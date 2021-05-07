Alberta Politics
What was left of the south wing of St. Albert’s Citadel Mews as unionized firefighters worked to knock down the massive fire there last night (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).
Alberta Politics

Your humble scribe planned to take a night off from blogging – then this happened blocks from his house

Posted on May 07, 2021, 2:25 am
43 secs

Unionized public employees from all over Alberta’s Capital Region raced to the neighbouring city of St. Albert last night, willing to put themselves in harm’s way to save lives and livelihoods. 

Front-line essential workers from all three fire stations operated by the St. Albert fire department, which has been criticized by some local conservative politicians and voters for having too many chiefs, as well as crews from five Edmonton stations, and the neighbouring municipalities of Strathcona County, Morinville and Spruce Grove were all on the scene soon after a large seniors’ residence on the city’s north side erupted in flames just after suppertime yesterday. 

Early media reports from the scene indicated that all the seniors in the building were successfully evacuated, although members of the firefighters’ unions were searching the damaged structure.

Alberta Health Services said three people were taken to hospital. 

The building is adjacent to St. Albert’s Sturgeon Community Hospital, where other unionized public employees were risking their lives on the front lines of a different fight: dealing with the wild spread of COVID-19 that continues in Alberta.

Both groups of front-line heroes are paid with tax revenues, ensuing their essential services are available to all.

Here endeth the lesson.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Jason Kenney shut down the Legislature, but debate on Alberta’s dismal COVID-19 record migrates to House of Commons

Related Post

Start work at 9 in the morning? Never! Alberta’s Wildrose picks another great hill to die on

Start work at 9 in the morning? Never! Alberta’s Wildrose picks another great hill to die on
Climenhaga / Nov 1
Bill 10 gong show’s bungled effort to pander to PC Party’s worst elements proves Jim Prentice is no political superman

Bill 10 gong show’s bungled effort to pander to PC Party’s worst elements proves Jim Prentice is no political superman
Climenhaga / Dec 3
$15 is too low, and three years is too long to wait, for a higher Alberta minimum wage

$15 is too low, and three years is too long to wait, for a higher Alberta minimum wage
Climenhaga / Jun 4
‘Foreign funded special interests’ and Jason Kenney’s United Conservative Party: The ‘New Conspiracism’ comes to Alberta

‘Foreign funded special interests’ and Jason Kenney’s United Conservative Party: The ‘New Conspiracism’ comes to Alberta
Climenhaga / Apr 25

Leave a Reply

  • (not be published)