Jason Kenney’s rotten record of COVID chaos has finally become an issue in the federal election

So it’s come to this: Jason Kenney has become an issue in the federal election.
All that effort keeping his head down for all but a couple of days over the past five weeks while Alberta’s health care system appeared to fall apart, and here we are.
Canadians are going to have to pay attention to that premier behind the curtain.
At a campaign stop in B.C.’s Lower Mainland, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pointed to federal Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole’s past enthusiasm for Alberta’s now clearly catastrophic approach to COVID-19.
“He thinks Jason Kenney is the model to follow on fighting COVID?”
Mr. Trudeau paused disgustedly, twice, in that short rhetorical question to emphasize what he thinks of his challenger’s now-seldom-mentioned bromance with Mr. Kenney.
“The approach in Alberta hasn’t worked for Albertans. It’s hurting the Alberta economy, and hurting the people who did the right thing in Alberta, and did get vaccinated, because they’re looking at more lockdowns, more restrictions.”
You can hear the call of a seagull as the PM pauses in a clip circulating on social media last night.
“And people think that it’d be a good idea to have Erin O’Toole sitting across from Jason Kenney when it comes to finishing this pandemic?
“That’d be bad not just for Albertans but for everyone in the country!”
Here in Alberta – sensing the growing panic as mobs of anti-vaccine fanatics encouraged by some UCP MLAs assail hospital workers, ICU beds fill to capacity, and no leader emerges from Mr. Kenney’s paralyzed cabinet – it’s very hard to quibble with the PM’s assessment.
Well, but for one small point. We’ve never had a lockdown in this province.
If Mr. Kenney, his incoherently babbling health minister and his chief medical officer of health had been brave enough to impose one, chances are good we wouldn’t be where we are now in this awful fall that has followed the Best Summer Ever the premier foolishly promised us last July.
In a virtual meeting with Alberta doctors Monday evening, Chief Medical Officer of Health Deena Hinshaw confessed she deeply regretted her guess that while COVID cases propelled by the Delta variant might soar, we wouldn’t see the bodies piling up.
Within a couple of weeks, she admitted in the chilly language of bureaucracy, “we weren’t seeing the decoupling we’d expected.”
“I deeply regret how that has played out,” she went on. “I do continue to do my best every day to provide my advice to the proxy decision makers for my patients, who are the elected officials.”
The proxy decision makers for my patients? Say what?
Mount Royal University political science professor Duane Bratt, popular with Alberta media for his blunt commentary, spoke for a lot of Albertans when he suggested not just Dr. Hinshaw, but a whole herd of the feckless Conservatives she advised, including Health Minister Tyler Shandro, should hang their heads and resign.
“Alberta, based on ICU numbers, is being hit harder right now than at any time during the pandemic,” Dr. Bratt said yesterday in a tweet thread. “Where is the policy learning? Why the cherry-picking of the most optimistic data and scenario?
“Having Hinshaw apologize is a step forward. But real accountability would be the Premier appearing in public to accept responsibility (instead of hiding). And changing the people who were making these bad decisions. Decisions that are killing people.
“Why hasn’t Hinshaw resigned? Why hasn’t Shandro resigned? Why aren’t members of the cabinet … resigning on a point of principle?
“Most importantly why hasn’t Kenney resigned after bungling the second wave, the third wave, and especially the fourth wave? Who demonized critics. Who took the most optimistic path. Who blamed others.”
Dr. Bratt concluded: “When is it enough?”
With these guys? Maybe never. Or maybe the divisions in the UCP cabinet and caucus, which met yesterday with no significant leaks, are deep enough now someone on the right side of public health will stand up on principle.
Mr. Kenney was scheduled to travel to Fort McMurray today to address an oilsands trade show. That would have provided a public opportunity for him to respond to the prime minister’s comments with a defence of his COVID response, or to tell Albertans how his government plans lead us out of this mess it’s created.
The premier’s travel plans have been canceled, his office said.
Later this week you’ll be able to print out an unconvincing paper vaccination record
Much was made yesterday of Health Minister Tyler Shandro’s announcement that “Albertans can soon get their proof of vaccination on a new convenient card-sized printout through MyHealth Records.”
Still bobbing and weaving to avoid being accused of creating a vaccine passport by the UCP’s anti-vaccine base, later this week you’ll be able to print out an unconvincing looking piece of paper with your COVID vaccine record on it, the announcement said in the gee-whiz tones typical of Alberta government press releases.
That is, if you can manage to sign in to the MyHealth system, which by the sound of it was on the verge of collapse itself last night.
The UCP, of course, plans to download the unpleasant job of enforcing sensible restrictions on unvaccinated people onto private businesses – which means there will be no restrictions at all.
“Work is also underway to make proof of vaccination available through a QR code,” the news release went on. “The QR code is expected to be available in the coming weeks.”
Does anyone remember Alberta TraceTogether, the barely functional contact-tracing app the Alberta government got someone to cobble together and released in May 2020?
No one ever fixed it. It’s now just a forgotten piece of digital history, lingering unused on a few smartphones.
As for the QR code, believe it when you see it. And don’t count on having your self-printed vaccination record taken seriously outside Alberta.
Dave
I doubt Kenney will resort to another lockdown regardless how bad things get. So Albertans with serious health conditions will probably face the frightening prospect of hospital wards clogged with COVID patients, being unable to adequately care for others.
It is not a surprise Kenney is becoming a Federal election issue, the COVID numbers in Alberta are just so terrible now compared to most of the rest of the country. Despite O’Toole’s current calculated cool demeanor, the ties between him and Kenney and their parties are deep, regardless of the slight difference in party names. O’Toole benefited from Kenney’s endorsement in his leadership race and some local Conservative MP candidates also have close ties to Kenney. Of course, O’Toole has never actually disavowed or criticized Kenney’s approach to COVID and on many occasions, even lately, has basically said provinces are free to do what they want.
It will be interesting to see if Kenney comes out of hiding at least briefly to respond to what Trudeau said or he just continues to hunker down in the McDougall Centre or the Sky Palace bunker. I suspect O’Toole and the Federal Conservatives very much hope for the latter.
In any event, I suspect Trudeau will continue to hammer away at Kenney’s horrible COVID record. The lack of any defense or coherent response by Kenney will likely just serve to support Trudeau’s points.
Trudy Grebenstein
How in the hell are Albertans supposed to print their personal Government Immunization Card? Could you do it? Do you have the hardware and cards ready to do that? How about at your workplace? Got the right printer and cards?
OMG Albertans are being soothed. I call it gaslighting!
You can’t make this stuff up!
John E. Morse
The B.C. one is a QR code printed on a plain sheet of paper, or you can have a screenshot of it on your cellphone
Bill malcolm
One wonders if the mouth-breathers who rail against masking and distancing, and who by logic I cannot begin to understand, hurl insults and try to intimidate healthcare workers outside hospitals, believe that if they get Delta Covid and recover, that they have immunity to future Covid variants. They must do, but it seems quite unlikely to be the case. Original variant Covid sufferers get the newer Delta strain, as do some double-vaxxed people, due to individual lowish antibody counts.. The oncoming Mu variant seems different enough that existing antibodies or vaccines aren’t much help. So any hope of “Covid” herd immunity is likely moot. Flu vaccines have to cover multiple variants each year on a best guess scenario of which strain will dominate and there is no herd immunity to flu anywhere in the world.
The brainless are everywhere legion. Besides the UCP, and Hinshaw who appeared on some video feed apologizing for her abjectly awful performance that was shown on national TV last night, doubtless to hoots of derision from most of her Public Health provincial “equals”, the country endures folk who would be right at home at the Salem witch trials. In the federal Nova Scotia riding next to mine, the Con candidate was booted by the CPC party for some sin, and there has been no time to nominate a replacement. So what do brainless Con supporters do? Assail and threaten local Elections Canada staff for the omission of a Con candidate on the ballot, which became clear at advance polling. Apparently these people don’t know what Election Canada’s function is. Functional illiteracy is evident, which caused action that required police to break up the dolt parade. The special kind of STUPID that such behaviour takes is, like the threatening of nurses, beyond my power to comprehend.
Do the people threatening nurses expect the hospitals to discharge seriously ill Covid patients onto the sidewalk because they are suffering from an elaborately-staged fake disease and are actually perfectly healthy? What exactly IS the damnable logic of these nutters? Alberta is in a genuine healthcare crisis, yet the premier disappears and the village idiots are in charge, if indeed “in charge” is the term. I fear for my family in Calgary with the deathwish pitchfork artists abroad upon the land, and the sane residents of Alberta have my deepest sympathy and concern for their well-being. Which, unfortunately, matters not one jot.
tom
“With these guys?” Enough said.
Tim W
For now, Alberta is stuck with the absolute worst politician Canada has produced in Jason Kenney, worse than the nasty trio of harper, day and manning. A hangers on, a leech, devoid of any redeeming qualities, will keep showing up on the scene for years to come, he has yet to reach rock bottom. Hinshaw reminds me of Dr. Scarf in the US who took it on the chin during the infamous bleach announcement, which at the end of the day, was really no different than the stupid open for summer pathway for the delta variant to rage away. what a disgusting display, and hopefully we don’t elect this on the national level next week with the next chapter in this long line of entitled dudes getting power handed to them.
tom in ontario
“we weren’t seeing the decoupling we’d expected.”
Sounds like a prolonged scene in a porno flick.
Neil Kirkwood
I think we may now see the very tight closing of ranks in the UCP caucus. One thing all those self-styled “mavericks” have in common is the desire for political power. Kenney probably read the riot act on Tuesday and pointed out they were all dead meat unless they toughed this one out. Even though I suspect there is a good deal of tension between the rural MLAs and the Calgary crowd, they will be shtum until after Sep 20, at least. Word my have come down the mount from Harper on that.
Anonymous
This was very predictable. Very, very predictable. The UCP orchestrated this mess through their own complacency, ignorance, and their refusal to learn from the previous waves of Covid-19 in Alberta, which were quite bad, more often than not. Alberta continues to set a record for Canada that is nothing to be proud of. The phony conservatives and Reformers simply cannot be trusted to do the right thing. This isn’t going to bode well for Erin O’Toole and the CPC in the up and coming federal election. Dr. Deena Hinshaw has been thrown under the bus, and her reputation is basically finished.
Phlogiston
It should be obvious by now that the CPC’s election strategy is causing needless suffering and death. The CPC is so fearful of the surge in popularity of the looney tune PPC and the effect this might have on its potential seat count, that the government of Alberta, Jason Kenney, Tyler Shandro and Erin O’Toole are reluctant to say or do anything that might drive CPC voters to the PPC. This includes putting in place vaccine mandates and other measures to slow the rates of transmission and keep people out of the hospital.
Whether the CPC wins or loses the upcoming election, an unfortunate consequence of this mess is that CPC might be driven further to the right to prevent the bleed from their diminishing base. We saw this happen in the US with the Republican Party, which is now almost completely captured by the extreme right.
tom in ontario
The CPC and vaccine mandates, Sept. 4, 2021 cbc.ca
“Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole today pledged to increase Canada’s vaccination rate beyond 90 per cent within two months as he unveiled his party’s strategy to combat the fourth wave of COVID-19.”
Besides chasing followers to the PPC, he could raise Ralph Klein from the dead.
Abs
The only thing that is certain is that if Jason Kenney emerges from hiding some day, he’ll have his fickle finger of blame pointed at everyone else. He’ll blame each and every one of us for not having enough personal responsibility over the behavior of others, while he takes no personal responsibility at all for his massive failures. Don’t count on him doing anything until fall, which is next Wednesday, safely after the federal election, and the “best summer ever”. Rick Bell seems to think he’s hiding under his bed clutching a Winston Churchill doll. Are we sure that wasn’t a buzzard circling overhead?
Hammer
MRU keep your had up, I can see the UCP going Uof A on you and cutting funding!
Bruce Turton
“…resigning on a point of principle”. Assumes way too much of the UCP members in their dismembered body politic!!
Just me
Better late than never.
Premier Crying & Screaming Midget has been made an election issue by PMJT, and in BC, no less.
O’Toole’s response to this attack is crickets. He can’t defend Kenney the way he did last year, lest the video record of that nutjobbery starts making the rounds on Twitter. Oh, wait. It already has.
O’Toole has enough bozo blowups to deal with while he’s got the biggest bozo of them all, desperately trying to hide, while killing off everyone in Alberta.
I expect Dr Hinshaw to be forced out and thrown under the bus one last time. But Shandro resign? Never.
Carlos
Well Jason Kenney is lucky because after the way he has insulted Justin Trudeau I would have no respect left for him
He does not deserve any respect and by the way when is he going to come out of the bathroom?
It has been long enough
jimmy
Where is our premier? We don’t know. What we know is that he’s in prolonged hiding. The act of a true coward.
If the Liberal Party form the next Canadian government we should not be surprised to witness violent, anger and hate driven, anti science, anti Ottawa, sometime tiki torch carriers and yellow vest wearers assail government offices and institutions a la Washington earlier his year. Hospital protests may be just a prelude.