A New Year’s message from the author: Please consider signing up for my weekly email roundup of posts

As regular readers of AlbertaPolitics.ca know, there are a lot of posts on this blog, generally divided into three general topic areas: Alberta politics, Canadian politics, and geopolitics.

It’s my blog, and I always said that I’d write about topics that interested me, and I wouldn’t necessarily write about topics on which other people are passionate.

So while I focus on commentary about what’s going on in Alberta politics, there are some stories I try to cover just because almost no one else does – hence my occasional forays into, for example, news about the Canadian labour movement, goings on at Athabasca University, and the marketing of agricultural products.

I generally try to write a traditional newspaper column, as befits my background as a former newspaper journo of many years experience. That, too, leads to generating a lot of copy.

As a result, sometimes readers apologize and say they just can’t keep up. I get it, there’s lots of competition for readers’ eyes out there, a lot of it pushed by big media companies from browser home pages. And not every story you see on a blog like this is going to be of interest to every reader.

So if you don’t read every post that appears here, you’re forgiven.

A significant group of readers likes and agrees with my take on Alberta politics, but strongly disagrees with some of the things I have to say about geopolitical issues. “I really wish you’d stop writing about Russia,” one loyal reader said a few years ago.

On the other hand, I have a few readers who follow the occasional geopolitical pieces and eschew everything else. So there you go.

With readers in mind, then, AlbertaPolitics.ca is introducing a free weekly email summary of articles that have appeared over the previous week.

Not immediately, but over time, it’s my intention to include some exclusive content in this newsletter that will not appear in the pages of the blog.

My main goal now is to help readers index what they want to read here, and – if they visit the blog via social media links or the home page – to catch up on posts of interest to them that they may have missed.

Of course, like everyone else on the Internet, I also hope to make some money from it.

It is my enduring commitment never to put a paywall in front of my writing, or to charge anyone who wants to read my thoughts for the privilege.

So the only option is advertising. With enough subscribers, the email newsletter may provide some new opportunities to place advertisements, and it may drive more readers to stories that the bulk of my current readers aren’t enthusiastic about but I still want to write because they interest me.

So let me encourage you to sign up for the newsletter – in the hopes it will help you and help me.

Get the latest from Alberta Politics Join our mailing list to receive the latest updates from Alberta Politics. SUBSCRIBE! You have Successfully Subscribed!

As is required by law, there will be an unsubscribe button, so if you find it’s not doing anything for you, you can dump it.

David J. Climenhaga

Proprietor and sole staffer

AlbertaPolitics.ca