Your humble scribe planned to take a night off from blogging – then this happened blocks from his house

Unionized public employees from all over Alberta’s Capital Region raced to the neighbouring city of St. Albert last night, willing to put themselves in harm’s way to save lives and livelihoods.

Front-line essential workers from all three fire stations operated by the St. Albert fire department, which has been criticized by some local conservative politicians and voters for having too many chiefs, as well as crews from five Edmonton stations, and the neighbouring municipalities of Strathcona County, Morinville and Spruce Grove were all on the scene soon after a large seniors’ residence on the city’s north side erupted in flames just after suppertime yesterday.

Early media reports from the scene indicated that all the seniors in the building were successfully evacuated, although members of the firefighters’ unions were searching the damaged structure.

Alberta Health Services said three people were taken to hospital.

The building is adjacent to St. Albert’s Sturgeon Community Hospital, where other unionized public employees were risking their lives on the front lines of a different fight: dealing with the wild spread of COVID-19 that continues in Alberta.

Both groups of front-line heroes are paid with tax revenues, ensuing their essential services are available to all.

Here endeth the lesson.