Happy New Year! COVID, Conservatives and Kenney end 2021 on an ominous note

It would be an exaggeration to say 2021 is ending on an apocalyptic note in Alberta, or even a chaotic one, but it feels ominously as if the boat we’re in is drifting toward the falls with no one looking for the paddle.

If our United Conservative Government had plans for dealing with the next stage of the pandemic or the party’s fundamental political problem – what to do about Premier Jason Kenney – it doesn’t seem to have any now.

Despite Omicron’s virulence, Alberta opts to ‘balance’ safety and business needs

After meeting yesterday, Mr. Kenney’s awkwardly named COVID Cabinet Committee appears to have decided to step away from more basic public health principles as the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus rips through the province.

At a news conference this morning – rescheduled twice, first from yesterday afternoon, then from later today when more up-to-date infection information might have been available – Health Minister Jason Copping said the government is reducing from 10 days to five the isolation period for people with two or more doses of vaccine who nevertheless contract COVID-19.

This is in line with a controversial recommendation of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Unvaccinated people with symptoms are still expected to isolate for 10 days, Mr. Copping said.

But the health minister added that “we’re providing additional flexibility” by allowing employers whose services could be disrupted for more than 24 hours to call back essential employees with symptoms or positive tests after fewer than five days of isolation if they wear masks and obey protocols.

The aim, he said, is “balancing safety and the need for businesses and communities to function.”

This is hardly reassuring. Nor is the fact that while continuing to ask Albertans to cut their planned New Year’s Eve contacts by half, restaurants and bars will remain open next week and team sports activities will be permitted to continue.

True to UCP form, Mr. Copping and Chief Medical Officer of Health Deena Hinshaw, who was also at the 10:30 a.m. news conference, urged Albertans to exercise personal responsibility tonight. “Please keep doing your part,” Mr. Copping said. “Continue to please try and cut your contacts with others by at least 50 per cent.”

Mr. Kenney, perhaps unsurprisingly, did not attend the morning newser.

Shortly after the news conference, NDP Health Critic David Shepherd responded with a statement that “Albertans still have no plan from the UCP Government to get through the fifth wave of COVID-19.”

“We know the UCP Cabinet met for hours yesterday and all they came up with was delaying the reopening of schools because they have no plan to keep them safe and reduce isolation times,” he added. “That is pathetic.”

LaGrange says classes won’t reopen till Jan. 10

Speaking of schools, Education Minister Adriana LaGrange announced yesterday that the government is putting off the return to classes in Alberta schools until Jan. 10.

This got mixed reviews – anxious relief combined with worry among parents about what to do with the kids for another five work days at home.

“This pause will give teachers, school administrators and school authorities more time to plan for students to return safely to learning,” Ms. LaGrange said – an admission the government hadn’t yet tried to figure out how to safely manage schools reopening.

But it’s all Omicron’s fault, the minister implied – an excuse with just enough truth to make it dangerous.

Yesterday’s news release also suggested the government chose this course because other provinces are doing the same thing – an interesting approach for a province that likes to insist it’s a distinct society that should set its own course in all matters.

There will be some rapid COVID tests handed out to teachers and students, and better-quality masks, as supplies permit; diploma examinations will be cancelled. But Ms. LaGrange’s statement also showed nothing has really been decided – she’ll get back to us later about whether schools will be returning to online learning or meeting in person, she said.

“No one wants to see schools remain closed, but the government has done nothing to keep them safe despite having weeks of warnings about the surge of Omicron cases,” responded NDP Education Critic Sarah Hoffman yesterday. “This is a pattern with the UCP.”

AHS, Dr. Hinshaw appear to give up the fight

Meanwhile, with Wednesday’s record of 2,775 new COVID cases in the province shattered by yesterday’s estimated 4,000 cases, it starts to sound as if Dr. Hinshaw and Alberta Health Services are throwing up their hands and surrendering.

The Calgary Herald’s Bill Kaufmann, quoting an unnamed AHS source, reported yesterday that health care authorities are doing nothing to control a COVID outbreak that has hit more than 200 employees at the Chateau Lake Louise in Banff National Park, about a third of the famous hotel’s staff.

“It’s moving to endemic status so there won’t be any focus on COVID, it’s like the open for summer business,” Mr. Kaufmann quoted his anonymous source saying, referring to Premier Kenney’s disastrous announcement last June that the Best Summer Ever was upon us.

“We’re just dropping the ball.”

And despite the reassuring tone of this morning’s news conference, behind the scenes AHS is aid to be once again to be preparing for the need to implement triage protocols if hospitals are overwhelmed by Omicron-infected patients.

What do you do with a problem like the premier?

Which brings us to the UCP’s principal political problem of 2022: what to do about Mr. Kenney himself.

The premier is deeply unpopular, politically wounded, and likely to drag the UCP down with him if he remains at the party’s helm.

I have only one prediction about Mr. Kenney’s next moves in 2022: There will be no sign he intends to do anything but hang onto power until we suddenly learn he doesn’t intend to hang onto power.

That is to say, a day will likely come sometime in 2022 that is judged auspicious for the party and Mr. Kenney will suddenly announce his work is done and he’s moving on to a new stage of his life.

Perhaps something will take him back to Ottawa. It’s hard to imagine what he would do here.

In such a scenario, Mr. Kenney will be praised extravagantly for uniting the right, a new leader will be swiftly chosen, and an extended unofficial election campaign will begin immediately. His name will not be mentioned again by a UCP candidate.

The trick, of course, will be to pick a candidate who can hold together the two deeply divided sides of the UCP – one loyal to the premier, the other disaffected with him; urban and rural; COVID concerned and COVID skeptical.

This will require a better political healer than Brian Jean, the ambitious former Wildrose Party leader and UCP candidate in the still-unscheduled Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche by-election, methinks.

But it’s hard to imagine Mr. Kenney could lead the UCP to the polls again and win. As even Postmedia political columnist Don Braid, no foe of the government, said last night: “For many Albertans, this premier has long since disqualified himself from any claim on a second term.”

So, if Mr. Kenney hangs on regardless, chances are good that will be the end of Alberta’s united Conservatives, even as an Opposition party. And they know it. So something is bound to give.

All this and COVID too! Happy New Year to all!