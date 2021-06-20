Alberta Politics
Canadian author David Chariandy, whose stories are set in Scarborough on the east side of Metro Toronto (Photo: Simon Fraser University).
Bestsellers

Brother by David Chariandy tops Alberta independent bookshops’ fiction bestseller list for week ended June 13

Posted on June 20, 2021, 1:33 am
2 mins

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, June 13, 2021.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Brother – David Chariandy (McClelland & Stewart)
2. Five Little Indians – Michelle Good (Harper Perennial)
3. Malibu Rising – Taylor Jenkins Reid (Doubleday Canada)
4. The Midnight Library – Matt Haig (HarperCollins)
5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – Charlie Mackesy (HarperCollins)
6. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous – Ocean Vuong (Penguin)
7. Jonny Appleseed – Joshua Whitehead (Arsenal Pulp Press) *
8. The Song of Achilles – Madeline Miller (Ecco)
9. The Lost Apothecary – Sarah Penner (Park Row Books)
10. Butter Honey Pig Bread – Francesca Ekwuyasi (Arsenal Pulp Press)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Menopause Manifesto – Dr. Jen Gunter (Random House Canada)
2. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)
3. 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act – Bob Joseph (Page Two Books)
4. The Bushman’s Lair – Paul McKendrick (Harbour Publishing) *
5. Birds of Alberta – Chris Fisher and John Acorn (Lone Pine Publishing) * +
6. The Anthropocene Reviewed – John Green (Dutton)
7. NISHGA – Jordan Abel (McClelland & Stewart) *
8. Wild Roses Are Worth It – Kevin Van Tighem (Rocky Mountain Books) * +
9. Burnout – Emily Nagoski and Amelia Nagoski (Random House)
10. Chasia’s Enchantment – Hilda Chasia Smith (Durvile Publications) * +

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton
Cafe Books, Canmore
Drawn to Books, Edmonton
Glass Bookshop, Edmonton
Monkeyshines Books, Calgary
Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary
Pages on Kensington, Calgary
Shelf Life Books, Calgary
The Next Page, Calgary
Three Hills Books, Three Hills

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Five Little Indians by Michelle Good is Alberta Independent Bookshops’ fiction bestseller for week ended June 6

Related Post

This Wound is a World by Billy-Ray Belcourt remains at top of Audreys Books’ Edmonton fiction bestseller list

This Wound is a World by Billy-Ray Belcourt remains at top of Audreys Books’ Edmonton fiction bestseller list
Climenhaga / Jul 6
A Grain of Rice by Nhung Tran-Davies tops Audreys Books’ Edmonton Fiction Bestseller list this week

A Grain of Rice by Nhung Tran-Davies tops Audreys Books’ Edmonton Fiction Bestseller list this week
Climenhaga / Nov 17
‘My Decade at Old Sun, My Lifetime of Hell.’ by Arthur Bear Chief tops Audreys Books non-fiction bestseller list

‘My Decade at Old Sun, My Lifetime of Hell.’ by Arthur Bear Chief tops Audreys Books non-fiction bestseller list
Climenhaga / Apr 6
November, poems by Alberta’s Jaspreet Singh, lead Audreys Books’ Edmonton Fiction Bestsellers List this week

November, poems by Alberta’s Jaspreet Singh, lead Audreys Books’ Edmonton Fiction Bestsellers List this week
Climenhaga / Sep 13

Leave a Reply

  • (not be published)