Brian Jean says he’s won UCP nomination vote for Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche by-election

So far we only have Brian Jean’s word for it, but the former Wildrose Party leader and Jason Kenney’s principal rival in the 2017 race to lead the United Conservative Party in 2017, says he has won the UCP nomination contest for the Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche by-election.

In a statement published on Facebook early this evening, Mr. Jean said UCP members in the riding “have given me a mandate to push for renewal of the UCP and I expect that soon my constituents will give me a mandate get Alberta back on track.”

By which he means, presumably, that he expects to win the upcoming by-election for the UCP, wrest the party from Premier Kenney’s hands, and beat the NDP in a general election.

“We got a very good result, Mr. Jean said in his Facebook post, “and now I will travel the province trying to get the UCP enthusiasm in every part of the province up to the same level as Fort McMurray.

“I will also travel my riding campaigning against the NDP who don’t have the right solutions for Alberta,” he said.

The scion of a well-known Fort McMurray business family, Mr. Jean may have enjoyed an advantage with local Conservatives in the northern Alberta oil sands servicing centre. The former MP and MLA campaigned openly on his desire to replace Alberta’s embattled and unpopular premier as the leader of the UCP – and said that if he didn’t win the nomination he would run as an Independent.

Mr. Kenney clearly backed local businessman and PhD economist Joshua Gogo in the nomination contest.

There appears to have been no official statement at this hour from the UCP that Mr. Jean has won. However, the candidate for the NDP Opposition issued a news release just after 7 p.m. congratulating the candidate.

“I want to congratulate Brian Jean on being nominated as the United Conservative Party candidate in the coming Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche by-election,” said NDP candidate Ariana Mancini.

However, Ms. Mancini went on, “Mr. Jean has made it clear, even this evening, that he is running because of his rivalry with Jason Kenney. I am running for the people of Fort McMurray and Lac La Biche.

“UCP MLAs haven’t delivered for our region,” she said. “I am focused on job creation, improving public healthcare, protecting public education, protecting our community from flood and fire, and ensuring we have reliable EMS.”

Voting took place in the riding Saturday and yesterday. The final tally was 529 to 250 in Mr. Jean’s favour, or 68 per cent of the vote.

There’s more to come, without a doubt.