Canada has only a few hours to play the only decent card it holds to free the Two Michaels – but that would take courage

News media reported yesterday China has announced the espionage trials of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig will go ahead swiftly this week and next, leaving official Canada with only a few hours to play the only decent card it holds to free the unfortunate pair.
Unhappily for the Two Michaels, as Mr. Spavor and Mr. Kovrig have come to be known, that would require official Canada to act with boldness and courage.
Releasing senior Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou from Canadian custody and letting her return to China, which is what would be required, is certainly the last thing many powerful people in our country’s police, security, diplomatic and political inner circles want.
So with Mr. Spavor expected to go on trial tomorrow in Dandong on the North Korean Border, and Mr. Kovrig on Monday in Beijing, it’s unlikely anything will happen.
Whether the Two Michaels are spies as the Chinese Government claims or innocent bystanders as Canadians are constantly told by media and government officials, this leaves the pair in a very bad spot.
They are pawns in a great game played by two haughty imperial powers that care little about Canada’s interests and even less about a couple of Canadians.
They are unable to count on much help from Canadian officials who have their own agendas, and for whom they may well be more useful as Chinese prisoners than safely home in Canada.
Messrs. Spavor and Kovrig were arrested by Chinese state security officials in December 2018 soon after Ms. Meng was snatched by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police at the behest of U.S. officials during a stopover in Vancouver, where she has a residence.
It seems clear the arrests of the two Canadians were intended by the Chinese Government to send a message to Canada to let Ms. Meng go, and that Ms. Meng in turn was intended as a hostage to press China in the former Trump Administration’s high-stakes trade negotiations, a gambit in former President Donald Trump’s ultimately unsuccessful election campaign.
Ms. Meng was chosen for her role because as a senior executive of a huge and successful Chinese high technology company with ties to the Chinese Government, she made an excellent bargaining chip. Mr. Trump publicly admitted as much. Conveniently for the Americans, she was a resident of Canada.
The U.S. authorities obviously correctly concluded that their Canadian counterparts would meekly comply with the dubious scheme to arrest her during a stopover in Vancouver for supposedly ignoring U.S. sanctions against Iran, even though Canada and other Western countries had not enacted such sanctions.
Given the conduct and openly expressed intentions of the Trump Administration, it has always been absurd to claim, as Canada has continually since Ms. Meng’s arrest, that our hands are tied by the rule of law.
Meanwhile, with thousands of Canadians in China to choose from, the Chinese Government picked the two Michaels for some reason, possibly because they had the kind of resumes that would send a more pointed message to Ottawa than a mere diplomatic note, something that would be understood behind closed doors in Canada’s capital.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has described the charges against the men as “trumped up.”
The charges against Ms. Meng were undeniably Trumped up – and are apparently still useful to the U.S. Administration of President Joseph Biden.
It’s generally agreed the timing now of the Two Michaels’ trials – the outcome of which we are constantly reminded by Canadian media are a foregone conclusion – was intended by China to send a message to the Biden Administration, which will commence its first talks with senior Chinese officials in Alaska today.
Rather than cut the Gordian knot and simply let Ms. Meng go, the Trudeau Government has placed all its chips on a timid bet the United States will spring the Two Michaels without us having to defy the American Imperium.
Anything’s possible, but the chances this succeeding seem slim. Surely our American cousins would rather have a couple of Canadians in jail than some of their own. The same thing may suit China, because the stakes are lower.
It’s clear, moreover, that the Biden Administration has its own reasons for hanging onto Ms. Meng, which presumably have even less to do with sanctions against Iran, which President Biden has said he would like to remove, than his predecessor’s did.
If Canada won’t act on behalf of its own citizens, who have already spent 830 days in jail, it’s unlikely China will release them any time soon, even if they get what they want from their talks with the United States.
In the current epoch, it would appear, pride goeth before someone else’s destruction.
Canada has less than a day to do the right thing. Fortis Fortuna adiuvat.
tom
A note: Joe Biden has also retained his predecessor’s America First policy concerning vaccine exports as well as tariffs on steel and aluminum (presumably on the same national security grounds that made America’s NORAD partner such a risk in the eyes of the Trump administration).
David Climenhaga
Good point. Another commenter today compared Canada’s relationship to the United States to that of East Germany to the Soviet Union. But at least the Soviets didn’t pretend very hard that the East Germans were an independent country and boycott their production or deny them essential medicines they’d paid for. On the latter point, to be fair, I see the Biden Administration this morning has relented and will send Canada the AstraZeneca vaccine it has already purchased and that the U.S. was holding unapproved in storage, so progress from the Trump Era. DJC
Roger
Excellent summary, thanks. Only thing missing, imo, is the dishonorable 3 hour part played by CBS before she was turned over to the RCMP. Looks like a lose/lose situation for those involved.
Bill Malcolm
What a schemozzle this whole thing has been! One thing’s for certain, Canada is no more than an imperial bootlicker these days, the real beginning of which seems to me to have begun with Mulroney, neoliberalism and “free” trade. We lost our self-respect when we abandoned our own industrial sector (for which I had first hand experience), gave up on internal strategic planning such as determining what basic capabilities any self-respecting independent country would ensure having and therefore fund (vaccine production is just one example) even if it made no overt economic sense. Instead, we got the fa la la routine from pols about free markets solving everything. So after Ontario and Quebec lost much of their manufacturing base and attached skilled jobs, we just sat back, guzzled beer and flogged off our sovereign natural wealth on the cheap. Even most of our big companies became more American controlled, no more PET scrutiny of whether a takeover was in Canada’s interest. We are now the East German ankle-biter equivalent to the former Soviet Union, yipping away with gusto on occasion to back the USA, yet signifying nothing of import. We are treated with the derision we deserve by the big boys of all stripes. Nobody gives a damn what we think, and we are so under the US heel we can’t even get non-aligned nations to vote us a UN Security Council two-year seat. They know an American Eagle in disguise when they see it.
The Inspector Closeau style runaround at the time of Meng’s detention upon Vancouver arrival, as exemplified by all concerned phoning “home” for instructions for a few hours by the flustered flatfoot plodding police and border officials showed how politically centralized such decision-making has become. Trudeau of course killed off McAllum as Canada’s ambassador to China just as he was on a diplomatic roll with them, when he pointed out some obvious truths about the Meng detention. Instead we got the “rule of law” routine, which is a laugh in and of itself. One supposes if the Cons had been in power, they would have been even more supine, if that’s possible, to the US hegemonic view of the world and dear old loutish Donald. Since then we have also been subjected to the most tortuous legal reasoning by the extradition judge for keeping Meng in custody to await the actual formal extradition hearing. I label it as utter horsesh!t.
So now, our official internal political line to the masses is to dun China. Well, they’re commie autocrat human rights deniers, right, while we’re perfect, and pols whip up what little public fervour there remains on the issue of the two Michaels’ detention. The media repeats it rote with nary a comment.
China for its part has been overtly tone deaf with Canada, completely unfriendly, lectured us from an on-high perspective of unearned intellectual superiority, and shown that it regards itself as a big power who can push us around at will. They cut Canadian food imports on transparently specious grounds, and are 100% obstinate on the Michaels’ issue, no compromise, and apparently treat them like dirt, while Meng lives in her mansion and dresses in the latest fashions. I find official Chinese behaviour and conduct reprehensible. Complete over-reaction. At heart, they show no respect for us whatsoever down to the average citizen level of farmers. However we got to this point, and it’s probably our fault initially, at least we have since been treated to an expose of what the regime over there is like at heart when it feels it has been crossed. And it’s not a pretty picture. Countries signing up for the new Silk Belt Road Initiative and jolly Chinese ambassadors with money developing their countries “without” political interference should watch their backs, in my view — beware strangers bearing gifts, as the old saying goes.
So actually I don’t believe we should let Meng go at this point. There are no assurances that the two Michaels would be freed. Time to hand the Meng hot potato over to the Yankees and let them juggle it from one hand to the other: You wanted her You got her. Leave us the hell out of it and do your own dirty work.
David Climenhaga
Bill: Good point at the end about handing Ms. Meng over immediately to the authors of our problem. (Other than the RCMP, of course, who I strongly suspect along with the CBSA grabbed her without informing the federal government of what they were doing because someone in Washington asked them directly.) We could hardly do that, though, could we? It would mean admitting the while rule-of-law fandango was a sham. DJC
Simon Renouf
DC, For what it’s worth I entirely agree with your analysis. I don’t know anything about the “Two Michaels” but I do know a bit about extradition law, and the claim that Canada simply adhered to the rule of law regarding Ms Meng’s detention is, and always was, utter nonsense. The Canadian government could, at any time, end the detention of Ms Meng, without doing any damage to our extradition law. Her initial detention was solely for the purpose of placating the Trump administration. Her continued detention is now a matter of domestic political cowardice.
ayeamaye
Sanctions. In another time called a blockade. In another time an act of war. Napoleon’s Continental System, in other words,sanctions ,an economic blockade against England. An act of War. The Americans use sanctions against anyone that doesn’t fall into line. Yemen,Iran, Venezulea,North Korea.Meng Wanzhou allegedly violated American sanctions…let them deal with it.MBS is complicit in the murder of an American citizen and he get’s a pass? No, not complicit, he ordered the killing. If the Americans care about the rule of law and their ally and neighbour Canada, they should order her immediate release with the caveat for the immediate release of the two innocent Canadians.
Abd
Canadian embassies and consulates can be the equivalent of useless to Canadian citizens. This is as it had always been. Want to renew your passport while working overseas? Good luck finding anyone at such places who speak either of Canada’s two official languages, or is willing to help. You are on your own as a Canadian citizen when you travel or work abroad, and don’t forget it.
No “Let’s make a Deal” from Canada. Who wants one Meng for two Michaels? What would happen if a paperwork error temporarily allowed Meng to make a break for China? Would China deliver two Michaels?
Neil Lore
I think that if America has played us, we should be rescinding our extradition treaty with them. I think that we shouldn’t reward the Chinese government for kidnapping our citizens and holding them hostage. I think the Canadian government has no coherent plan for dealing with this mess and no clear idea of how to engage with China going forward. I think the Canadian business community is pro-China and the public is more anti-China with each passing day, and the government feels caught between the two. I worry that we are heading into a new cold war.
I get that the Chinese government doesn’t care, but it’s now politically toxic for any Canadian party or politician to support closer ties with China.