Jason Kenney will try to spin his anti-equalization referendum vote as a huge victory – don’t believe him

Deeply unpopular with Alberta voters, distrusted by many in his own divided caucus, and with his United Conservative Party in financial disarray, Premier Jason Kenney will try to spin the 62-per-cent yes vote in his dishonestly worded, constitutionally meaningless, low-turnout, anti-equalization referendum as the hugest victory in the history of hugeness.
That’s what Mr. Kenney does: When in doubt, he attacks the Trudeau Government and tries to divide Canadians. If he doesn’t have anything persuasive with which to attack and divide, he’ll make up some new facts and do it anyway.
So get used to it. Albertans can reasonably expect the flames from the premier’s gaslighting to burn so bright it’ll hardly matter that voters narrowly rejected his year-round-daylight-savings time referendum on Oct. 18.
Indeed, upon release of the voting tallies yesterday, Mr. Kenney immediately claimed during a rambling, paranoid, and at times unhinged news conference that the anti-equalization vote sends a “powerful” message to Ottawa, and demanded Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “sit down and negotiate in good faith.” It does no such thing, of course.
Given traditional Alberta attitudes about Canadian equalization – based on widespread misunderstanding of how the program works, in particular that Alberta doesn’t write a cheque to Quebec every month – there are recent years when the referendum would have been a slam dunk here in Wild Rose Country.
But as often happened with the Klein government’s risible Senate-nominee elections, large numbers of voters who didn’t approve of the stupidity of the exercise just ignored the ballot.
So voters in another low-turnout province-wide municipal election said yes, although a majority voted no in Edmonton, the province’s capital and second largest city.
Since the province-wide turnout was only 33 per cent, one can credibly make the case that only about 22 per cent of eligible voters supported the proposition. In other words, roughly the same as Mr. Kenney’s current level of approval in several public opinion polls.
If you count spoiled and blank ballots as well, though, the yes vote would dip to about 56 per cent, 18 per cent of eligible voters.
This wouldn’t matter in a Parliamentary or city council election where not voting is widely accepted to mean passive acknowledgement of the result. It is quite another matter in a referendum supposedly to influence Canada’s constitutional future.
Mr. Kenney, who loves to act as if he’s a constitutional lawyer, pointed to the Supreme Court of Canada’s ruling in the 1998 Reference Re Secession of Quebec on the legality of Quebec separation, to argue the equalization referendum results require Ottawa to negotiate constitutional change.
He didn’t bother to mention, though, that the court’s ruling also says the percentage of total eligible voters voting in such referenda matters too. Tweeted David Khan, a real constitutional lawyer, yesterday: “50%+1 of ELIGIBLE VOTERS – at a minimum required – for constitutional negotiations.”
Using the fact local elections were administered by municipalities as an excuse, the supposedly non-partisan Elections Alberta refused to break out a turnout number for the referendum votes.
Nor do the premier’s supporters mention the fact that a substantial group of voters – First Nations citizens – were for all intents and purposes disenfranchised by the fact there were no polling places in their often isolated communities.
Mr. Kenney himself admitted in the lead-up to the vote that the referendum question had no real meaning so voters should use it to “send a message” of generalized grievance to Ottawa. The wording of the question on the ballot falsely implied Albertans have constitutional powers others lack. And the UCP used public resources to advocate for a yes vote, including misleading commentary on the Elections Alberta site. With all that, the outcome of the vote can fairly be described as a resounding dud.
A recent poll by University of Alberta researchers indicated that 56 per cent of Albertans believed a yes vote would mean Alberta would “withdraw” from the equalization program. Elections Alberta’s explanation of the question, itself drafted by an Edmonton advertising agency, suggested this was so.
So the sensible response by Ottawa is to politely ignore this nonsense.
Negotiating in good faith with a government that consistently acts in bad faith would not be a helpful strategy for either Canada or Alberta.
Nor would there be much point reminding Mr. Kenney of how either the Canadian Constitution or the equalization program work. He knows perfectly well. Reminding him that the current formula was devised by a federal Conservative cabinet of which he was an influential part won’t gain much traction either. The man has no shame.
In case you missed it, Albertans don’t pay more into equalization than other Canadians, they pay the same, because all Canadians pay the same federal taxes and equalization payments come out of federal taxes. For Alberta to unilaterally withdraw from the program, Mr. Kenney would have to figure out a way for Albertans to withdraw from paying federal taxes!
If Mr. Kenney wants to change the formula by which those funds from all Canadians are distributed, he is welcome to advocate for a formula to replace the one that he and his colleagues in Stephen Harper’s cabinet came up with.
If he truly wanted to change the Constitution to entirely eliminate equalization, he would still require the votes of two thirds of Canada’s Legislatures governing at least 50 per cent of the nation’s population. And when the dust had settled, no one in Alberta would pay more or less federal tax than any other Canadian in their tax bracket.
Of course, that is not the goal here. The goal is somehow to find an issue on which the UCP can eke out re-election – because how it dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic, managed the economy, or created new jobs sure as hell aren’t going to work!
Three Senators-in-Waiting-for-Godot elected
As for the “Senator-in-Waiting” election, Mr. Kenney did manage to get three of his supporters chosen by the limited number of voters who bothered to fill in the Senate section on their municipal ballot.
Pam Davidson (18 per cent), Erika Barootes (17 per cent), and Mykhailo Martyniouk (11 per cent) – all affiliated with the Conservative Party of Canada – each managed to receive pluralities of less than 20 per cent of the votes cast from among the 13 candidates for the non-job.
Ms. Davidson, endorsed by the National Firearms Association and an anti-abortion group in past election attempts, was one of the organizers of Mr. Kenney’s controversial 2019 Christian prayer breakfast. Ms. Barootes was president of the UCP from May 2018 to December 2019. Mr. Martyniouk is president of the Association of Canadian Ukrainian Free Trade Agreement.
Since Prime Minister Trudeau certainly understands no good would come from appointing any of these marginal types, it would be fair to call them Senators-in-Waiting-for-Godot.*
The leading protest candidate, Senate abolition advocate Duncan Kinney, who campaigned under the slogan “Fuck Kenney, Vote Kinney” received 6 per cent of the vote, not that far behind Mr. Martyniouk.
But as one wag observed, with well over 400,000 blank or rejected ballots, the clear winner of the Senate election was “none of the above.”
* Readers of this blog are expected to have a certain level of literary and political knowledge. If you don’t know who Godot is, we’re not going to wait while you look him up.
Dave
Yeah, Kenney will probably be strutting around and crowing like a rooster about this referendum for a little while. I suppose this is the closest to the appearance of winning anything he has come to in quite some time
I suspect Kenney will stop this when it becomes clear his referendum result is not accomplishing anything. Problem number one is the result is actually not about renegotiating or leverage with Ottawa. The actual question is only about removing equalization from the Constitution and Ottawa can not do this, as it requires the support of a number of provinces. Perhaps Kenney can then try negotiate with a number of provinces, but I am fairly sure most will not see Kenney’s goal as being in their interests.
In the end I suspect it will become clear how little leverage or influence Kenney has, even less outside of Alberta than in it. It will not just be Senators in waiting, pathetically waiting for something not likely to happen.
Anonymous
It sure looks like math and an understanding of how the equalization payment system in Canada works is quite hard for the pretend conservatives and Reformers who make up the UCP, and their shrunken base. The pretend conservative, Ralph Klein, also tried to make Albertans believe that Ottawa, or the eastern provinces took Alberta’s revenue away, when that never happened. These pretend conservatives and Reformers in Alberta in the UCP, are using that same type of trick. These pretend conservatives and Reformers in Alberta did the most priciest shenanigans for a very long time, losing hundreds of billions of dollars in the process. When Alberta is then lacking revenue, after oil prices shoot down, and the pricey shenanigans deplete the revenue further, it causes the blame game to happen. Peter Lougheed knew that you couldn’t trust these Reformers. He certainly had it right. Alberta wouldn’t be in this jam, had the Alberta government continued to do what he did, by collecting proper oil royalty rates, coming after the oil companies in Alberta to remedy their damage, collect proper corporate taxes, and not do very pricey shenanigans.
Just Me
What was especially interesting about Kenney’s unhinged statement about his so called mandate to make Ottawa respect Alberta is that it showed, in very stark terms, the emotional roller coaster Kenney is on.
At the beginning, Kenney was in full attack dog mode, screaming the usual Alberta Uber Alles rhetoric, before turning all sheepish and consolatory about wanting to work with Ottawa. Rick Bell tapped into Kenney’s mood swings when he posed the question what happens when PMJT and Ottawa choose to simply ignore Alberta’s bluster — what then? Kenney offered no ultimatum, no timelines, no Plan B, because he doesn’t want to cause bad feelings with Ottawa. Is he Alberta’s Rambo or is he Capt. Canada? Kenney doesn’t seem to be sure.
The reality is that Trudeau has made it clear is takes 7 out of 10 provincial legislatures to initiate a constitutional amendment — one province cannot do it alone. Has Kenney talked to the other provinces? Doubtful. Are they seriously on board? LOL.
What everyone is witnessing is Kenney trying desperately to save his political career from going belly-up. Does Erin O’Toole even return his phone calls anymore?
David Staples posted another opinion piece that reads like a War Room missive, attacking Trudeau, praising Kenney and the UCP, and denouncing Quebec’s pillaging of Alberta. Of course Ontario can be said to be pillaging Alberta as well, but no one dare go down that road. The UCP disinformation campaign is in full swing and all its issues managers and patsies are hard at work trying to save Premier Crying & Screaming Midget’s last hope of a shot at the PMO.
More popcorn.
Keith McClary
“takes 7 out of 10 provincial legislatures to initiate a constitutional amendment — one province cannot do it alone. Has Kenney talked to the other provinces? Doubtful. Are they seriously on board? LOL. ”
And even if they were, they would also want other changes, besides equalization, that Jason Whiny would not like.
Abs
It’s important for readers to picture Donald Trump in their minds, while imagining Preston Manning’s uniquely accented voice when the Kenney camp uses words like “huge”, or “yu-u-uge”. Don’t forget the requisite hand gesture. There is a hand gesture for everything, nothing to do with ASL. You’re welcome.
Phlogiston
With apologies to the bard, the equalization referendum question is a tale full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.
Last night on CBC, the National gave the results of the referendum about 15 seconds in its broadcast, noted it, and moved on silently without doing any interviews with the usual talking heads. I presume that is about the amount of attention the federal government and the other provinces will give it. It is a big Meh.
If the feds or the provinces do take any note of referendum, they will also surely recognize that the results could hardly be considered as giving any kind of mandate at all. That 56% of the voters in the province believe that we can just withdraw from the program belies a deep ignorance of a significant plurality of the electorate and how easily Premier Bumbles and crew have manipulated this low-information segment of the electorate.
It is fanciful to imagine Premier Bumbles fulminating and sputtering at some first ministers meeting about his clear mandate to argue for a “fairer” deal and the other first ministers laughing at him behind his back or possibly to his face.
That said, I doubt Bumbles will bring up his “mandate” except in some kind of token way at forums such as a first ministers meeting or individually with his counterparts within the federation. He is just as likely as anyone to be able to gauge the reaction he will receive — he is not a completely self-deluded fool. And, he did acknowledge that the question was meaningless, that the results should be seen as something that could be used as leverage. Of course, the results, as he should know, do not give him any leverage with his federal counterparts at all for all the reasons the DJC has enumerated and others, for example, the fact that he is likely a bit of a laughingstock outside of the province. Unfortunately, he has also tainted the province with a similar reputation.
Bumbles will, however, continue to use the results within the province in some attempt to prop up his pathetic, diminished popularity and to stump for a “fair deal” that is likely to include extreme proposals to remove AB from the CPP and establish a provincial police force. The danger posed by this incompetent government is, alas, far from over, even though the referendum was a meaningless exercise in folly.
John Sokolowski
The biggest story may be the 400,000 blank or rejected ballots .How many were rejected ? They would be a rejection of both the Senate pseudo-election an the referenda . Of the blank ballots , were they completely blank or selectively blank? Does the 400,000 include spoiled ballots ?
Dave , we need another chart here like the one you did on the figures in the Allan report .
Bp
HAHAHAHAHA Kenney won this round and you NDP losers can’t stand it!
Phlogiston
BP, If you stand too close to the gaslight, you are likely to affected by the reality and mind-warping fumes.
John T
What actually very funny is that you think he won anything. Wait and see as your expectations of the equalization question results in exactly zero action.
Carlos
Hey BP which I assume is British Petroleum
Did he win this round really – I am sorry but you are as idiotic as he is
Carlos
When is someone going to suggest a psychiatric check on this idiot? Is there a law in Alberta that allows this to happen? It is the only way we can get rid of this second pandemic of absurdity and daily egomaniac shows that no one wants to watch.
Is it possible that a human being can be so devoid of brain function to not even understand the disgrace this all is ?
Is it possible that other close to him human beings are so afraid or as egocentric as him to not see 1 inch in front of their noses?
What a sad moment in Alberta history this all is. We all are heroes to survive not one but two fatal diseases at the same time and come out ok.
Abs
Anyone who has been on the receiving end of narcissistic rage knows that it is far easier to give a benign “uh-huh” in response to such people.
At least one other politician in this province is so devoid of brain function as to not understand disgrace. Unfortunately, it seems nigh impossible to remove such individuals from office, no matter what their sins or crimes, as the case may be. It’s obvious that we are long overdue for meaningful electoral reform, but I wouldn’t hold my breath waiting for recall legislation. Ego and false reality propel these “special” people through life. Unless some sort of spectacular, overwhelming scandal can burst their false self-image bubble, we’re stuck with them. Think something yu-u-u-ge. That oughta do it.
Hammer
We have to name a few
a) Health care problems
b) Large number of unvaxxed
c) Opioid crisis
d) Transition of the economy from O&G many unemployed
e) High youth unemployment
f) A debatable primary school curriculum overhaul
g) Fights between the municipalities and the govt
h) Cutbacks to post secondary
i) Youth leaving the proivince
yet we do cart wheels over equalization. Where the hell are our priorities?
Simon Renouf
Thank you for this, DC. I don’t know much about referenda, but back in my union organizer days I was involved in more than a few strike votes: votes that always carry real life consequences for the participants. My rule of thumb was that a strike vote, to be an effective bargaining lever, had to have at least 90% turnout, and at least 90% majority. Not easy, but achievable with good organizing. On equalization, Mr Kenney’s mandate wouldn’t stand up in a pillow fight.
Lulymay
“make up some new facts”… I don’t know, DC, but does Jason ever deal in FACTS? All I ever hear him do is “make up some new stories”… to cover his butt primarily.
I can’t figure out why Albertans still resort to voting for all these well-known wingnuts and it is a really sad situation when the only option that “thinking” Albertans have is to simply pack up and leave their province.
Alberta has so many other valuable assets available to exploit (I don’t like that word but you know what I mean) but they have a habit of voting in lacklustre and unimaginative politicians who can’t get past oil and gas – both non renewable resources.
Hana Razga
In Edmonton Journal today, David Staples declared the equalization vote as a “landslide vote”, ha ha. Pretty pathetic though.
Another cannon ball for Jason Kenney’s cannon – yesterday Justin Trudeau appointed Steven Guilbeault, well known environment activist, as environment minister…..
Just one more reason to keep bashing Justin Trudeau and the federal government. Or maybe his head will explode.
Bedoich
Though it does appear to be a small minority of people who voted yes, it’s embarrassing anyway. Not the first time. I can imagine what the vote would have been, had you asked them…”Should your rich neighbour be able to decide how their taxes are spent”.
Just Me
And just when Kenney was really enjoying his victory lap …
