Maverick Party obviously has no problem with its party secretary’s role in anti-vaccine-mandate truck convoy protest

The Medicine Hat woman who is the public face of the GoFundMe campaign that has now theoretically raised more than $5 million to support the “Freedom Convoy 2022” motorcade protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates remains a senior officer of the separatist-leaning Maverick Party.
The Maverick Party website identifies Tamara Lich as secretary of the party’s “Western Canadian Governing Council,” and even quoted her in a news release Monday defending her fund-raising efforts.
“When asked to comment on the intent of the Convoy, Tamara Lich, one of the organizers said, ‘This (convoy) is not about vax or anti-vax or covid,’” said the press release from the party previously known as Wexit Canada. “‘It is about restoring Canada’s rights and freedoms.’”
The news release didn’t mention she’s also a party official.
However, it does state that the “Maverick Party is not directly involved in the ‘Freedom Convoy,’ although some Maverick members and supporters have chosen to support the convoy.”
“People with close ties to the Liberal Party have attacked the Maverick Party as being, ‘white supremist, separatists,’” the Maverick press release charged defensively. “We condemn all level of racism and extremism. Maverick Party is proud of our open and inclusive platform.”
The news release also claimed the party takes no position on COVID-19 vaccines, “but does support freedom-of-choice and a citizen’s right to decide what they do with their own bodies.”
Leah Murray, listed on the news release as the party’s public affairs contact, said in an email that “Maverick Party has absolutely no association with the convoy.” She noted that the party also has no connection with the convoy protest’s GoFundMe appeal or any funds it raises.
In a comment on this blog in response to last Saturday’s post on the “Freedom Convoy” protest, Maverick Party Interim Leader Jay Hill complained that stories and commentary about the fund-raiser were “not only … an inaccurate and unjustified smear against Ms. Lich, but an attempt to frighten people away from consideration of the Maverick Party.”
Mr. Hill, former Conservative Party of Canada MP for Prince George-Peace River, accused this blog and a trade publication news story it quoted of suggesting Ms. Lich holds extremist views “simply because she donates some of her time to raising public awareness through a peaceful protest.”
Notwithstanding the party news release’s claim Liberals have unfairly labelled it a separatist organization, Mr. Hill said in his comment on this blog that “Maverick is the only party willing to take strong positions to truly represent what’s best for the West. Yes, even daring to talk about western independence!”
Despite the party’s portrayal of the convoy protests as moderate and compatible with its policies, past social media statements by supporters are coming to light that suggest the protest harbours people with troubling associations with extreme identity politics.
For example, the Canadian Anti-Hate Network tweeted yesterday that the B.J. Ditcher whose name now appears as an organizer on the truck protest GoFundMe page alongside Ms. Lich is the same person identified in an August 2019 Toronto Star story about a People’s Party of Canada activist who claimed in offensive language at that party’s first national convention that “political Islam” had infiltrated both the federal Liberal and Conservative parties.
Global News yesterday reported that some right-wing activists hope to use the truck protest to duplicate the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington D.C.
Others involved in the convoy appear to think they can overthrow the government of Canada by talking to the Governor General – a notion that will sound familiar to Albertans who experienced some of the opposition to premier Rachel Notley’s NDP government in 2016.
Mr. Hill did not respond directly to queries arising from his comments on this blog. Instead, Ms. Murray emailed a copy of the new release.
So Mr. Hill presumably chose not to indicate if he shared the view of the protest organizers, as stated on their crowd-funding page, that Canadians “are being mistreated and denied fundamental necessities to survive” by vaccine mandates.
Nor did he respond to a request to comment on the statement by the president of the Canadian Trucking Alliance that “disrupting the motoring public on highways and commerce at the border” is “not acceptable.”
Meanwhile, organizers who hope to get access to the large amount of cash they’ve been raising through the GoFundMe crowd-funding platform may have to wait.
The Canadian Press reported yesterday that while GoFundMe continues to allow donations to be made to Ms. Lich’s fund-raiser, it has frozen access to the funds.
“We require that fundraisers be transparent about the flow of funds and have a clear plan for how those funds will be spent,” a spokeswoman for the crowd-funding platform told CP’s reporter. “In this case, we are in touch with the organizer to verify that information.”
“Funds will be safely held until the organizer is able to provide the documentation to our team about how funds will be properly distributed,” Rachel Hollis said.
The convoy – variously described as having a few dozen to more than 100,000 trucks – is somewhere out there in the winter murk motoring toward Ottawa, where it is expected to arrive on the weekend. Police in Regina, which the convoy passed yesterday, said there were about 1,200 vehicles of various sizes in the group.
IMPORTANT NOTE: I decided with the last story on this topic to post almost all comments without editing as a sort of teaching moment for my regular readers on the quality of discourse I experience regularly from certain portions of the political spectrum in Alberta. Commenters should take note that normal rules are back in effect and comments containing profanity will be edited or deleted depending on their degree of offensiveness and contribution to the conversation. DJC
Anonymous
If it walks like a duck, and quacks like a duck, then it most likely is a duck. Nothing more needs to be said.
Dave
So if I understand all this correctly the Mavericks are not racists or extremists, but just seem comfortable hanging out with them a lot in their spare time. How reassuring.
Also, they say they have no position on vaccines, but isn’t opposing mandatory vaccinations, which I believe is the crux of the protesting truckers position, taking a position?
At least the protesting truckers are clearer in their positions. The Mavericks seem to be talking like politicians here, somehow trying to straddle both sides of things, but not convincingly.
They may not be mainstream, but they sure seem to have figured out duplicitous communication already.
Just Me
So what do the CONs do with this convoy?
The last one, the so-called “Yellow Vests” protests, inspired by similar protests in France at that time, proved to be more than a problem for the support CON leader, Andrew Scheer. That protest was loaded with calls for violence against PMJT, as well as the usual conspiracy nonsense. But Scheer got to blow a truck’s horn, so maybe it was worth it.
Erin O’Toole, originally, sought to keep his distance from this crazy, but it looks like some of his MPs have pushed him into supporting it, mock lynchings of Trudeau in effigy and all. Much of the claims about this convoy, including the wild estimates of anywhere from 50K to 100K participants are turning this into an especially interesting circus. That and the posted claims that the last useless federal election was stolen by the Liberals (according to Qanon) have left O’Toole with little choice but to join in and save his foundering leadership.
The sideshow of the near-bursting GoFundme to support this protest is pushing deeper into the multi-million dollar range as left the crowdfunding service asking questions about what is really going on. Tamara Lich’s involvement in the Maverick, PPC, and Wexit parties has proven herself to be quite the organizer, which concerns GoFundme, as they have made clear that their service is not to be used for political fundraising. So, they locked the funds pending more information from Lich. Seems she has presented the convenient situation of not having a plan for this treasure chest of donations, which caused a stern rebuke from GoFundme. Seems now the monies are SUPPOSED to be distributed to a bulk fuel supplier and a veterans’ charity. At least now there’s the hope that the funds will not disappear like with the Yellow Vests, but the convoy organizers are asking for e-transfers now, in the event that GoFundme decides this is too dangerous of a fundraiser to have on their platform.
It was with great amusement that I watched Melissa Lantsman squirm on her Twitter feed. After the posting of her ill-thought-out, ill-timed, and just plain ill tweet about non-existent empty shelves in Canadian supermarkets, the head offices of Walmart, Safeway, Loblaw’s, and others shot back that the empty shelves (in any) were the result of staffing shortages because of the Omicron variant. I guess Lantsman was hoping that the CON Twitter mob would save her, but to no avail, as her feed was swarmed by those who noticed she was caught in a pile of stupid. At least Candice Bergen’s support for the convoy didn’t get attacked … oh, wait. There’s that pic of her wearing a #MAGA trucker’s hat again. The Internets really do suck, huh?
B
So there’s some right wing nuts involved. Must mean the whole convoy is evil. Kinda like how LEFT WING EXTREMISTS have infiltrated the pro vax message (by saying the vaccines are 100% safe and pushing to JAIL the unvaxxed). Lets not judge something by the position of its fringier members. Because lunatics will ALWAYS hijack great things. On a side note, the left seems to LOVE peaceful protest when its their own cause, but cant help themselves from smearing someones elses cause, JUST LIKE CONSERVATIVES. … [THIS COMMENT HAS BEEN EDITED TO MEET COMMUNITY STANDARDS. MY COMMUNITY STANDARDS. DJC]
B
Hey Dave if your opinions are triggering and dividing people so much, maybe that makes you ne better than the guy who called my unvaxxed-for-medical-reasons-wife a racist. Good job making sure half this province hates the other half. Youre really doing a bang up job. Do you even TALK to regular people, or ask them questions? Because it seems to me you like your echo chamber. For the record, im fully vaxxed … [THIS COMMENT HAS BEEN EDITED – DJC]
Political Ranger
Thanks for the filter David.
I’m sorry that you are exposed to it and I salute you for your courage and forbearance.
I am not willing to tolerate too much of that nonsense in my morning read. I know it exists, and I believe it’s much more prevalent in Alberta than elsewhere in Canada. I deal with it daily in my work and just out and about in public. It feels very much like rowing a small boat through an endless sea of icebergs; you know there is a lot more out there than what is seen and at any moment what appears as a small piece of floating ice might very well adjust buoyancy and roll, rising the mountain underneath and come down on you.
These people are the worst among us. They are a pox and a stain on society. I don’t know what to do about them but I for one, am not willing to consider any aspect of their continued existence.
Cool Xenu
They say: ‘It is about restoring Canada’s rights and freedoms.’
It’s painfully clear this is really about the grift. Follow the money.
Carlos
It is sad to see the state of affairs of our democracy that seems to deteriorate daily.
All these fringe groups want is to be able to get hold on power and implement their versions of democratic governments which include freedom for the party and their leaders and total lack of respect and freedom for the serfs which of course include most of us. This idea of repeating the January 6th event in Canada is just a clear example of what they actually have in mind under the excuse of their freedom of choice.
Abs
I guess the Maverick Party doesn’t want us to believe they have anything to do with this truck convoy, despite all appearances to the contrary. Are they are aware that fundraising for a federal political party from unnamed entities and individuals outside the country will land them in trouble with Elections Canada? Elections Canada does not take kindly to dark money. The millions of dollars in the GoFun**Me account are the sole property of Ms. Lich, the instant millionaire, in theory anyways. GoFu**Me might have some explaining of its own to do if they decide to release this money. Ms. Lich’s Canadian bank will surely flag multiple transfers of $10,000 and up as suspicious to federal authorities, just as they would a single transfer of millions.
As for the truck convoy, I’ve seen a lot of pickup trucks and fewer tractor trailer units. Since food is not delivered from warehouses in pickup trucks, I wonder if these “truckers” realize their hollow threats to cut off Canada’s food supply are meaningless.
Both the mission and the message have devolved considerably since the weekend. It’s not January 6, but this is a bunch of friendly sausage makers heading to the capital for a brouhaha. There’s talk of circling the wagons and cutting off Ottawa. I am the only one who thinks Ottawa has other plans in store for them? There was talk of breaking down walls (of Jericho?) by the “freedom truckers” on the news today. They’re on a mission from God, if we are to believe an illustration posted yesterday by Drew Barnes on Twitter. Trucks parting the Red Sea? We’ll see how that goes. At the end of the day, this piece of art could end up on a truck stop wall, down the hallway to the showers, with the headlights illuminated.
Bob Raynard
Meanwhile, Tamara Lich seems to be learning the same lesson that Andrew Scheer, Erin O’Toole and Jason Kenney had to learn the hard way – namely the folly of courting the nut job demographic, then being associated with their actions when they become embarrassing.
Could a court order the $5 million be used to start mitigating any damage done by the extremists the convoy inspires?
https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/organizer-extremists-convoy-no-violence-1.6327650
Phlogiston
Well, isn’t this the very playbook that extremist groups use to indoctrinate and bring people on to their side? First, they find a divisive issue that is initially not political in nature (such as vaccines) and then leverage that discontent to radicalize the people who share the same views, such as vaccine hesitancy, and capture the agenda.
There has been much discussion of this phenomenon in many places. Here is one Canadian example that attempts to provide some clarity and explanation around it: https://theconversation.com/the-anti-vax-movement-is-being-radicalized-by-far-right-political-extremism-166396.
In any event, Jay Hill and Tamara Lich can deny all they like that their motives are not political and that the protests are “moderate”. The fact remains that something more sinister is going on under the surface, propelled by the cynical and manipulative exploitation of the socially irresponsible and dangerous algorithms used by social media platforms to take people down into the sulphureous rabbit holes of hate and division.
tom in ontario
“Commenters should take note that normal rules are back in effect…”
Who can blame the blogger? If it’s any consolation, a pundit once said, “Someday there will be licences for mentally retarded orangutangs.”