Marking the 15th year of AlbertaPolitics.ca, which begins today, here’s a list the Top Ten UCP Scandals of 2021

With less than 48 hours to go until Christmas Day, I predicted on Dec. 23 that the UCP’s Edmonton pandemic party at the Parlour Restaurant two and a half hours after Premier Jason Kenney instructed Albertans to cut their social contacts in half to slow the spread of the Omicron variant would be his party’s last political scandal of 2021.
Never mind the seemingly accelerating rate of outrageous behaviour under the leadership of his disunited United Conservative Party, it just didn’t seem like a particularly bold prediction to reckon Parlourgate would be the last scandal worthy of the name given the proximity of the last day of 2021.
Silly me.
Since then, Mr. Kenney has been caught blurting out his now notorious “bat soup” slur about the origins of the pandemic, widely condemned as anti-Asian racism. Notwithstanding the lame “science” defence offered by the premier’s communications director, this one has already made the grade as a scandal.
In addition, Mr. Kenney’s government ordered Alberta Health Services to end its sensible policy of not allowing unvaccinated employees to be put on unpaid leave. This should be a scandal if it isn’t.
The premier also published a tone-deaf panegyric about far-right journalist Ted Byfield and the man’s divisive and offensive screeds after his death on the 23rd, then took his time publishing a lukewarm tweet acknowledging the death on Boxing Day of Bishop Desmond Tutu, the South African Apartheid foe and Nobel Peace Prize winner. Arguably this doesn’t quite make the cut for scandalous behaviour in the 21st Century, but it’s close.
As for Mr. Kenney’s tweet advising his supporters to listen to typically unhinged remarks by Donald Trump, in which the former U.S. president takes personal credit for the swift development of vaccines against COVID, that barely raises eyebrows in the current frenetic state of politics here in Wild Rose Country.
But as AlbertaPolitics.ca commences its 15th year of publication today, there’s still a week to go for Mr. Kenney to blunder into new scandals.
It just goes to show that you can never go wrong predicting more daily outrages by Mr. Kenney and his gang.
Over the past year, it’s been almost impossible to keep track of them all – even if a blogger tries to restrict himself to scandals worthy of the name, as opposed to the kind of stuff Mr. Kenney and company used to portray as scandalous about the previous government.
Dredging up a photo of a youthful MLA posing tastelessly for the cover of a punk rock poster, for example, hardly seems like the stuff of scandal any more, does it? By comparison to recent UCP scandals, it’s positively quaint!
And so, to mark the 14th anniversary today of AlbertaPolitics.ca, I have decided to mention only the Top Ten UCP Scandals of 2021, presented in reverse order, as is the tradition.
The Top Ten UCP Scandals of 2021
10. AIMCo Follies – Not only did the Alberta government’s pension management Crown corporation lose $2.1 billion gambling on market volatility, but it’s grabbing the retirement savings of Alberta’s teachers, nurses and other public employees while the premier schemes to hijack all Albertans’ Canada Pension Plan savings for its use.
9. Animal House on the Prairie – That is, the former minister of agriculture’s office, where day drinking, sexual harassment, and generally disreputable behaviour were all routine once the doors were locked and a cry of “shields up” uttered. Were it not for a wrongful dismissal suit by a political staffer who objected to harassment of her colleague, we might never have known a thing.
8. Mountaintop Removal – The government’s scheme to sell off huge swaths of the southern Alberta foothills for a pittance to Australian coal-mining companies to build giant open-pit mines and pollute rivers all the way to the Hudson Bay is this low on the list only because a huge uproar has temporarily stopped it. Count on it to be back again in 2022.
7. Sky Palace Patio Party – When Mr. Kenney was busted by a mystery photographer with a long lens breaking his own pandemic rules with a group of UCP cabinet heavyweights and advisors during a boozy rooftop dinner at the notorious Sky Palace in Edmonton, a huge uproar ensued. Does anyone even remember now?
6. The Alberta (Non) Inquiry – Conceived as a way to harass foes of oilsands development into silence, the “Public Inquiry into Anti-Alberta Energy Campaigns” soon descended into farce. Delayed multiple times, it cost $3.5 million, never met in public, and ultimately delivered no evidence of wrongdoing. It may have cost less than the War Room, but it looked sillier.
5. Alohagate – The first scandal of 2021 if you go by the calendar, Alohagate, also known as Hawaiigate, saw at least eight UCP MLAs and staffers caught taking mid-pandemic holidays in the sun while the rest of us were instructed to hunker down at home and avoid COVID. The public, even die-hard UCP supporters, was outraged. That didn’t seem to influence UCP behaviour much, though.
4. Home Alone – When the fourth wave of COVID hit Alberta, Premier Kenney got going. To this day, no one knows where. The prevailing theory is that he was enjoying more vitamin showers in Europe. Wherever he went, though, no one was left in charge, and for 23 days Albertans were on their own at home as the pandemic raged and the ship of state drifted.
3. Curriculum Catastrophe – Premier Kenney thinks students are being “hard-wired with collectivist ideas” by a school system run by liberals. His solution is the worst curriculum imaginable, panned by teachers, reviled by curriculum experts, and mocked internationally as age-inappropriate, outdated, Eurocentric, jargon-riddled, inaccurate, unconcerned with developing critical thinking skills, and rife with plagiarism.
2. Here Today, Gone Forever – Mr. Kenney forked over $1.3 billion of our money to TC Energy Corp. to complete the KXL Pipeline once Donald Trump won the 2020 U.S. election. It was a terrible bet. Literally the first thing President Joe Biden did once he was sworn into office in January was pull the plug on the project. Our money disappeared into thin air that instant – possibly with a few billion more in loan guarantees – never to be seen again.
And the No. 1 UCP scandal of 2021 is …
1. The Best Summer Ever! – Despite warnings not to do it from just about everyone except the UCP’s informal anti-vaccine caucus and the party’s anti-vaxxer base, Mr. Kenney declared the province Open for Summer on June 18 and promised us the Best Summer Ever. We all know how that turned out.
Readers, of course, may disagree with this list, either its order or its contents. They are, of course, welcome to submit their own.
Abs
Ah, heck. With so much time left in office before May 2023, bigger and more scandalous scandals are yet to come.
So let’s talk about sandals, or hotel slippers, as the case may be. Aside from the obvious need for a pedicure, our premier’s left ankle and foot seem to be purple. I can’t be sure, because I am not a doctor, not do I play one on TV. However, my lack of expertise does not prevent me from suggesting compression hosiery for daily wear. You’re welcome. This one is gratis.
Abs
Congratulations on this anniversary, and many more!
Just Me
Wow. The next election is in 2023 — what other shenanigans can Kenney and the United Clown Party come up with before then?
It’s not so much that this is garden variety incompetence that is driving this crusade of stupidity. It’s more like the UCP are trying to make a live-action version of South Party, complete with Kenney (Cartman) yelling at everyone to “Respect My Authoritah!”
Now that Brian Jean is surely getting annoyed that he has not received his nomination signature only means that the nonsense will go on even longer. Image Kenney becoming so obsessed over protecting his leadership from Jean, he decides to do nothing that has anything to do with being a premier? (Oh wait…)
I suspect that Kenney is trying to find something to pin on Jean that will damage him enough to deny him the nomination. An act so scandalous, so egregious it will mean Kenney will have to step in and protect the office of MLA. But if nothing is found, Kenney will just cite “Westminister Rules” and declare no enemies of this premier will darken his right to the Sky Palace.
It will only get worse before it becomes a complete disaster.
Ian Robertson
I think bill 81 deserved to be on the list as one of the most anti-democratic pieces of legislation ever passed by any provincial government in Canada.
David Climenhaga
Ian: I gave some thought to including that and rejected it for a couple of reasons, one of them I admit because it has gained no public traction, a self-imposed rule I may have applied inconsistently. In addition, though, it seems to me that it has been legislated normally without the shenanigans normally associated with the UCP and therefore, while outrageous and almost certainly not constitutional, it is not scandalous. Governments do have the right to pass and enact ideological legislation, even if it is bad for the country or province. It will be a scandal if they casually use the Notwithstanding Clause, as conservative governments are increasingly doing as they attempt to marginalize the Charter, to keep its most offensive features once the courts have ruled it to be unconstitutional. DJC
Stephen Clarke
Congratulations! Your blog is great, humorous and to the point holding truth to power: great investigative journalism. Largely because of you I’m informed about Alberta: if you have any blogs for BC you’d like to recommend I’d be delighted.
Rocky
Plus $1.6 billion in accounting errors.
Derek
Happy anniversary. Thanks for all your articles.
Jeff
lungta
HI dave
re:#8 and ” low on the list only because a huge uproar has temporarily stopped it”
I read this from
https://susanonthesoapbox.com/2021/11/21/jason-kenneys-last-agm/
“They also rejected a moratorium on new coal exploration and development on the eastern slopes of the Rockies.”
which i read to mean that it is back on again … the exploration … rejecting the existing moratorium
I have spent some time chasing what they resolved at UPC CONVENTION
the total list
but it seems to be hidden to a non-believer by a $999 paywall
https://www.unitedconservative.ca/petitions/agm-2021-observer-pass/
Was it true only kenney could present resolutions?
If these last two facts are true; one man rule and by approved decree
and hidden from the general population
then alberta has a real creep show for a government beyond our imaginations.
Now i want the complete scandal edition … all 103 listings.
David Climenhaga
Lungta: The confusion is between government policy (unclear, but in temporary abeyance) and party policy (essentially meaningless, except as an indicator of possible government intentions). DJC
Carlos
Congratulations and thank you for such great work you do with this blog.
tom
Not to say I told you so, Dave, but just to quote a comment I made re: an earlier post (Dec. 23): “Ten days is a long time in Jason Kenney’s Alberta, Dave. Happy Holidays!” Make that four days now.
Roger
Congratulations on the great reporting you do. Telling truth to power is becoming a rare thing. Keep it up!