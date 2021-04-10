$10-a-day child care in Alberta? Forget about it! Federal plan prompts Kenney to call up conservatism’s culture warriors

If cornered, will the Kenney Government flat out say no to federal funds for child care?
It sure looks like it.
But first, as is ever the case when the United Conservative Party’s lizard brain confronts a potentially popular publicly funded program, Premier Jason Kenney will rush with his loyal partisans to their favourite barricade: culture war.
UCP culture warriors were quick to respond when they learned the Trudeau Government’s federal budget Monday included a plan to spend $30 billion over the next five years on a national child care program.
A sage observer of the recent history of Liberal governments in Ottawa might wonder if, like electoral reform, the child care program will never see the light of day once Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is snugly re-elected in the nation’s capital.
Still, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland promised Monday that her goal was to see parents with kids in child care paying only $10 a day within five years, and them’s fightin’ words from the perspective of Mr. Kenney and the UCP. They’ve just finished killing off the previous Alberta NDP government’s $25-a-day child care program, after all. So there’s no way they’re about to take the chance this might only be another meaningless Liberal promise!
UCP talking heads have been all over the place feigning sympathy with parents who face extortionate child care fees but decrying publicly funded child care with a battery of culture-war dog whistles.
“When it comes to child care subsidies, we believe that any program should respect the choices that parents make for what’s best for their own families,” said Premier Kenney, responding to a reporter’s question at yesterday’s daily COVID-19 briefing.
“Our first read of the federal policy announced yesterday is that it is only for a kind of cookie-cutter, nine-to-five, urban, government- and union-run institutional daycare option,” he continued, throwing in enough whistles to make your pup’s ears ring.
There’s hardly a word in the second half of that run-on sentence that doesn’t summon up one of the Great Satans of Mr. Kenney’s brand of 1950s style social conservatism. Governments! City folks! Regular day jobs! Unions! Institutions! And, of course, daycare, a word loaded in conservative circles with threatening implications of women with education, careers, options and potential, in addition to children.
The base will hear the message, even if some of the premier’s various targets don’t.
Mr. Kenney also complained the proposed federal program doesn’t have anything for-profit child care outfits.
Alberta’s premier does ramble on, so I’m not about to catalogue his entire windy answer. Let’s leave that to Postmedia, shall we? But if you’re a glutton for punishment or determined to hear his remarks in full context, including the long list of people he wants to think they will be left out of Ottawa’s proposal, they begin at about the 27.50 mark in Youtube video of the daily COVID briefing.
The government’s talking points seem to have been widely distributed.
“We’re not really interested in a one-size-fits-all institutionalized program across the country,” parroted Children’s Services Minister Rebecca Schulz to a CBC reporter yesterday. “Children and families have diverse needs and any program has to acknowledge that.”
“The budget appears to lack the flexibility that parents need and provincial governments require,” said Finance Minister Travis Toews in his reaction late Monday to the federal budget. “Any child care agreement between Alberta and Ottawa must respect the diverse needs of children and the fundamental principle of parental choice in child care options.”
“Only 1 in 7 Alberta parents choose institutional day care for their kids,” grumped Brock Harrison, the premier’s executive director of communications and planning. “Any child care deal with Ottawa needs to make it more affordable for the other 6.”
Never mind that more parents would choose better quality child care if they could afford it, and if it were available.
What the Kenney Government is actually not interested in is affordable, accessible child care oriented to the needs of children and parents, instead of profit, privatization, and market ideology.
So will Mr. Kenney just say no? Here he is again at yesterday afternoon’s COVID news conference:
“I’ll tell you what. If it’s a take-it-or-leave-it, Ottawa-style, cookie-cutter program, I don’t think that satisfies the demands or expectations of Albertans.”
This has little to do with the demands and expectations of Albertans, of course. It has to do with the ideology of the Kenney Government. And it means, we won’t take it.
Consider the Kenney culture war on publicly funded child care to have been declared.
Dave
Oh yes, let the culture wars begin. Oh, they actually have, here in Alberta – some time ago.
I look at this as just another eastern front in Kenney’s ongoing and generally not very successful war against progress. So yes, he may galvanize the home schooling and private schooling crowds, at least long enough for them to overlook his own shortcomings for a while. Perhaps he will win that battle, but the bigger one, no.
Yes it is audacious how many times the Federal Liberals promised a national child care program. Personally, I would have preferred pharmcare this time, but I do think Trudeau’s sense of timing is good here. The Federal Liberals dithered some on carbon taxes too over the years, but now even Federal Conservative Leader O’Toole seems half on the band wagon now. So, the Federal Liberals need something new and I suspect this is just the latest hill for those Conservative culture warriors like Kenney to die on politically.
I suppose in the end, it won’t quite be a national program. Mr. Kenney will dig in his heels and Mr. O’Toole will equivocate enough that it will seem as if he is wearing a t-shirt saying “I’m with Stupid”. I suspect voters will react accordingly. At some point even Alberta Conservatives will tire of all their losing, but probably not until after Alberta voters do.
Perhaps in the end, Mr. Kenney may eventually have to get a real job or go work for some Conservative foundation – the go to retirement sinecure for failed Conservative leaders.
Mickey Rat
Mr. Kenny’s job is the same as Mr. O’Toole’s job – to make it easier for Mr. Trudeau to walk away from his proposed childcare program…
Anonymous
It’s exactly how it is with the UCP. They are playing the Ralph Klein game, of we must support private for profit enterprises, no matter how risky they are. We’ve seen this before in Alberta, under the PCs, and under another federal Liberal government, regarding a national child care subsidy. Private for profit daycares have poorly trained staff, compromised quality of service, and are only there to see a profit margin for themselves.
Abd
The same might be said of private, for-profit care for our elderly. I sense a pattern here.
Bill Malcolm
Helping out regular citizens in their daily grind to make a living? Through affordable child care? “Complete commie nonsense! Not on your nellie!” proclaimed local ideological giant and Supreme Leader of Hellberta, jason kenney. “Our government was elected to ward off socialism and ecofreaks, and to ensure individuals stand on their own two feet while working towards a rich and rewarding future at $14 an hour! That’s the Alberta spirit!”
Other Con premiers across the Business First Provinces of Canada are aghast at the potentially flagrant waste of tax money on those citizens who actually pay it in the first place. “Based on our collective superlative performance at battling Covid-19, the feds need to give the provinces MUCH MORE in the way of health grant transfers to WASTE as we see fit!” spluttered an outraged Pallister of Manitoba. “We’re the experts at it!”
Ford of Ontario suddenly luckily discovered Friday one of his staffers had tested positive for Covid-19, so took the weekend off to self-isolate and munch on delivery pizza. The fact that everyone in Ontario was after his sorry hide for a hodge-podge of crappily reasoned restrictions, had NOTHING to do with his sudden disappearance. No Sir! Coming up for air on Tuesday, Ford reassured an on-edge Ontario, “I’m still running the Covid show from self-isolation!” Almost 14 million people groaned in relief as the good news sank in.
Cons.
Is there a competent one from Quebec to the Rockies? Search parties combing millions of square kilometres of bush and plains with specially trained sniffer dogs have so far discovered not a single one. “But we’re still hopeful,” puffed a winded team leader in the badlands of Saskatchewan. “Never say die! However, we have located massive loads of heretofore undiscovered dinosaur bones, so there’s that!”
Carlos
The reaction is what I expected from this group of morons.
This one will be their end though, just watch.
Jason Kenney just signed his end of life papers
Political Ranger
kkkenney and his mob of slobbering konservatives can be counted on to flee from anything that is designed to help just plain folks; his constituency, after all, is that thin sliver of wealthy corporate shareholders.
In this he and the UCP dopes are in alignment with the rest of the conservative nut-jobs on this Continent. Not a one of them will tolerate this scheme; it is an existential threat to a dying and moribund conservative ideology.
This will be as clear a line between modern progressive and egalitarian policy and the old style corrupt and criminal cronyism as was the Democratic vs tRump dustup we witnessed over the last half decade.
Lets hope, and work for a clear and decisive defeat of these monsters from the past.
Abd
Ah, yes, Kenney’s war on women and children continues. Because who understands women and children better than a single white male, and never-married bachelor, who has no children and cloisters himself away from the fetid masses in a Sky Palace? Kenney’s Alberta is like the Titanic (2021 version named “Satanic”), where women and children are put in the lifeboats without any oars in the middle of the night, and set adrift as the ship sinks. Unfortunately for him, anyone who has stepped on Lego in bare feet will likely find modern, advanced cultures in other provinces more attractive as a base for their young families, and the brain drain will continue. That’s one way to assure Alberta will never have an educated, highly-trained workforce ever again: kick the Lego and the legs out from under them. It’s a battle to extinction between modern hominids and Kenney’s crew, and Kenney’s crew is stacking up bigger rocks. Bigfoot Family, indeed. It’s enough to make you wish they’d stuff their big foots in their mouths and head back to their caves before they disgrace this province’s reputation any further.
ema
“Pookie” (Harrison) is truly a vile individual who trolls Twitter, where he offers nothing but contempt. It’s time for him to be ejected from the overpaid position afforded to him by Kenney.
Hana Razga
Union-run institutional daycare? As someone noted on twitterverse, there is no such thing as union-run daycare….
And the bluster from Jason Kenney continues.
Though I must say I am a bit skeptical of this Liberal promise. First I heard of national affordable childcare was by Brian Mulroney in 1984, when I was pregnant with my youngest son, now soon to be 37. Then of course promise made in all three Liberal red books and when Paul Martin finally negotiated the deals with all provinces, he lost the election to Stephen Harper who promptly cancelled it and replaced it with $100.00/month taxable benefit.
But maybe this time with Christia Freeland as finance minister?
Simon Renouf
I’m pleased to recall that among the gains achieved in the 1980 Alberta nurses’ strike (41 years ago this month) was a joint union-management pilot project for a child care centre associated with Edmonton’s Royal Alexandra Hospital. Also the first collective agreement in Alberta prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation. A few people were heard to say “welcome to the 1980s”.
David Climenhaga
Even then, I’m sure, Mr. Kenney, aged 12, was demanding a return to the 1950s. DJC