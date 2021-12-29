No plan? Expectation of mass Omicron infection, reduced access to PCR tests, dominate Alberta COVID-19 update

Reading between the lines of remarks by Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Chief Medical Officer of Health Deena Hinshaw at yesterday’s COVID-19 briefing, it seems evident they have reached a point where they no longer have a plan for the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

The disturbing thing about that, of course, is that no plan is a plan of sorts.

That is, it is the sort of plan generally associated with the high-risk quest for herd immunity that has always appealed to the United Conservative Party’s COVID denialist base.

Dr. Hinshaw advised Albertans to assume they’ll encounter someone with the highly contagious Omicron variant of the COVID virus if they venture anywhere in public.

The Government of Alberta’s website counsels Albertans who experience even mild symptoms such as a stuffy nose to stay at home and limit contact with others until the symptoms are gone. “Testing is recommended.”

Indeed, at yesterday’s news conference in response to a reporter’s question, Mr. Kenney himself noted that, “as Dr. Hinshaw said at the beginning of this, for people to assume that if they have cold-like symptoms, that they are likely positive with the Omicron variant.”

But as Stephen Duckett – once the CEO of Alberta Health Services and nowadays back in Australia as a respected commentator on health care issues – tweeted last night: “‘We’re all going to get COVID,’ is not an excuse to abandon preventive policies. With precautions, the incidence will take place over longer time period, which reduces likelihood that health services will be overwhelmed.” (Note: I have added some punctuation to Dr. Duckett’s tweet for clarity’s sake.)

Mr. Kenney, for his part, appeared tired and pale and sounded congested – but he was on the job nevertheless.

This provoked a lot of predictable social media commentary about what his health condition might be – with some fairly obvious diagnoses and suggestions for appropriate follow-up.

Some comments were angry and some, like the highly visual effort of an anonymously run account called Alberta RN War Room, where angry and hilarious. As the RN War Room suggested, the premier probably should have been in isolation.

This caused enough of a kerfuffle for the Premier’s Office to respond, telling CTV journalist Dawn Walton that Mr. Kenney was feeling “a bit congested” and had a negative rapid test before the news conference, so didn’t need to isolate.

Well, it’s a relief the premier had a test, anyway. Nevertheless, it is probably just as well that he was bloviating from Calgary as the chief medical officer of health provided her commentary from Edmonton.

It is astonishing to a casual observer how much both Mr. Kenney and Dr. Hinshaw can say and yet communicate so little.

Which brings us to the matter of the Kenney Government’s apparent decision to scale back Albertans’ access to the more accurate PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests.

Mr. Kenney responded snippily when when Lisa Johnson of the Edmonton Journal observed that scaling back the tests was “a political decision,” asking Mr. Kenney, “can you scale that testing back up?”

“First of all, it was not a political decision,” Mr. Kenney said. “We have been a leader in Canada in the volume of our PCR testing since the beginning of COVID-19 … but there’s still a limit.

“We can push it, to maybe 18,000 tests a day,” he went on. “Even at that, running full out, at full maximum capacity, running our staff ragged, working around the clock, massive overtime for a workforce in our labs that has already been under enormous pressure doing that, we still would not be able to nearly keep up with the volume of testing demand that would be imposed by widespread Omicron transmission.”

“This has absolutely nothing to do with cheaping out on testing,” he insisted.

It is worth noting that a little earlier yesterday, University of Alberta economist Andrew Leach, a frequent critic of the government, tweeted that “our highest daily test numbers last week were approximately 50% of the peak daily testing rates we were hitting one year ago.

“If we have testing capacity issues, it’s because the government has reduced capacity, not because we’re testing more people than ever,” he concluded.

And that, it’s fair to say, was a political decision, as was the government’s choice not to build and maintain sufficient contract-tracing capacity.

In a statement issued via Twitter yesterday afternoon, Alberta Teachers Association President Jason Schilling called on Education Minister Adriana LaGrange to ensure that students, teachers, staff and families are safe when schools reopen in the New Year.

“School communities expect that the mediocre measures that failed in Alberta’s fourth wave will be strengthened for the return to school next week,” Mr. Schilling said. “Omicron is highly contagious and we are likely to see a substantial number of people that will become sick and need to isolate. The minister needs to pay attention.”