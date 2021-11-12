Brian Jean, the Bonnie Prince Charlie of the Alberta conservative movement, takes up residence in Jason Kenney’s head

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney insists his former leadership rival Brian Jean’s planned palace coup to snatch away the crown of the United Conservative Party isn’t about to distract him from his duty to restore Alberta’s swagger.
But despite tweeting his agreement Wednesday with a fatuous National Post article claiming “Alberta’s swagger is back,” Mr. Kenney is acting more like he’s letting the former Wildrose Party leader live inside his head.
In politics, it is a truth universally acknowledged that a vow not to be distracted is shorthand for another D-word: Desperation.
And the embattled premier was showing signs of desperation when he embarked upon a rambling discourse about Mr. Jean during last Tuesday’s beer hall news conference.
Asked by a reporter about his rival’s claim he left provincial politics on March 5, 2018, because Mr. Kenney didn’t talk to him for four months after winning the leadership race and clearly didn’t want him around, the premier had obviously been giving plenty of thought to how to answer such a question.
“That’s not accurate,” Mr. Kenney began. “I spoke to Brian the day after I was elected leader of the United Conservative Party in November of 2017 and invited him to consider any position that he might be interested in in the shadow cabinet or in the Legislature in the official Opposition. I said he was a critical member of the team, wanted him fully involved in a senior role, a front-bench role in the party and the caucus, and he said he wanted to think about it.
“He texted me,” Mr. Kenney went on, “I believe the next day, and said that he had decided he wanted to take a bit of time to step back, reflect on his future, and my reply was, ‘I respect that completely, as soon as you want to get reengaged there will be a position for you, and please let me know when you’d like to speak again.’
“I didn’t hear back from Brian until he called me a few months later to indicate that he was leaving his seat.”
In the same interview, Mr. Kenney claimed Mr. Jean is welcome to seek the UCP nomination in the upcoming but still unscheduled Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche by-election.
But since Mr. Jean, a well-known Fort Mac local, might well have what it takes to win there, it’s a safe bet Mr. Kenney would prefer to find a way to stop him.
It didn’t take long for former Conservative PM Stephen Harper’s one time campaign manager, Ken Boessenkool, a signatory with Mr. Harper to the notorious independantiste Firewall manifesto in 2001, to wonder aloud if Mr. Jean could ever come up to the ethical standard required to be a UCP candidate.
After all, Mr. Boessenkool suggested, Mr. Jean has violated UCP rules by criticizing Mr. Kenney. “One wonders what sort of defence a recently declared nomination contestant and aspiring leadership candidate … would make against the charge that his recent writings and 23 tweet threads violate the @Alberta_UCP Code of Conduct,” he mused Tuesday on Twitter.
Meanwhile, go figure, members of the UCP Caucus seem to be able to call for Mr. Kenney’s removal without consequences.
Mr. Boessenkool’s tweet immediately inflamed speculation Mr. Kenney would next try to find a way to get the Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche UCP constituency association to block Mr. Jean’s candidacy for the nomination.
Mr. Jean isn’t likely to put up with more Kamikaze campaign shenanigans without squawking, after all, so that speculation might be justified.
If he wins the nomination, though, and then wins the by-election, he might be in a position to force a leadership review and win the subsequent party vote. “I’m not going to get into numbers,” Mr. Jean told CTV News Wednesday, but “there’s a lot of support for me.”
So Mr. Kenney wouldn’t be Mr. Kenney if he didn’t have a Plan B to deal with that eventuality. And that would be Joshua Gogo of Fort McMurray, a local businessman with a PhD in economics who was appointed to the Automobile Insurance Rate Board by the UCP in 2020.
Dr. Gogo also serves on the board of a Fort McMurray evangelical Christian youth ministry. While he is often described in news coverage as an engineer, he doesn’t appear to be a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta, the profession’s regulatory body.
He is certainly adopting a Kenney-style campaign strategy. He has nothing to say, for example, about how he thinks the government should respond to COVID-19. Nor will he say if he’s been vaccinated – arguing “these types of issues are divisive.”
Justice Minister Kaycee Madu, who like Dr. Gogo hails from Nigeria, has been campaigning on his behalf. That wouldn’t happen without a nod from the premier.
Meanwhile, Wednesday night, Calgary Herald political columnist Don Braid reported Mr. Kenney’s allies were organizing another procedural counterattack on Mr. Jean at the UCP annual general meeting that starts on Nov. 19 in Calgary.
Their plan? To amend the party’s constitution to “sharply raise the bar for a quick leadership review.”
A vestigial trace of the UCP’s Wildrose origins in the party constitution allows just a quarter of its constituency associations to demand a leadership review. Mr. Kenney’s foes are nearing the required 22 constituency votes.
The motion to amend the constitution was brought by the Edmonton-Northwest Constituency Association president Dave Prisco, the party’s communications manager, said Mr. Braid, a well-connected political columnist who has signalled Mr. Kenney’s moves before.
It is absolutely in character for Premier Kenney to use a party employee to help change the rules to tie the hands of the Bonnie Prince Charlie of the Wild Rose Country conservative movement in the event he’s elected.
If he fails to win the UCP nomination, Mr. Jean could still run as an Independent and win the by-election. But he would be in a far weaker position to thwart Mr. Kenney’s apparent intention to hang on until it’s too late for party insiders to dislodge him.
Some former Wildrose MLAs might quit the UCP caucus to join Mr. Jean in such circumstances, but probably fewer than he imagines.
All this leaves the UCP’s problem with Rachel Notley’s Alberta NDP unresolved, of course. But from the premier’s perspective that’s a battle for another day.
Right now, to get there, Mr. Kenney must one way or another dispatch his conservative rival. And that’s why Mr. Jean has taken up residence in the premier’s head.
Dave
Yes, for Kenney it’s not so much Alberta is back, but Mr. Jean is and he wants … Kenney’s job amongst other things. Also, Jean has been fairly clear about he thinks of Kenney.
I suppose Kenney has to get busy as he only has a few months left to convince us, or at least a sizable number of his own party, that Alberta is possibly back and forget about the horrible mess he made over the last few years. So expect a non stop flurry of positive economic news stories, whether real or hype, and for Kenney to try not to mention the word COVID again if at all possible. So basically expect a repeat of the best summer ever type hype, except this time with an economic focus.
Kenney may not be that good at governing, but I also suspect he still has tricks up his sleeve when it comes to campaigning particularly when it involves using proxies.
tom
Jason Kenney has managed to get this far in life by being too clever by half, so he probably thinks he can pull this off too. I wonder what post facto procedural stunt he can concoct to overcome the deep dislike of himself that he’s inspired in Albertans?
Anne Wilson
Isn’t The UCP membership done with Kenney no matter what he does though? Albertans across the board are so upset with him, and they never liked him even at the start. They thought he could win with the strategy of putting together two different parties, and he did, but as we can see that means a spectacularly bad government. There needs to be a new word for how bad the UCP government is, and it’s not only on Kenney. They have no talent or experience and they’re mean.
I realize Jean is better liked than Kenney and that is a low bar.
Roger
David Climenhaga
His LinkedIn page says his Masters degree and PhD are from Carleton University. DJC
Has Ken Boessenkool ever appropriately acknowledged his inappropriate behaviours?
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/news/british-columbia/probe-into-boessenkool-affair-oddly-lacking-a-paper-trail/article4900224/
Phlogiston
It is a bit rich for Ken Bossenkool to wonder whether Brian Jean can meet the ethical standards required by the UCP. We are, after all, talking about party and caucus that put ideology and rank appeasement of their base ahead of the health and well-being of all Albertans. As just one example, their incompetent and ideologically driven response to the pandemic has resulted in needless suffering and death.
It seems to me that Kenney and his motely clown crew are in violation of the UCP code of conduct, which states that members shall “speak and act honestly, in good faith, with the best interests of the UCPA and the people of Alberta foremost in mind.”
Kenney certainly has not been forthright or honest, nor has he acted with the best interests of the people of Alberta foremost in mind. Furthermore, he has not, in the performance of his duties, exercised “the care, diligence, and skill that a reasonably prudent person would exercise in carrying out a public trust.”
He has consistently put his political survival ahead of all else, with the UCP coming in second and the people of Alberta coming in a distant third.
Mike J Danysh
When a Con talks about ethical behaviour, he means one thing, and one ONLY: complete, absolute and unquestioning loyalty to the Leader.
What’s significant now is that Jason the First, great and wise Leader of the Chosen (a.k.a. the United Conservative Party) is so unpopular, so hated and therefore so weak, he can’t punish the apostate within the Party of the Chosen.
I won’t say Brian Jean is the Antichrist, but you gotta wonder how many of Kenney’s Faithful are thinking it….
Abs
I’m not entirely sure there will be an election in 2023. Fear the reptilian grin of the Alberta Tyrantosaurus rex. It’s not a smile. It’s the thought of how delicious you will be when he eats you.
David Climenhaga
I agree, Binky. A delay of a year on this excuse or that is far from out of the question. DJC
A little bird
Kenney starting to look like a man fighting for his life, not his job.
Just Me
Brian Jean’s claim that Kenney didn’t speak to him for four months after the leadership contest is par for the course for Kenney. No doubt Kenney learned about the Irish practice of “ghosting” while spending many days and evenings down at the James Joyce Irish Pub. Who says Kenney isn’t into the immersion of other (drinking) cultures?
Kenney’s blowing off of Jean sounds a lot like his obsessive blowing off of Peter McKay. There has been many tales about how this legendary tiff got started. Whether it was on orders from Harpo because McKay’s leadership challenge, or if it was over McKay’s relationship with Belinda Stronach, who also challenged Harpo’s leadership, Kenney’s has an extremely prickly and toxic relationship with McKay. Story is Kenney refused to share a stage with McKay more than once. And there’s the whole matter of Erin O’Toole resisting the notion that McKay seek the CPC nomination in his old riding. O’Toole or Kenney’s work? Who can say?
In any case, I expect to see Kenney use all kinds of shenanigans and nonsense meant to thwart Jean’s leadership aspirations.
The fun is just getting started.
alkyl
More low, picayune drama emanting from the Alberta junior high school student council style political backwater.
“Mr. Kenney is acting more like he’s letting the former Wildrose Party leader live inside his head.”
The slow fade into irrelevance by Mr. Kenney will surely be rewarded by his corporate benefactors when the transition from ‘public’ life to ‘private’ life is fully realized. The political game being sold to the electorate is after all, only elaborate theatrics; where, the ‘events are characterized more by showmanship than by content.”, i.e. it is a clownish and clumsy blending of kayfabe and reality (Best Summer Ever!!!!).
It appears to be an emerging axiom in 21st century 1st world economies, that the more useless you are, as a human being, the more highly rewarded you will be, as long as you are a part of the ‘network’, or ‘family’ and as long as you can keep fooling the gullible.
Anonymous
It seems Albertans have learned nothing from supporting these pretend conservatives and Reformers, who aren’t like the true conservatives we had under Peter Lougheed. It’s likely they never will learn.
I.Wonder
