouTube video, Toronto International Festival of Authors).
Perennial favourite Five Little Indians by Michelle Good returns to top of independent bookshops’ Alberta fiction bestseller list

Posted on January 29, 2022, 1:02 am
2 mins

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Five Little Indians – Michelle Good (Harper Perennial)
2. The Maid – Nita Prose (Viking)
3. The Thursday Murder Club – Richard Osman (Viking)
4. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo – Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)
5. To Paradise – Hanya Yanagihara (McClelland & Stewart)
6. The Midnight Library – Matt Haig (HarperCollins)
7. Dune – Frank Herbert (Ace Books)
8. A Fine Balance – Rohinton Mistry (McClelland & Stewart)
9. Fight Night – Miriam Toews (Knopf Canada)
10. Red – Michael Nicoll Yahgulanaas (Douglas & McIntyre)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Atlas of the Heart – Brené Brown (Random House)
2. A History of My Brief Body – Billy-Ray Belcourt (Hamish Hamilton) *
3. Finding the Mother Tree – Suzanne Simard (Knopf)
4. Exhibitionist – Molly Cross-Blanchard (Coach House Books)
5. People Change – Vivek Shraya (Penguin Canada) *
6. Getting to Yes – Roger Fisher, William Ury & Bruce Patton (Penguin Books)
7. The Betrayal of Anne Frank – Rosemary Sullivan (HarperCollins)
8. The Dawn of Everything – David Graeber and David Wengrow (McClelland & Stewart)
9. it was never going to be okay – jaye simpson (Nightwood Editions)
10. Standoff – Bruce McIvor (Nightwood Editions)

* Alberta Author   + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton
Cafe Books, Canmore
Drawn to Books, Edmonton
Glass Bookshop, Edmonton
Monkeyshines Books, Calgary
Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary
Pages on Kensington, Calgary
Shelf Life Books, Calgary
The Next Page, Calgary
Three Hills Books, Three Hills

