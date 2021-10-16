Set in Edmonton, Metis author Conor Kerr’s Avenue of Champions leads independent booksellers’ fiction bestseller list

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Avenue of Champions – Conor Kerr (Nightwood Editions) *

2. Cloud Cuckoo Land – Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

3. The Lincoln Highway – Amor Towles (Viking)

4. Five Little Indians – Michelle Good (Harper Perennial)

5. Fight Night – Miriam Toews (Knopf Canada)

6. Ender’s Game – Orson Scott Card (Tor Books)

7. Everything Affects Everyone – Shawna Lemay (Palimpsest Press) *

8. Bewilderment – Richard Powers (Random House Canada)

9. The Strangers – Katherena Vermette (Hamish Hamilton)

10. Crossroads – Jonathan Franzen (Bond Street Books)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act – Bob Joseph (Page Two Books)

2. Unsettled – Steven E. Koonin (BenBella Books)

3. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

4. “Indian” in the Cabinet – Jody Wilson-Raybould (HarperCollins)

5. An Explosion of Feathers – Conor Kerr (BookLand Press) *

6. Praying to the West – Omar Mouallem (Simon & Schuster) *

7. Nationhood Interrupted – Sylvia McAdam (Saysewahum) (Purich Publishing)

8. The Storyteller – Dave Grohl (HarperCollins Canada)

9. The Power of Now – Eckhart Tolle (New World Library)

10. The Dressmakers of Auschwitz – Lucy Adlington (Harper Paperbacks)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills