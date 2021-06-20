Brother by David Chariandy tops Alberta independent bookshops’ fiction bestseller list for week ended June 13

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, June 13, 2021.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Brother – David Chariandy (McClelland & Stewart)

2. Five Little Indians – Michelle Good (Harper Perennial)

3. Malibu Rising – Taylor Jenkins Reid (Doubleday Canada)

4. The Midnight Library – Matt Haig (HarperCollins)

5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – Charlie Mackesy (HarperCollins)

6. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous – Ocean Vuong (Penguin)

7. Jonny Appleseed – Joshua Whitehead (Arsenal Pulp Press) *

8. The Song of Achilles – Madeline Miller (Ecco)

9. The Lost Apothecary – Sarah Penner (Park Row Books)

10. Butter Honey Pig Bread – Francesca Ekwuyasi (Arsenal Pulp Press)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Menopause Manifesto – Dr. Jen Gunter (Random House Canada)

2. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

3. 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act – Bob Joseph (Page Two Books)

4. The Bushman’s Lair – Paul McKendrick (Harbour Publishing) *

5. Birds of Alberta – Chris Fisher and John Acorn (Lone Pine Publishing) * +

6. The Anthropocene Reviewed – John Green (Dutton)

7. NISHGA – Jordan Abel (McClelland & Stewart) *

8. Wild Roses Are Worth It – Kevin Van Tighem (Rocky Mountain Books) * +

9. Burnout – Emily Nagoski and Amelia Nagoski (Random House)

10. Chasia’s Enchantment – Hilda Chasia Smith (Durvile Publications) * +

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills