With the Taliban on the cusp of controlling Afghanistan once again, we owe it to our dead to ask, ‘Was it worth it?’

Yesterday morning, the New York Times reported the Taliban is on the cusp of total victory in Afghanistan.
The Times being the Times, of course, it didn’t put it quite that way.
“The Taliban Close In on Afghan Cities, Pushing the Country to the Brink,” said the American national newspaper of record in its eccentrically anachronistic headline style.
The Times explained that members of the Islamic political and military movement the United States drove out of power in 2002 and has been at war with ever since “have been encroaching on key cities around Afghanistan for months, threatening to drive the country to its breaking point and push the Biden administration into a no-win situation just as the United States’ longest war is supposed to be coming to an end.”
With the characteristic purblindness of those close to the imperial centre, the Times called Taliban encirclement of Kandahar and other Afghan centres a “brazen offensive.”
There is nothing brazen about it, of course. It is merely the final act, or next to it, in a 20-year resistance to the American invasion in the fall of 2001, which was supposedly mounted in response to the attack on the World Trade Centre in New York on September 11, 2001.
Kandahar fell to American special forces and their Afghan allies that year on Dec. 7, already a significant date in U.S. military history.
The first Canadian soldiers got involved that same month. The Liberals were in power in Ottawa and would be for another two years. Jean Chrétien was prime minister. We need to remember that when we condemn Stephen Harper, quite rightly, for his Conservative government’s enthusiasm for Canada’s long, costly and doomed participation in that war.
Canadians would fight and die there until March 2014.
And for what? We owe it to the 40,000 Canadian soldiers who served in Afghanistan, 158 of whom were killed along with a half dozen Canadian civilians, and the thousands who were maimed physically, mentally and spiritually, to ask ourselves this question.
We were told our soldiers were risking their lives to achieve rights for Afghan women, education for girls, creation of a real Western-style democracy, and other “nation-building initiatives.”
Mr. Harper told Canadians our soldiers were “helping rescue Afghanistan and its long-suffering people from violence and oppression.” Did he really believe that?
Who can forget how in 2008 Mr. Harper’s Conservatives mocked NDP leader Jack Layton as “Taliban Jack” for daring to suggest we should talk to the Taliban? Conservative Peter MacKay, then the minister of finance, sniped, “is it next going to be tea with Osama bin Laden? This cannot happen.”
Mr. Layton, who died in 2011 after leading his party to within sight of government in Ottawa, was remarkably graceful about the serial defamation he endured. When another of Mr. Harper’s forgettable foreign affairs ministers, Lawrence Cannon, admitted in 2010 the Taliban had a role to play, Mr. Layton resisted the temptation to gloat. “As long as the right thing gets done,” he said, “I don’t really care.”
Were any of our soldiers’ tactical gains ever sustainable? History – as if anyone pays attention to history – suggests they were not.
Are the people of Afghanistan better off? This seems highly doubtful. But if they are, will they be next month, or next year?
Will we welcome refugees driven out by Taliban rule to Canada?
Importantly, should we be in a hurry ever again to join American military adventures abroad? Because, for all the blood and treasure we spent, the “new Afghanistan” sure looks a hell of a lot like the old Afghanistan.
And very soon, it will look even more like it.
Yes, even yesterday the Times was pushing U.S. President Joseph Biden to reverse the Trump Administration’s policy of swiftly leaving Afghanistan at last.
“If the Biden administration honours the withdrawal date, officials and analysts fear the Taliban could overwhelm what’s left of the Afghan security forces and take control of major cities like Kandahar in a push for a complete military victory or a broad surrender by the Afghan government in the ongoing peace negotiations,” its story warned.
But if they stay, that will only put off the day.
The Afghan Taliban – skilled fighters, patient and tenacious, motivated by religious faith, and inheritors of a long martial tradition – drove out Alexander the Great (who is said to have founded Kandahar), the Mongols under Genghis Khan, the Mughals, the Persians, the Sikhs, the British, and the Soviets, among others.
What other than second-hand imperial hubris made us think that we could be any different?
Dave
I suppose Afghanistan falls into one of those “its complicated” situations. I understand how the west came to be involved, after all blowing up the World Trade Centre did lead to consequences. I also understand that once the west came in and took over – the easy part, the next thought was to plan to fix the problem and then leave. Of course plans don’t always turn out as hoped.
I suppose different people came to the conclusion at different times that nation building, or whatever was intended, was not working out and it was becoming a quagmire. Of course then the problem becomes how to extricate ones self as gracefully as possible, without making things worse. Again, I am sure different people had different ideas, so perhaps in the absence of any meaningful consensus it turned into doing nothing. Of course, that only postpones resolving things and improves nothing.
Maybe if we went into Afghanistan with clearer ideas, firmer plans and time liness for withdrawal, things might have went better. Probably the same outcome, but we might have saved 10 years or so of grief. Yes, the hubris of the west is a big part of the problem here. We really can not fix or save other countries from their own problems. They have to do it for themselves.
Bob Raynard
Passchendaele and Dieppe came to mind as I read David’s article. Maybe a better question would be what conflicts have been worth it? WWII was, but it was only necessary because of the travesty of WWI.
M.C. Warrior
The “Afghans” (there were no Afghans in 330 B.C.) did not drive out Alexander. In fact, they didn’t even drive out his Successors; there was a Greek kingdom in what was then called Bactria for three centuries after Alexander’s death. The end of the Greek kingdom was brought about by Kushan invaders, not the “indigenous” Bactrians. This is not new knowledge, yet for some reason the myth of Alexander’s defeat by the Afghans has persisted in the Left, perhaps because of a deep-seated desire for the power of the people to be greater than the Man’s technology. However, as Che Guevara once observed, the truth is always revolutionary. In this case, the truth is that the Greek language and Greek influence in much of what is now Afghanistan survived until the Muslim invasion of the seventh century A.D.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Invasions_of_Afghanistan#Greek_Conquest_and_Kushan_Invasions
MoS
FM3-24. The US field manual on counter-insurgency warfare. Written by a team of military and civilian experts headed by a then unknown David Petraeus. It digested the wisdom of asymmetric warfare gleaned as far back as Caesar’s conquest of the Gauls. FM3-24 laid out what worked and what was doomed to failure for a conventional army engaged in guerrilla warfare.
I bought a copy of FM3-24 and, sure enough, it was all there. All the wisdom of two millennia. What went wrong in Viet Nam, how the French made a mess in Algeria, the lot. What I found most impressive was the candour, especially when the authors explored how easily a conventional army with massive superiority in personnel, communications and weaponry could be defeated in this David versus Goliath warfare.
And then, having gathered the wisdom of the ages, the manual was shelved. We reverted to tanks, armoured fighting vehicles, artillery, helicopters, strike fighters and drones the tactics that have repeatedly been shown to fail. Staging out of garrisons and the odd fire base, we dominated territory only when we sallied out on patrols and then scurried back inside the wire, leaving the civilians unprotected, handing the night to the insurgents. We did what the French did first in Algeria, then in Indo-China, and what the Americans did in Viet Nam and, surprise, we got the same results.
FM3-24 described counter-insurgency as the most difficult, costly and protracted type of warfare. It required massive numbers of troops in the field, enough to secure the civilian population round the clock. You couldn’t just dabble in their lives. Using their formulae, it appeared the Kandahar gig required a combat force, boots on the ground, in the order of 15,000 to 20,000 gun totin’ soldiers in addition to their materiel and support personnel. We went in with a combined force, combat and support, of a paltry 2,500 and we achieved the entirely predictable outcome.
Our troops fought bravely. The fault is not theirs. They were let down by the generals and the colonels who, as far as I can tell, wanted to play soldier with the big boys, their American idols. And so a gaggle of illiterate farmboys armed with Korean-era small arms handed us our asses. They’ve been doing this for centuries.
Did we achieve the objectives so boastfully stated by Harper? No. Were we defeated? We certainly failed to achieve Harper’s grandiose objectives on which he justified this ill conceived adventure, and so, yes, we were defeated? It was a combined failure of those at the top of the political and military pyramids. That’s why we’ve never held a post mortem and probably never shall.
Albertan
Quote: “The September 11 attack provided the Cheney-Bush team with the opportunity to use the US military to pave the way for Big Oil’s long-sought Afghan oil route.”
“Afghanistan: It’s About Oil”
http://www.earthisland.org/journal/index.php/magazine/entry/afghanistan-its-about-oil/
And more here:
“A Pipeline Through A Troubled Land: Afghanistan, Canada, And The New Great Energy Game”
http://www.policyalternatives.ca/sites/default/files/uploads/publications/National_Office_Pubs/2008/A_Pipeline_Through_a_Troubled_Land.pdf
Was it worth it for Canada? Did we win? No.
And, yes, the federal NDP’s ‘Taliban Jack’ (Layton) was exactly correct.
ronmac
Let’s go back to basics. The Taliban are basically the Pashtun ethnic group comprising of 42% of the population and are located mainly in the south. When the US chased out the Taliban after 9/11 (btw the Taliban had nothing to do with that attack) they installed a government filled with Tajiks and other ethnic groups from the north. The Taliban were never going to take orders from them, simple as that.
What the afghan gov’t succeeded in doing was turning the country into an opium powerhouse, supplying the majority of the world’s heroin needs. This is in sharp contrast to early 2001 when the Bush Administration was lavishing praise on the Taliban for almost eradicating the opium trade.
On a related topic I wonder how much lucrative heroin is flying out of Afghanistan on US military planes each day. This is what they mean when they say any talk of withdrawing from Afghanistan is “complicated.”
David Climenhaga
This is an important part of the story, Ronmac, that I intentionally left out of today’s post because I do try my best to keep them short. The Pashtun ethnic group is the largest in the country – the figure I recently saw was 48 per cent of the population, or about 15.4 million people in Afghanistan, plus close to 43 million next door in Pakistan. Obviously, you’ll never have a successful government, imposed or otherwise, if you leave out the largest ethnic group in a country, which is exactly what our American friends immediately did. You’ll obviously have trouble controlling a border when the cousins of the people you are fighting are right across the line. I hesitate to use the term, because it is so loaded, but the Taliban effectively became the Pashtun resistance. Another point I left out is that the more agrarian and technologically undeveloped a country is, the harder it is to subdue over the long term. Urban populations can be swiftly conquered and made to stay that way. People with less to lose, not so much. DJC