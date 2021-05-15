Judge gives green light to ‘anti-Alberta energy campaigns’ inquiry – a ruling the UCP may come to regret

At the end of a terrible week, there was a smidgen of solace for Jason Kenney and his United Conservative Party.
Yesterday, Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Karen Horner rejected Ecojustice Canada Society’s arguments the Kenney Government’s so-called “Public Inquiry into Anti-Alberta Energy Campaigns” was just a politicized attempt to intimidate environmental groups and gave the inquiry the nod to continue.
Ecojustice’s goal had been to have the inquiry ruled illegal. But Justice Horner said in her verbal ruling that the environmental law organization hadn’t proved the goal of the inquiry was to intimidate critics of the fossil fuel industry or that there was a “reasonable apprehension of bias” on the part of the inquiry.
Naturally, Energy Minister Sonya Savage and Inquiry Commission Steve Allan crowed about the ruling – the former huffing that “we make no apologies for standing up for Alberta’s oil and gas industry by thoroughly investigating the widely reported foreign funded campaign aimed at discrediting the province’s energy sector,” and the latter by saying “I welcome this affirmation and look forward to continuing the work of the Alberta Inquiry.”
Equally unsurprisingly, Ecojustice Executive Director Devon Page expressed his disappointment with the ruling but vowed “to continue using the power of the law to defend nature, combat climate change, and fight for a healthier, safer environment for all people in Canada.”
Mr. Page said Ecojustice will wait for the court’s written reasons before deciding whether to appeal. But practical considerations – chief among them the fact Commissioner Allan is supposed to report at the end of the month – may make an appeal unlikely.
Mr. Page certainly got this right in his statement: “We lost the court case, but we won the debate,” he said. “The Alberta government’s public inquiry long ago lost all credibility.”
I’ll say! After failing to deliver a report despite getting three deadline extensions, overseeing a budget increase from $2.5 to $3.5 million, spending close to $100,000 buying three goofy papers rich in “junk climate-denial science, bizarre conspiracy theories and oil-industry propaganda,” and doing whatever it’s doing in complete secrecy, Commissioner Allan and the “public” inquiry have a canyon-sized credibility gap.
In fairness, though, Ecojustice can hardly take all the credit for that. Most of it belongs to Mr. Allan himself!
Mr. Page expressed the concern that the judge’s ruling “emboldens an Alberta government that is completely out of touch with the climate crisis.”
For proof, he said, “we need to look no further than this government’s disastrous attempt to open parts of the Rockies up for coal mining, or its failed attempt to challenge the price on carbon and its upcoming challenge to federal environmental assessment legislation.”
“The court has set a concerning precedent that may embolden other governments to use public resources and processes to silence public debate,” he stated.
Those who share Mr. Page’s concerns can take some solace themselves, though, from the fact that if Commissioner Allan manages to deliver a report on May 31 based on what he is known to have done so far, it’s unlikely to provoke much more than derision, and perhaps a few defamation lawsuits.
And it’s no sure thing the Commissioner won’t have to seek a fourth extension to hand in his homework, unfinished even though he worked on it during his mid-pandemic “personal” break in Palm Springs.
Queried by reporters, Mr. Allan has refused to confirm he won’t have to ask for another extension, and a spokesperson for Ms. Savage refused to say if the government had received a request.
Moreover, Mr. Allan appears never to have served notice to any of the environmental organizations named by the government ministers as the villains in the supposed anti-Alberta campaign.
“It’s clearly too late now for the Inquiry to serve notices on eNGOs and meet its May 31st deadline,” tweeted University of Calgary legal scholar Martin Olszynski on Thursday. And without adequate notice to organizations facing adverse findings, including adequate time for them to respond, Dr. Olszynski said, “the report is DOA from a legal standpoint.”
One way or the other, it is not impossible that the Kenney government, which has its mind on other things right now anyway, might soon wish Justice Horner had agreed with Ecojustice’s arguments and told Mr. Allan to pack it in and forget about reporting.
Jason Kenney: The leader God raised up for these times?
If the UCP is looking for any more comfort amid its current misfortunes, which include a plague worthy of the tribulations that afflicted Egypt in the Book of Exodus, Lacombe-Ponoka UCP MLA Ron Orr has published a social media post expressing the view Premier Kenney “is the leader God raised up for these times.”
That part of Mr. Orr’s view is not widely shared, it would seem, even in the UCP Legislative Caucus, and certainly not on the Opposition benches or in the far reaches of the backbenches where Independent MLAs are sent to cool their jets.
Mr. Orr may not be the sharpest knife in the UCP drawer, but his notion that the suffering of those with COVID and that of those who “suffer under restrictions” is roughly equivalent may be a unifying idea among his disunited colleagues.
Abs
Let me fix that for you Ron Orr, whoever you are:
Premier Kenney “is the leader God threw up for these times.” Much better. The Bible warms against false idols, you see:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/False_Idols
Oops, wrong link. Anyways, yahoo! Send in the cowboys and let’s get on with the blessed Stampede already! Steve can’t wait around forever, you know.
Just Me
Considering Premier Angry & Crying Midget has managed to by judges in Alberta before, I’m not holding my breath in regard to this inquiry’s result.
Alberta has become the Hermit Kingdom. I’m just waiting for the moment when the UCP starts issuing travel visas and regulated exits from the province, because will be trying like hell to get out.
Mike J Danysh
Re Ron Orr’s epistle: I’d worry, to think God hates Alberta that much.
David Climenhaga
Frankly, I think we’re on the way to becoming just one big trailer park. And we all know how God feels about trailer parks. DJC
Mike J Danysh
So we’re to believe there was no political bias? No intent to bully opposition to oil-at-any-cost?
My instant reaction was, “The judge is biased.” That’s probably unfair. The bare statement of “no proof of bias” is apparently a reference ONLY to Steve Allen and his commission. The quote in paragraph four of the article:
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmonton/alberta-anti-alberta-oil-inquiry-ruling-1.6026482
seems to refer mainly to Allen and his staff. I’m perturbed by the inference the Order in Council that got Allen et al going was deemed unbiased—especially after all the bloviating based on Vivian Krause’s discredited polemic. (Remember, Krause was invited to speak at a lecture series hosted by the Calgary Oil Show. I don’t recall if it was 2019 or 2020. The organizers—reported by CBC, but I can’t find the article—asked Krause if she’d extended her research, or submitted it for peer review. She said no, and the organizers withdrew their invitation.)
It’s time for—are you ready?—conspiracy theories! Yaayy!!
Maybe Jason the Court Jester had enough sense to tell the government (or Party?) lawyers what he wanted, and stay out of their way. Kenney is supposed to be a cunning political operative, so maybe he had the brains to sit back while the lawyers legalized the OIC to something that would pass a judge’s scrutiny.
Or maybe I’m being harsh to Steve Allen. Maybe he hasn’t been biased against the eNGOs. Maybe he’s just too embarrassed to actually require them to testify. Inevitable failure tends to make some folks cautious, after all. That probably also explains the missed deadlines. Can’t deliver the required “conclusion”? Don’t deliver at all.
Theory #3 is a prediction: there will be no report. Allen’s report won’t be officially delivered, probably after another extension—during which the draft copies will disappear. This won’t prevent every sensible and concerned citizen from yelling, “Fake! Coverup! No proof!” and similar sentiments. But, hey—better to be thought a fool than to prove it beyond a doubt. (That’s too long for a campaign slogan, but it might be a useful proverb for the UCP MLA’s, those who are left.)
Ecojustice, says the article, is “awaiting Horner’s written reasons” before deciding to appeal. I sure hope Martin Olszynski, or one of his colleagues, will analyze the court’s decision for us. I’d love to see whether Justice Horner’s decision is straightforward, or some convoluted “rules-of-evidence” interpretation.
David Climenhaga
Well, no one’s seen the judgment yet. Judges make their decisions on the bases if the law and the facts. They can be wrong, which is what the appeals courts are for. My guess is there were flaws in Ecojustice’s strategy, though, things not covered for one reason for another that perhaps should have been. The requirement to prove their case was on them. From a commonsense perspective, there can be no argument the inquiry is politically biased, and incompetently conducted to boot. DJC
Mike J Danysh
Further to Ron Orr’s epiphany, I recall an incident from the Old Tory government of Ed Stelmach.
While Ed Stelmach was premier, the Department of Energy published a document that contained an obvious lie. The Auditor General (Fred Dunn, I believe) caught them, and Kevin Taft, leader of the Liberal Opposition, called them on it in the Legislature. The Tories went ballistic. Denunciations that amounted to “How dare you catch us lying” flew across the aisle.
But the thing that chilled me, and it still does as I type, was Ed Stelmach’s complaint. He accused the Liberals of damaging the “sanctity” of the Legislature. Yeah, you read correctly. Stelmach apparently believed the government chamber deserved the unquestioning loyalty given to a church. (By extension, that’d mean Stelmach himself deserved the unquestioning respect given to a parish priest.)
It was disturbing then, and Orr’s echo is disturbing today. How many Albertans believe that Church and Government are One? The number can’t be high, but they’re gonna be noisy when their boy, Lord Jason the Great Big Failure, gets the boot.
Anonymous
The UCP are looking at any excuses they can find to deflect from their weak leadership. Anything goes, and at a great cost and disservice to Alberta. What are the UCP going to do about the very large cost Albertans have to pay to cleanup abandoned oil wells in Alberta, which is $260 billion, and came from the Alberta PCs, in the 1990s? The open pit coal mining issue in Alberta is another matter, which the UCP isn’t properly addressing. We have a right to be concerned about these things. Money simply cannot be compensation for an environment that is damaged beyond repair.